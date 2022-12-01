First Look: 2023 Commencal T.E.M.P.O. - A New Short Travel Trail Bike

Dec 1, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  

After plenty of build up, including a ridiculously good video featuring Hugo Frixtalon, Commencal have finally released the Tempo, their new short travel trail bike.

When images of the bike first emerged there was speculation that this would be an XC-race oriented machine, an aluminum steed built to go head-to-head with the lightweight carbon whippets already on the market. As it turns out, that's not exactly the case.

Instead, the Tempo falls into the do-it-all category, with 29” wheels,125mm of rear travel, and a 140mm fork. It's also the first production bike to feature Commencal's new Virtual Contact System suspension layout, a departure from the link-driven single pivot design Commencal has become known for on their trail and enduro bikes.
Commencal T.E.M.P.O Details
• 29" wheels
• Aluminum frame
• Travel: 125mm / 140mm fork
• 65.5° head angle
• 76.6° seat angle
• Chainstay length: 435mm (S, M) or 440mm (L, XL)
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Price: $3,200 - $6,200 USD
www.commencal.com

There are four complete bikes in the lineup, with prices starting at $3,200 USD for the Tempo Ride, and going up to $6,200 for the Tempo Signature LTD. The frame only is priced at $1,800. As you'd expect, aluminum is the only frame material option.

Before going any further, I should note that the official spelling of this model is T.E.M.P.O. As far as I can tell that's not an acronym – the periods are just there for style - so for the sake of readability and ease of typing I'm going to call it the Tempo from here on out.


Frame Details

I'll reserve final judgment until I see one in real life, but based on all the images I've seen I'd say this is one very good looking bike. There's something about the way the swingarm hides the two short links, and the low slung top tube that does it for me.

And now, let's talk about the elephant in the room: yes, the Tempo has thru-headset cable routing. At this point I feel like this topic has been discussed ad nauseam, with articles, polls, and even podcasts dedicated to it, so I won't go too deep here. It's not a design I'd implement if I was designing a new bike, but I'll admit it does give the front end a very clean look – we'll see if any durability issues arise once we get a Tempo in for long-term testing.


Less controversial frame details include plenty of room for a water bottle inside the front triangle, and two bolts on the underside of the downtube for attaching tools and tubes. There's down tube and chainslap protection to keep the frame safe and quiet, and a univeral derailleur hanger to make finding replacements easier and ensure compatibility with future drivetrains.

At the pivots, Commencal use an expanding collet system to help ensure everything stays snugged down and free of any play.



Geometry

Commencal set out to create a bike that fell more on the playful rather than plow side of the handling spectrum, and the geometry numbers reflect that. The head angle is 65.5-degrees with a 140mm fork, and the reach is 470mm on a size large, which is a touch shorter than other similar bikes in this category. The chainstays measure 435mm on the small and medium frames, and 440mm on the large and XL in order to help maintain a balance ride feel.

Commencal Tempo

by mikekazimer
Views: 5,069    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


Suspension Design

The Tempo uses two short co-rotating links, a design that Commencal say they chose in order to give the bike a very responsive, efficient feel, in order to match its trail bike intentions. The positioning of the links in front of the seat tube isn't completely new - companies like Alchemy and Jamis have uses variations of this layout - although it's not as common as having the links behind the seat tube, as you'd see with a DW-link or VPP layout. One benefit to Commencal's design is that the bearings aren't directly in the firing line of the rear wheel, which could help improve their longevity for riders in wet climates.



Models

Tempo Signature / $6,200 USD
Fork: Fox 34 Factory, Grip2, 140mm travel
Shock: Fox Float DPS Factory, 210 x 50mm
Drivetrain: SRAM X01 derailleur, shifter / XX1 chain, cassette
Wheels: DT Swiss XMC1501
Tires: Maxxis DHR II / Dissector
Cranks: SRAM Descendant Carbon
Handlebar: Renthal Fatbar Lite
Stem: Renthal Apex, 40mm
Brakes: Shimano XT 4-piston
Seatpost Fox Transfer Factory
Saddle: Fixik Terra Alpaca


Tempo Ohlins / $5,000 USD
Fork: Ohlins RXF 36, 140mm travel
Shock: Ohlins TTX1 air, 210 x 50mm
Drivetrain: SRAM GX Eagle
Wheels: Crankbrothers Synthesis Enduro
Tires: Maxxis DHR II / Dissector
Cranks: SRAM GX Eagle
Handlebar: Ride Alpha
Stem: Ride Alpha, 40mm
Brakes: TRP Trail EVO
Seatpost KS LEV Integra
Saddle: Fixik Terra Alpaca


Tempo Essential / $4,000 USD
Fork: Fox 34 Performance, 140mm travel
Shock: Fox Float DPS Performance, 210 x 50mm
Drivetrain: Shimano SLX
Wheels: DT Swiss XM481 rims / Formula hubs
Tires: Maxxis DHR II / Dissector
Cranks: SRAM GX Eagle
Handlebar: Ride Alpha
Stem: Ride Alpha, 40mm
Brakes: TRP Trail EVO
Seatpost KS LEV Integra
Saddle: Fixik Terra Alpaca


Tempo Ride / $3,200 USD
Fork: RockShox Pike, Rush RC damper, 140mm travel
Shock: RockShox Deluxe Select+, 210 x 50mm
Drivetrain: SRAM SX / NX
Wheels: Spank Spike Race 33 rims / Formula hubs
Tires: Maxxis DHR II / Dissector
Cranks: SRAM X1 1000 Eagle
Handlebar: Ride Alpha
Stem: Ride Alpha, 40mm
Brakes: TRP Trail EVO
Seatpost KS Rage-i
Saddle: SDG Bel Air V3



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Trail Bikes Commencal Commencal Tempo


Must Read This Week
Review: 2023 Santa Cruz Nomad - Yes, It's Very Good
64302 views
Slack Randoms: Nut Bikes, Canyon's Trampoline Bike, Rocket Powered Sleighs & More
57016 views
Review: O-Chain's Active Spider Adds Suppleness & Silence
43785 views
We're Back!
40723 views
Round Up: 19 Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now
37508 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Custom SDG Branded Complete Bike
35092 views
First Look: 2023 Commencal T.E.M.P.O. - A New Short Travel Trail Bike
31467 views
Boone Technologies' Iconic Twist Cranks Now Come in a Titanium Version
31218 views

331 Comments

  • 610 10
 YOU WERE THE CHOSEN ONE COMMENCAL YOU WERE SUPPOSED TO DESTROY THE HEADSET ROUTERS, NOT JOIN THEM
  • 61 0
 Episode III: attack of the internal cable headset frames
  • 14 0
 You don’t know the power of the dark side! I must obey my master.
  • 75 0
 It's over Commencal! I HAVE THE EXTERNAL ROUTING!!!
  • 32 0
 Hello there.
  • 45 3
 I have brought cleanliness, sleek looks, and order to the cockpits of the galaxy. From my point of view, it is the externally routed cables that are wrong.
  • 44 0
 @danielfloyd:
Commencal: YOU UNDERESTIMATE MY POWER

Bike Community: DON'T TRY IT

**commencal proceeds to jump then gets halved by bike community**
  • 45 0
 @lehott: Episode VI Return of the drill

Two holes into the down tube and everything is fixed.
  • 60 0
 Are we done with complaining about press fit BBs? Or are we limited to one complaint per frame?
  • 31 2
 People talk about headset routing make the bike cleaner, but I'd say all it does is make the front brake hose routing look ridiculous. I would never even think about cables on a normally routed bike, but look at all of these shots. Without the other cables visible, the front brake line totally stands out and looks sloppy and overlooked.
  • 9 1
 @Chippps: totally agree, it’s a huge step backwards in aesthetics let alone function. These two overlap but purely on aesthetics it detracts from any bike as a whole and also the cockpit “grill” of the bike
  • 18 0
 I'm so tired of seeing headset cable routing on every new bike release. Its depressing.
  • 18 0
 @Chippps: What's this I hear? You want the front brake routed through the headset as well? Bike designers are taking notes right now
  • 37 0
 I'm sure the designers and people that green lighted the cables thru the headset have all of their light switches in their house hidden away in the foyer coat closet for that super clean look.
  • 10 0
 Aside from all of the other reasons that headset cable routing is the worst thing ever, it looks like it'd kink the cables if I ran the stem with zero spacers.
  • 3 0
 @lehott: order 67 has been executed...
  • 9 0
 Seems like the majority of these designs use a 1.5” top bearing with a rotating top plate the cables pass through. Why not just machine an adaptor for 1.5 to 1.125” bearing and the pass the cables through the adaptor so they’re not rotating with the top bearing and so that the bearing is not as exposed to as many elements.
  • 7 0
 @Chippps: exactly. I don’t understand why they go to all this trouble to route the cables through the bloody headset yet can’t be arsed to run the front hose down the inside of the fork DJ bike style (or similar)
  • 7 0
 Commencal, "Ideal for ‘cleaning up’ the frame, to avoid infiltration of mud and water etc. And to avoid placing holes in the frame in an area that endures high stress."

To anyone who's an engineer, can you speak on how important it is to frame integrity to not have those cable holes?

... I always found beauty in functional design done well (ie. Commencal, RAAW, etc) - not necessarily "cleaner" appearances, so this is a bit of a bummer. For what it's worth, when you take more cables away, the silhouette of the front brake cable is more glaring if we're just speaking on aesthetics. Frame lines are on point though, and the white on black looks beautiful with that new linkage.
  • 3 3
 Remind me again why I'm supposed to be allcaps mad about this? I'm genuinely curious, haha
  • 3 0
 @BikesBoatsNJeeps: I would worry about cable wear during steering. I don't know if the cables would have enough slack to not be pulled in and out of the "top plate" as you turn left and right.
  • 2 0
 Commencal, the antichrist !
  • 1 1
 @Spencermon: you can add as much slack as you want.
  • 5 0
 @Chippps:

To the people saying "with headset cable routing, the front brake looks even weirder"...

That legit makes me worried. Soon we'll have through the steerer tube cable routing for the front brake. The only thing worse than having to adjust shifting and bleed a brake after changing the stem height... is having to adjust shifting and bleed two brakes after adjusting your stem height.

Also worried about SRAM's new CODE master cylinder assembly. The new photos of it show them changing the angle of the hoses substantially, so they run right next to the bar, which screams "optimized for headset cable routing".
  • 1 0
 @BikesBoatsNJeeps: true. but doesn't that go against the cleaner aesthetic people are going for with the headset routing and short cables?
  • 5 0
 @jesse-effing-edwards: as a man who's worked on hundreds of bikes with internal headset routing, it adds an extra set of potenital problems that can arise during what would be a 10 minute service on a normal bike.
  • 3 0
 Since it is aluminum, couldn’t one, in theory, drill holes in it to make it regular and not headset routing? Real question.
  • 1 0
 I am your father.
  • 1 0
 @chriskief: Word
.
  • 3 0
 @ocnlogan: re: the codes - surprised no one has mentioned that before; they appear designed expressly for hs routing. which implies the industry is purposefully moving towards this as a standard (ie, sram wouldn't be doing this unless they knew a good % were heading in this direction). hmmm
  • 2 0
 Here’s my question to Manufacturers that are doing this also: how much can it cost to have 2 to 3 extra holes in the frame? Whatever it is, we’ll pay it, but it can’t be that much.
  • 1 0
 @PHX77: It depends on factors that we don't know. Big Grin Most times a hole is put in a tube it's an engineered decision: the tube thickness can be left higher in that area for reinforcement, the hole can be located in an area with lower stress, the design and finishing of the hole can be specified to minimize stress concentration. Without knowledge or testing on those variables, the durability of the frame is uncertain.
  • 2 0
 @xy9ine:

For those that haven't seen them.

p.vitalmtb.com/photos/inline/basic/unnamed.jpg?VersionId=4d9PEaqOaUajYj5KAv1V7KV8CXPiGYG9

www.vitalmtb.com/forums/The-Hub,2/2020-MTB-Tech-rumors-and-innovation,10797?page=297
  • 1 0
 @PHX77: You probably could, but it would almost certainly invalidate the warranty.
  • 3 1
 The routing isn't even a big deal because it doesn't affect performance, it's the 51mm offset forks that is the bigger deal breaker for me.
  • 2 0
 @lehott: In the spirit of Star Wars references, I wish there was a renegade industry insider who would appear in the comments to help us outsiders understand the how and why of these wacky trends like headset cable routing. Maybe it’d all come down to cost savings, but maybe not. I any event, their handle should be Rogue One.
  • 2 0
 @ocnlogan: Sure, theoretically there could be a risk that if I say "brake line looks weird" that bike companies would move on to steerer tube front brake lines.

But the evidence is very convincing that bike cos don't care about what we think or say in the comments. Case in point - we are talking about another manufacturer jumping on the headset routing bandwagon despite the overwhelming negative response in the comments.

Bike cos are going to do what they want, no matter how minute the "innovation" is if it helps them convince you that your couple-year-old bike is outdated and inferior so they can move product.

At some point I think the constant adding solutions in search of a problem mentality will come back to bite the bike cos. I'd say go for headset routing, steerer tube brakes, etc. and see how negatively consumers respond in terms of both sales and also have fun dealing with all the unnecessary complexity that you bike cos have brought on yourselves. Eventually someone will have an "ah ha" moment and come up with the novel idea of simplifying everything back to how cables were cleanly, simply and functionally routed back in 2020. Eventually the problems that these "solutions" create should return us back to when everything worked fine. Unfortunately the road back there is paved with a lot of pissed of riders, mechanics, and bike shops.

Shit like this reminds me of netbooks. Seemed like the business case was "laptops are maybe kind of expensive and maybe too big?" Boom - cheap 7 inch netbook. Huh... performance sucks and it's too small to be functional. Boom - new 8 inch with slightly more utility, performance and cost. Hmm... it's still not there yet. Boom, now the same in 9 inch, etc. until they were right back at laptop size. Today you can get a 14 inch Chromebook. My high performance work laptop is 13. PC companies essentially just reinvented the cheap laptop from the bottom up and no one has said "netbook" in years. I.e., they reverted back to the main tenets of what already functioned well back before the netbook "solution" was even conceived. Did laptops get cheaper, lighter, etc. as a result? I'm not convinced. If netbooks never existed, I think laptops naturally would have gone that way anyway since that's how technology works. Perhaps I digress...
  • 1 0
 @Chippps:

Yep, most companies will do what they want to do.

I acknowledge that we are mostly yelling at clouds here. But I do have some slight hope that being very vocal about it will make a difference. Just like how many companies are starting to go back to threaded BB's, after lots, and lots of people constantly yelling about it (even though many bikes still use PF BB's... including this one).

Anecdotally, I totally had a netbook, and used the crap out of it in college for taking notes. Nothing else anywhere near that portability/battery life was available at that price point at the time. And I do think that did help start the thinner/lighter laptop movement.
  • 5 0
 All my hopes goes to Propain, so long Commencal...
  • 3 0
 @jesse-effing-edwards: cables through the headset makes the front end of the bike unnecessarily complicated to work on. Changing a headset bearing (which will need to happen more often, since the bearings have a hole for water to get in) requires bleeding brakes and re-indexing shifting. Creates more points of failure and complication for no benefit
  • 1 0
 @PHX77: It's not the cost of the holes in the frame, it's the cost of being seen as a late adopter to a trend, or not having what the other companies have. (keeping up with the joneses)
  • 1 0
 Anyone who owned a Meta V3 knows Commencal and internal cables are a joke. Yet, they remain and evolve.
  • 1 0
 @Chippps: Totally, I feel that how they are normally run are part of the bikes aesthetic like a cat's whiskers, they've cut all the whiskers off except for one Frown
  • 1 0
 @ocnlogan: could the new design also be to make the brake hose end of the lever assembly not stick out so much so its not potentially the first thing to contact in a crash? Like with a tree or something. I banged up that end of some guides when I couldn't stop in time when a tree jumped out in the middle of the trail and had to redo the hose and barb since it got knocked enough to leak fluid. Could also just be for headset routing though.
  • 3 0
 @Chippps: not to worry. rockshox is currently developing in-stanchion cable routing for 2024
  • 1 0
 @PHX77: yes. But 'regular' routing should be external. Luckily stick on cable guides are cheap.
  • 5 0
 Commencal take note: you release a new bike and 90% of the comments are about the headset cable routing… and press fit BB… if they worked you would be using them in your DH bikes… so do it next season, I want to hear what your mechanics have to say about it.
  • 2 0
 @Peter-H: I bet it hardly makes a difference to structural integrity as we've learned better how to avoid stress concentrations and they are probably still using a similar wall thickness to the old meta. (I have a BSME and I'm def not qualified to speak on this subject with any certainty, but wanted to throw my 2 cents in.)
  • 1 0
 Damn, I was sold on this bike until I saw your comment!
  • 2 0
 Blame Acros, they are the people really winning here. They have gone from small player to taking business of cane creek OEM all over the place.
  • 1 0
 @Peter-H: Engineers just needs to put the holes in locations within the frame where forces are mostly compressive...
  • 1 0
 Nothing that can't be solved with a Dremel.
  • 1 0
 I think this might be it, we lost
  • 2 0
 They left the front brake cable hanging out??? Disgraceful. There has to be a way it could be routed through headset as well then through the fork stations. Gotta clean it up. Do better Commencal.
  • 1 0
 @matt-15: why would they release that design first when they can sell those for more after they sell these for more?
  • 2 0
 @artistformlyknowasdan: I have altered the headset cable routing. Pray I do not alter it further.
  • 1 0
 @Peter-H: The issue is that there's a minimum of about a factor of 3x stress concentration when you put a hole in something. So they do need to beef up the frame there (with an amount of material probably on the order of a gram, but they probably end up adding more than that because that would be hard to manufacture). Unsure if that is welded /bonded in or if they take advantage of the butted end of the tube. Not sure, I'm not familiar with how the pre-formed tubes are made.

But, when was the last time you saw a frame fail at a cable routing port? The welded joints are a lot more failure prone so it's obvious that they can build frames with holes.

My opinion is that they're full of crap and they just want to save a few cents per frame.

Fwiw I'm team external routing. No functional reason to go internal except maybe on the CS for the shifter cable to protect it from floppy chains. Obviously internal dropper makes sense too.
  • 1 0
 @Variable-Visual: Two frame access holes there are. No more, no less.
  • 126 4
 argh....initial thought was "great bike!"
Scrolling...good...good...headset cable routing?!...NO!
  • 41 13
 Is headset cable routing this much of a deal breaker for people or is this just all "bandwagon" dislike?
And if it is shit, then why are so many companies making the switch?
These are honest questions
  • 42 0
 They can't void ALL our warranties if we drill holes in the head tube
  • 25 3
 Seriously, it's the quickest way to kill interest in a bike.
  • 8 6
 @cfox109: but why
  • 9 5
 @scallywagg: Probably a little of both. It seems completely stupid to me and unnecessary. Very "euro" design and calls for proprietary parts. And many seasoned riders don't like stuff that is proprietary.

That said, I'm excited to see more alloy short travel aggressive trail bikes come out. There's plenty of good carbon options but glad to see more alum.

But I'd still take a SJ over this Commencal bike any day. Way better value.
  • 19 14
 @scallywagg:
It's BS on a mountain bike.
Our shop owner and mechanics hates it.
Just changing to different a dropper takes multiple hours.

The reason why companies do it is a) to save money on the production frame and b) to make sure that the owners can't do as much on their bikes anymore.
Just my opinion, but that whole thing is about to milk as much money from owners as possible. The more complex and less repair friendly the bike, the better.
  • 104 8
 @OneTrustMan, umm, if switching droppers takes multiple hours you might want to find some new mechanics.
  • 11 0
 @scallywagg: if you need to access and service the headset bearings, you'll need to do a full brake bleed of the rear brake...and the removal of whatever other cables are routing through there.
  • 4 2
 @OneTrustMan: Honestly, any decent mechanic will be able to install a different dropper in much less than an hour, whether they prefer internal or external routing.
  • 2 6
flag scallywagg (7 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @OneTrustMan: I swapped a dropper on my buddys scott the other day (with headset routed cables) and it took me 25min so the "time" aspect seems like more of a leaning curve.

The above statement can also be said about the introduction of internally routed cables through the frame but now I feel a majority of people would cringe at the sight of a new frame with external routing...
  • 8 6
 @SATN-XC: I understand the complexity but how often are you servicing headset bearings? I feel like this is the common cop-out reasoning...
  • 22 4
 @mikekazimer:
It was an ebike.
Everything had to be takes off, motor, battery, the battery back plate, the stem and all cables from the brakes and shifter because the cables were even routed in the stem very tightly.
So after installing everything, the brakes needed to be bleed and the shifter adjusted.
  • 42 1
 @scallywagg: it's like a REEEALY hot chick..... that smokes... eww
  • 2 6
flag dmackyaheard (7 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @OneTrustMan: To be fair, that is a different bike. Everything with ebikes is more tedious. I haven't worked on a bike with an integrated routing through the headset, but from a user perspective it is a cleaner install, and apparently this is the way the industry is moving like it or not. We all complained about boost, internally routed rear brake lines, electric shifting.... on and on... and yet, none of these have been bad for the industry. The one exception I can think of is super boost, which is a PITA.
  • 7 0
 @dmackyaheard:
You really should service one of these.
Than you would understand. The only thing that is worse is the headset and stem routing.
It's not the same as a different standard hub or an e-shifter
  • 5 1
 @scallywagg: 2 times a year (3 at most) I would guess. I ride in a very dusty region (primarily during the summer) and dust will work its way in there and start to make my headset "creak," which drives me absolutely nuts. I know its not much but its something I consider.
  • 7 0
 @scallywagg: I "service" (clean/grease) anytime I hear a creak from that area (cant stand bike noises). I also remove degrease and repack the headset bearings once per year. There is also the matter of upgrading headset bearings. The biggest issue may be having to relying on the bike manufacturer for proprietary replacement components when needed (are they in stock, are they still making them, etc.)
  • 14 1
 @scallywagg: it looks like shit and doesn't solve any problems.
  • 5 0
 @naptime: best analogy to date!
  • 4 9
flag felimocl (6 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @OneTrustMan: I actually quite the opposite.

I work as a bicycle mechanic, and with anything in life, repetition makes things far easier and quicker.

Aero Road bike are far, far worse with brake hoses and di2/gear cables running through the bars. But with practice now it's a very quick and straightforward job. Take an example of changing a tube, a novice cyclist may not even be able to get the wheel off the bike, but if you've done it thousands of times, it takes about a minute.

I'll admit there is little to no need integration on a mtb where marginal aero gains are not a thing. But it does mean that you'll be inclined to go to a bike shop, spend money there that will help support them and get the job done professionally. Also they will be able to spot any other potential issues there might be. I've seen it many many times where customers come in stating how they were given the wrong bearings or issues didn't go away because of things like bearings inserted upside down, snapped forks, bearings fitted with a sledge hammer so the frame is ovalised.

Also keeps me in a job
  • 5 0
 @OneTrustMan: Ah, yes. Because bike companies stand to benefit directly from bicycle owners taking their bikes to independently owned bike shops. Either that, or at the annual Bike Company/Bike Shop Owner convention, they all sat in a circle and came up with an idea to bring more customers into their shops and they'll split the revenue from headset routed cable issues on a 50/50 basis.
  • 1 0
 @BobbyHillbomb: agree 1000% looks terrible, in an area that looks incredibly sick on many bikes
  • 6 0
 For me it's having to upward facing holes where water will absolutely go into the frame & bearings every time you wash the bike or it's wet outside.
  • 5 0
 @scallywagg: It's a dealbreaker for me because I have anglesets in all 3 of my bikes. (Works, Cane Creek, Stumpy Evo's adjustable cups). If I can still use anglesets with headset routing then I'm fine with it, although it still feels like it's solving a problem I don't have. The adjustable headset cups on the Stumpy Evo make it seriously the best all rounder bike out there. Put it in steep for trail riding, put it in slack for bike park, all in about 5 mins.
  • 4 0
 @scallywagg: it would have to be a magic ride to make me want to by a headset cable routed bike. It’s probably not as bad as people are whining, but I think the whining is to try and stop the trend. They are a pain in the ass if you like swapping bars or stems, or adjusting your cockpit often. If the geo happens to be magical I’m sure it’s not that bad. I imaging decent wrenches will have really high functioning brakes on these bikes lol.
  • 2 0
 @mattg95: My method of attack would be a thin strip of steel(alu or carbon would also work) from the bottle mounts up with a few strategic holes to allow you to zip tie the cables too. If done well itll be pretty low profile and fairly neat in terms of routing all without voiding your warranty if you dont mind adding a few grams
  • 2 0
 @naptime: with headset routing, I'd compare it more to a freaky chick that turns out to be a Ctulhu cultist that tries to kill you. It even has the corresponding looks...
  • 1 0
 @fullendurbro: lots of brands have their own shops. My favorite MTB bike shop turned into a Cube store a couple of years ago. Giant also has its own shops here.
  • 1 0
 @naptime: so hot she smokes. Seems natural...
  • 8 0
 @scallywagg: It's probably cheaper than tube-in-tube routing like Santa Cruz uses. But for the end user. Changing a gear or brake cable now involves removing part of the headset. Swapping a rear brake involves removing part of the headset. Dropper fitting? Headset. It's so completely needless and overcomplicated for the sake of looking slightly prettier on the cover shot. From a British rider's persepctive there is also a hole in the headset topcap that will let water in, they can claim it's sealed all they want, one good winter storm and that upper headset's full of water.
  • 2 1
 @Fix-the-Spade: All valid points. I feel like I've just been reading the same robotic comment "servicing headset bearings" time after time which I understand but still don't think it warrants the level of complaint. Whereas what you've listed above is totally justifiable. Especially if you live somewhere wet.
  • 1 0
 @scallywagg: A deal breaker for me. There are so many good bikes to choose from right now. The new scott spark is a looker, but I am not going to fuss with the routing and twin lock. I am a tinkerer and like to switch parts around between the spare parts bin and other bikes. I am sure my next FS will probably have some internal routing so I may have to change my ways eventually.
  • 2 0
 @scallywagg: This isn't bandwagon at all - this is the epitome of aesthetics over function. There is absolutely no mechanical benefit to this platform - only negatives. I think the majority of the MTB community wants a bike that can take a beating, last a long time, and lessen the burn of the ever-increasing new MTB cost. This platform reduces the interval between riding time and shop time by introducing variables that shouldn't even be at play. I don't know who it is, but someone is benefiting from this whole push - we, as a community, should find who it is and shun them.
  • 3 3
 @snowwcold55 Idk man... I'm still not sold on that logic. Other than the fact that there will be a slight learning curve to make stem/headset adjustments its hard to believe that headset routed cables will affect the longevity or pricing of a bike. I think its a case of the scaries for most. Sure its not 100% needed but it looks clean. The same can be said about internally routing cables through the frame, which I'm sure if that were just now being introduced people would be losing it as well lol
  • 1 0
 @SATN-XC: sounds like an opportunity to charge more for service to me. None of those customers are on pinkbike though, but the bike shop guys are. At my, not bike shop, company when we get price increases or systems that require more labor we just have more to mark up- we charge more. Typically the lost sales due to higher price if any is overcome by the higher sales or service. After all I always thought service was where shops made their money.
  • 1 0
 Man it’s just depressing now. I’m so sick of cheap useless bullshit like headset routing being pushed when not even the marketing teams can come up with a legitimate justification for its existence.
  • 1 0
 @OneTrustMan: I had the pleasure of changing the rear brakes on a Trek Rail 5 with internal cable routing. It took me 4 hours, no kidding.
  • 73 2
 I really hate to be on the "let's bash headset routing" train, but it doesn't even look clean to me. It makes the whole cockpit just look way too busy. Sure, side profile looks clean, but I like how my bike looks and feels when I'm riding it. That includes looking down. I dunno. IMHO.

The rest of the bike I think is beautiful.
  • 22 2
 It not just looks ugly and not clean at all.
Look the freaking cables.
Good luck trying out different rise/width bars, or stems.
It's so incredibly dumb on any mountain bike.
  • 7 0
 Aesthetic apart, the headset routing makes me wonder about the headset replacement when it's dead. It doesn't allow any alternative in case you'd like to install a regular headset as there is no inside nor outside routing possibility. This really sucks IMO.

*except that, beautiful bike indeed.
  • 3 0
 Surely the cables will also scuff the paint off the handlebars
  • 3 0
 @HVrider: and holes in the steerer.........
  • 4 0
 @danstonQ: SHHHHH! They don't want you to replace your headset. They want you to buy a new bike every time something wears out.
  • 5 0
 Why you hate being on the train?
It's one of the best trains out there.
  • 1 0
 @IntoTheEverflow: at least its service is dependable and on time every time.
  • 6 9
 @danstonQ: legitimately and not to poke fun, do you guys ever actually replace headsets? like ever? i think this personally looks stupid and i don't see the point, but i ride 4-5 times a week and while in not TOO much rain, but some, and mud and streams pretty regularly. i buy a Cane Creek 110 when i build a bike and i've never replaced a headset on an existing build, like ever. even to the point of re-using the same one on a NEW frame after a few years and a cleaning/greasing. DH bike, FR bike, trails bikes, enduro bike... none. what are you guys doing to destroy headset bearings? the dropper post and brake swapping/bleeding things seem like legitimate gripes, but bearings? or you guys buying trash headsets and they fall apart? honestly curious.
  • 6 0
 @Sweatypants: I think the concern is that headsets will have to be replaced more often, likely due to the holes for cables causing water/dirt ingress.

I have never replaced my headset, but every year I do a teardown and this involves taking out and checking the headset bearings. The design on this bike would not complicate that (I don't think).

It's really not THAT bad, but the principle is quite irritating as mountainbikes gain no benefit from this however it does have downsides (however minor). It's not progress it's just change.
  • 1 1
 @Lookinforit: Yea man. I get the gripes, but this gripe just seemed weird. I can see the holes letting some more gunk in tho, that kinda sucks. Hell, if my disgusting ass lower bearing is fine, i can't imagine it being too too terrible. oh well...
  • 2 0
 @Sweatypants: I ride 3ish times a week all year long, my headset bearings were shot after 1.5 years. I live in the Sea to Sky corridor (North Shore, Squamish, Whistler, Pemberton etc), so lots of rain and mud for 6-8 months of the year.
  • 2 0
 Headset routing is just the first step. In a few years brake levers will evolve to keep the cables close to the bar or inside the bar, bar-stem combo will become the norm and then everything will look amazing. It's not practical, but it looks so good that nobody can resist it.
  • 4 0
 @Sweatypants: here’s the thing, you can’t buy your nice 110 headset that never wears out. You are stuck with a shitty plastic acros headset
  • 2 0
 @Sweatypants: Well Mr Cane Creek 110. Do you think that this headset is "eternal", cups included? There's no more blind than the one who doesn't want to see.
  • 53 1
 Sick bike ruined by headset cable routing. Oh the humanity...
  • 4 0
 the slight kink in the top tube bugs me more, if we're pointing out nerd stuff.
  • 4 0
 @jesse-effing-edwards:

But at least that slight kink in the top tube doesn't drive me nuts every time I service the headset.
  • 3 2
 @ocnlogan: I don't think I've serviced a headset in my whole life, haha sounds like a mechanic's thing. I feel for you though, I give my shop so much money cause fiddly little bits stress me out.
  • 1 0
 @jesse-effing-edwards: hmm yes it is indeed kinky.
  • 50 0
 I wish they hadn't kinked the top tube
  • 10 0
 Cannot unsee now.
  • 10 1
 SOO many bikes could be improved asthetically with a straight TT
  • 4 0
 My animal brain and my math brain were warring over what was throwing it off. Thanks for pointing out the hidden horror.
  • 4 3
 I'm loving the look here. Straight top tubes looked good when not everyone else was doing it, now it's getting a bit boring. Get kinky I say.
  • 1 0
 @DylanH93: well, wish granted, the top three bikes on the front page today have kinked or bent top tubes. Frown
  • 6 0
 Don't kink shame
  • 2 0
 Same did not notice but OMG that is ugly! Why do that for 5mm of crotch clearance!!
  • 31 0
 Well I still think it looks nice.
  • 23 1
 Me too.
  • 6 1
 Knowing it's a commencal, I bet it's fun to ride too.
  • 5 0
 Me too! And the $4k Essential seems a pretty good value when compared to most new bikes right now.
  • 25 1
 I was getting excited about this bike, then I saw the cable routing…
  • 21 1
 Man, even Commencal lost the war to headset cable routing
  • 19 1
 Commencal, Check! Short Travel, Check! Aluminium, Check. Their fancy new suspension design, Check!
Cable routing?..... cable routing?.....
Aaah FOR f*ckS SAKE!!!
  • 20 4
 @mikekazimer Will PB please stop sneaking "headset cable routing sure looks good" into your articles. Looks are entirely subjective, and the general vibe in the room is that no one agrees with the sentiment that it looks good, outside of PB towers. Can you not just back up your customer base on this one and shout headset routing down as the nonsense we all know it is?
  • 22 2
 Headset cable routing doesn't make sense to me, and I've said that plenty of times before - listen to the podcast that I linked to in this article. Do I wish it didn't exist? You bet. Do I understand how so many companies got suckered into making it a 'feature'? Nope.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: you say above that it does give the front end a cleaner look and i'd agree. However, I'm totally with your podcast comment that no-one should have to bleed their brake to change a headset bearing. We need some genius new headset top cap /spacer cable routing invention that effectively separates the cable and headset bearings with no water ingress.
  • 2 0
 @mikekazimer: man on the last podcast I had to pause it and step back from how insistent Levy was that something subjective ( design appeal ) was objectively better. I think a lot of these arguments stem from bikes with poorly sized housing instead of clean paired housing lengths and clean crossovers
  • 3 0
 @mikekazimer: It must come down to cost of headset routing versus cost of frame routing. I bet headset is cheaper.
  • 5 3
 @carbking, maybe, but when we asked companies why they were doing it that didn't seem to be the case. www.pinkbike.com/news/burning-question-why-are-so-many-bike-manufacturers-putting-cables-through-the-headset.html.
  • 12 0
 @mikekazimer: companies are never going to tell you they're doing something because it's cheaper.
  • 5 0
 It's ok to say it gives a cleaner look because it's true. If you put no brakes and no drivetrain on a bicycle it looks incredibly clean. Can't pedal anywhere and it will straight up kill you on a DH, but you will look so clean on the way to your death.
  • 6 0
 @tremeer023: To really work, I think fork manufacturers (Fox, RS, Marz, etc.) as well as component manufacturers for stems, headsets, handlebars, etx. will need to be all in to collaborate and design an integrated and engineered system that works well and is user/mechanic friendly. Until then, it will just be the same band aid jerry-rigged crap we have now requiring full bleeds to replace a headset bearing.
  • 4 0
 @barburutus: yes, agreed. For now it looks like a lot of hassle for a marginal aesthetic improvement.
  • 18 3
 Not again.... I've dissembled and put together a bike with cable routing through headset once. And i never want to do it again. it such a pain in the ass!!!
  • 7 0
 Nothing says “ride me everyday” quite like housing running grooves in your handlebar.
  • 13 0
 The routing doesn't even look that much better. I don't understand that argument. What's the deal?
  • 2 1
 saves the mfg a couple bucks. this whole thing has been pushed by Acros, so I'm sure they also offer discounts on those headsets to get these things out there.
  • 11 0
 I was actually considering buying just a frame for a minute, until I realized it had headset cable routing, no way am I going with that frame anymore. The META TR is a better choice for me anyways.
  • 5 0
 Careful, the next iteration of the META TR is likely to include this "feature", if this is anything to go by.

Which I think is the big reason that the comment section is rightfully making a stink about it. Its showing a company that is pretty well liked around here (lots of fun big bikes, and a huge amount of professional racing support), that is usually more "function over form" (all metal, etc), is likely turning to the dark side.

And people are pissed.
  • 11 0
 Cotic Flaremax…external cables, threaded bb, Reynolds steel and goes like stink
  • 5 1
 All these comments about the headset and I am like "Pressfit BB, NOPE"
  • 1 0
 Now,that's the way to go
  • 2 0
 @halr75: Also no ISCG mount...
  • 11 0
 Headset routing… ew….
  • 11 2
 Love this bike! Sees the headset routing. Hate this bike! But honestly do really like it still.
  • 9 0
 They missed out on the opportunity to run the front brake hose through the headset.
  • 9 1
 Another beautiful looking commencal. Sadly this one ruined 100% by headset cable routing -_-
  • 6 1
 1) I don't understand at all why I see so many young shredders on yt's instead of commencals.
2) Thank you for not speccing an rs 35 on the cheapest model. Related: what is an rc rush damper? Renamed motion control I assume.
3) insert internal headset rage tropes here. This bike could have had all external routing and been sold frame only for cheap af and many shredders would have bought it as trail bike to abuse... Now, not so much.
  • 9 1
 Do they use gorilla tape in the rims?
  • 7 1
 yes. because it works AMAZING and anyone complaining SUCKS!
  • 10 4
 how to get zillion upvotes on PB:

1. Complain about headset routing
2. Complain about autoplay
3. Complain about price
4. Complain...
  • 1 0
 5. C. 6.
  • 4 0
 I wonder who is the first person or if there is anyone said, "Oh, I know what people like, headset cable routing." From my perspective, I feel like the majority of people don't like this concept at all. Or any racers talk about the benefit of it. Other than making the cockpit "cleaner". Why this is still even a thing?
  • 12 6
 Its a shame the Ohlins one doesn’t come with a Shimano drive train option. I would much rather than XT then GX
  • 3 0
 or even deore rather than gx m(
  • 3 0
 Definitely, but its all minor nitpicking when compared to the bloody headset routing anyway
  • 7 1
 What's with the inconsistent fork offsets? Some models have 44mm some have 51mm.
  • 5 1
 I've decided i'm not going base my next bike purchase on cable routing thru the headset or not. If it is i'll simply rage quit and zip tie my cables to the outside of the frame.
  • 3 0
 get out the Makita and you could make this internally routed in a few minutes
  • 2 0
 @knarrr: you can buy self adhesive zip tie things

www.cykelgear.dk/reservedele/kabler-og-wire/tilbehor-til-kabler/kabelholder-selvklaebende?gclid=Cj0KCQiAvqGcBhCJARIsAFQ5ke4lV_CltHM5I-dNrXP5S2D1IX3GLW5v6jMcEiu8e3VKx_6UNnllAgcaAt36EALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds

Problem solved
  • 2 1
 @lenniDK: nahh those would look clean and intentional, I want it to be clear to the world I don't care what my cables look like so long as they are easy to work on.
  • 3 0
 With cables routed through the headset, are cables more likely to rub on, or worst case, rub through the steerer tube?

I seem to remember on some early internal cable routed bikes, especially those with port on the head tube this was an issue
  • 7 0
 Don't know, and I'm definitely not planning on finding out.
  • 5 0
 I'm very tempted to buy a frame and do my own non-headset cable & hose routing. I like pretty much everything else about this bike.
  • 8 1
 How much does it weigh?
  • 6 0
 A couple
  • 6 0
 Frame weight at 6.88 pounds without shock or hardware isn’t bad. That’s 1-2 pounds more than most other down country bikes.
  • 10 0
 It’s a short travel trail bike with no mention of weight. Ima go ahead and say it’s to heavy for what it’s intended for..
  • 4 1
 It's not a downc*untry bike. It's 100% a trail bike.
  • 5 0
 At 7 pound frame this manages to stack up against the Evil Following except with dual links and made of aluminum. Right? Probably builds to 32 pounds?
  • 1 0
 yes
  • 6 0
 32 / 33lbs
  • 7 0
 "this short travel ripper is right on trend weight-wise too, clocking in at just 8lbs more we would have considered heavy in 2015"
  • 1 0
 Still too much to compensate for the cable routing. The turning point for me would be negative 75kg, because I'd accept the cable routing if the bike could literally levitate.
  • 1 0
 @MillerReid: Be willing to bet a substantial amount that you are correct... All those details and not a word on weight = it weights too much for it's intended function.
  • 1 0
 @bman33: Weights are stated on the Commencal website.
  • 1 0
 @JonnyTheWeasel: fair enough, but why hide them on this article (advertisement) instead of posting them like almost every other bike manufacturer does?
  • 3 0
 Who has a 3d printable file to make some cable attachment points to the frame? run them down the top of the downtube and enter there or to the rear brake because that is the correct answer for brakes.
  • 6 0
 www.jensonusa.com/Problem-Solvers-Stick-On-Cable-Guides
  • 2 0
 Is there a reason companies can't install a second cable port in the top tube/head tube area?

Sure ship the built up bikes with internal headset routing if you want. because reasons.

Pros

The end user can decide what cable routing they want.

Cons

Pinkers will need to find something new to complain about
  • 2 0
 The reason is they saved some pennies this way, even if it **cks the consumer. Offering both options would achieve the exact opposite.
  • 4 0
 WHY can't they just leave the freaking side port holes in the frame so we can change the routing and install some non proprietary headset?
  • 2 0
 Best (and proven) alternative to this - the already existing and non-headset cable routed Canyon Spectral 125. No way the Commencal is any better and you can put whatever bars ya want immediately on the 125. No one, yourself included, will look at headset cable routing and bust a vein.
  • 7 3
 Sweet! When does the new meta drop.

Also boo on headset routing because it’s cool to hate
  • 2 0
 Yep. Who really cares about this. We want the Meta!
  • 1 0
 @professed: 125/140 is great for a lot of Aussie trails. Something like this or the new Smuggler could be a lot of fun
  • 5 0
 Fuck off with your headset routing.
  • 1 0
 what if ya put 130mm fork on and light wheels n stuff, could it be an almost race bike? looking for a bike that is all around trail ridable, but race ready for my highschool daughter(races on team but also shreds Sedona). Maybe this? maybe a YT Izzo or Kona Hei Hei or a Canyon Lux?
  • 2 0
 I'd probably pick the YT Izzie from your list, even though I haven't ridden one. Other than that I think the Scott Spark is hard to beat as an all-round bike that also serves as a race bike.
  • 2 0
 Sure. The cable routing is already like an aero road race bike...
  • 1 0
 @Mac1987: Well, yes. That's a plus for the Izzo for some people.
  • 3 0
 That Izzo core 4 comes with the same suspension, same drivetrain but with lighter x01 cranks and a carbon bar and a carbon frame for $5k. It would be really hard to convince me to spend $1200 more on the alloy commencal
  • 1 0
 @naleski transition spur?? Hear that it's a very good bike for what it does, put on some lighter wheels maybe and rip
  • 4 0
 Welp, ruined a great bike with the headset routing. Listen to your consumers.
  • 2 0
 I was interested in this as a frame only or low spec model and swap parts. Until I saw the headset. Count me as one more who wants nothing to do with the headset cable routing.
  • 2 0
 Great looks, somewhat acceptable pricing (for the current market situation), decent specs. Might be an attractive bike.
Love the clean looks and... WAIT A MINUTE! WHERE DOES THAT CABLE GO?! O FFS...
  • 4 0
 Is it safe to say that the bike industry peaked in 2019 with a few exceptions?
  • 1 0
 Here's a really stupid Q: why don't anyone do this automobile-style? That is run solid piping through the frame, with proper joints where the flexible parts come out.

Maybe done already? Too heavy?

I really, really don't like having all the sleeves running through the frame.
And running those through the headset is the absolutely worst thing I hate.
  • 1 0
 What am I missing here?
Seems like a lot of people are at least initially excited for this bike, that is until they see the headset cable routing. With the cable routing aside, what's all the fuss about?
To me, other than this being a new category for Commencal, this bike is nothing special. Aren't there already a bunch of bikes like this out there? For me, I prefer the looks of the Reeb SST. I haven't ridden either of them but they seem similar enough to compare. Seems like a lot of noise for a company being late to the game and not really doing anything to make noise about.
  • 1 0
 Is my eyes or is there a very slight kink in the top tube around where the shock mount is?

If so, it bothers me. If not then I hate the pixels that are causing the optical illusion.

Also why are commencals over priced? I am not in for arguing over what material is better (obviously CF), but CF has always been more expensive.

This bike is priced around or above what YT and Canyon charge for similar bikes that are similarly specced.

YT Izzo Core 4: $5k right now ($5,500 regularly)

Spectral 125 CF 9: $6300

All DTC companies. Commencal hasn't been a good deal in a few years and this just continues the trend. Must ride amazingly.

P.S.
I don't really have an issue with internal routing on road bikes, but I will probably never buy a MTB with it.
  • 1 0
 While I don't particularly like headset cable routing, I don't care a lot. But what I do care about is that they try to sell us on it based on looking cleaner. I think it looks terrible, it looks way better to have internal go into the frame vs these headset covers with cables going into them.
  • 1 0
 Commencal take note: you release a new bike and 90% of the comments are about the headset cable routing… and press fit BB… if they worked you would be using them in your DH bikes… so do it next season, I want to hear what your mechanics have to say about it.
  • 1 0
 The front end is so slick, the suspension design is proven to be good for pedaling, it's all details form there. In frame storage would have done for me! I just can't wait to see what they have up their sleves for the evoluton of the META.
  • 1 0
 Considering the frame lists at $1800, if you add $2k to make the price what it would be for a similar carbon frame, like Ripley, SB120, Pivot Trail, then the Tempo Signature model would still be a really good deal at $8200 for that parts spec with XO1 and DT Swiss carbon wheels.
  • 1 0
 I was super stoked about the linkage suspension! And it no longer has a yoke. But...

The cable routing is incredibly frustrating

The frames are no longer a bargain. 1800 without a shock????? Why go direct sales when I can get most other aluminum frames for about that? Meta TR is still a contender for my next bike but not sure the lack of shop support for warranty issues is worth it anymore.

The cable routing.
  • 3 0
 Honestly I'd probably just buy stick on cable guides and run the cables externally. Great looking bike overall!
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer I'm not sure if this has been written about elsewhere, but is this suspension design meant to emulate a bit of what Switch Infinity does? Were the original Yeti SBs this design before the kashima pistons?
  • 1 0
 It really looks like it does. The lower link has a similar up-then-down movement from that animation, though the amount of upward movement looks pretty small.
  • 3 0
 I'd buy one of these simply to emulate the Hugo F. shredit vibes. Put that song on replay and pin it!!!
  • 3 0
 31.96lbs isn't bad for a Commencal. Cool bike, and I hear they ride awesome.
  • 1 0
 I had the old old like 2014 Meta 29 as a compliment to my last DH bike, and it was running at 140f/130r. No dropper, XT everything, EX471's on Hope hubs, Pike and a Monarch, and it was right around 33lbs., so hey, similar bike function and a pound down even with a dropper... not too shabby.
  • 1 0
 Sure, but no, because CABLE ROUTING (sorry for losing my temper, but I really hate this CABLE ROUTING).
  • 5 2
 I don't care about cables in the headset. I care about a bb92 in an alloy frame...
  • 3 1
 Funny. I don't care about BB92 and an alloy frame if it has this cable routing. To each their own I guess.
  • 2 0
 @Mac1987: BB92 is the only pressfit that should exist.
  • 3 0
 Seems like Canyon Spectral 125 and YT Izzo is better specced for the price? And no headset routing...
  • 2 0
 Has Commencal already drilled a hole into the frame of the Ohlins build? Something seems wrong there. It also uses another cockpit and spacers than the other bikes.
  • 2 0
 I will only buy this bike if it comes with a full size poster of Amuary riding it with his lycra on looking all wet-n-sexy in the rain
  • 2 0
 490 reach,637,5 stackTop tube 642.9

what number??xl size big rider for me 6.6"

this number's ride with hobbit Big Grin why not build commencal xxl size frame ?? Tempo or Meta??
  • 1 1
 You know if I just held on to a bike for 3 seasons the bike would be fashionable again.

“Guys now that we sold you long travel and got you to sell those short travel bikes we told you weren’t capable of modern day mtb’ing..…. Hate to tell you short travel is where it’s at! I mean can you even jib a 140mm travel bike”

I just know I should not have sold my full suspension mullet gravel grinder with fat tires!
  • 1 0
 Great. That FREE headset clean and regrease job that I do twice a year is now a $300 clean, regrease, brake hose, brake bleed, cable x3, housing x3, and drivetrain tune job that requires brake fluid and more tools. AWESOME.
  • 2 1
 I am just happy Pinkers have stopped uselessly complaining about "heavy" bikes. If you want a light bike you will sacrifice durability. If you want a durable bike dont complain about weight lol
  • 4 0
 51 mm off-set fork... I didn't know that was still rideable...
  • 1 0
 Speaking as a Norco Optic owner, a quick glance makes this look like a swing and a miss to me. I get arguably better components and a carbon frame for less money from a brand with local support.
  • 1 0
 Alternatively, you could get one of the new top spec Norcos Fluids (aka the aluminum Optic) for $4k
  • 1 1
 is commential still any good? Frames are cracking, now headset thing.. they seems like not even that cheap anymore. Please let me know I am not sure if I should waste my time checking these out
  • 1 0
 It looks a little challenging to check the torque on the pivots that connect the links to frame, since they are hidden. maybe you can from the non-drive side?
  • 1 0
 Dang it...such a cool bike and I can look past the internal headset routing but why in gods green earth did they us a press fit bottom bracket?
  • 1 0
 Will be interesting to see if this thing actually climbs/ preforms better in tamer terrain than the meta TR. I have a feeling it doesn’t weigh much less.
  • 1 1
 Great price points. Great bike, like the colors. Alu frame, also not too bad. Do I get a test ride with @yoannbarelli if I sign up? It's maybe a bit too much of a bike for NL, but hey, Germany is around the corner Smile
  • 1 0
 Yoann has moved on from Commencal to Guerilla Gravity so probably a no
  • 1 0
 3125g frame without parts... Pressfit... No iscg... thru-headset cable routing... Such a nice bike with such nonsense Come on Commencal, you are not serious.
  • 1 0
 I can't comment either way - yet. If they're a big PITA to service, then I'll be back to yell at the clouds too. Otherwise purdy bike.
  • 1 0
 Can you still slam the stem with the headset cable routing, or does it have to be super high with spacers like in the pictures here?
  • 1 0
 as someone that owned a Commencal and knows how bad the "AlpHa" components are. You'll be changing that toptube soon and its cheap plastic...
  • 1 0
 Super nice bike and I like the in tube cable routing. I go years between cable changing so I don't worry about the extra effort once every 3 years.
  • 3 0
 slope country
  • 1 0
 next up: specialized status 125
  • 1 2
 As far as headset routed cables go this seems like one of the more reasonable designs. Only an issue when doing bearing or cup replacements which most of the internet has decided never happens at the top.
  • 2 0
 You should also be fine tinkering with cockpit height if you don't go all crazy. I'd probably make sure to open the headset before the first ride to add some (more) grease. That's a good idea for all bikes though, no matter the style of cable routing. It will forever be a misery why bike brands tend to assemble headsets all dry without grease.
  • 2 0
 @Xaelber93: In my experience bicycle companies tend to assmebly entire bicycles without grease.
  • 2 0
 can you break the whole thing down and tell us the frame weight, please?
  • 2 0
 commencal site show 6.88lbs bare (no shock)
  • 1 0
 I’m not really feeling the angle of the top tube. Also NO MORE HEADSET CABLE ROUTING!
  • 3 1
 for when you can't afford a yeti..?
  • 2 0
 Kinda looks like an 2019 5010 with the upper link reversed.....
  • 2 0
 That's a ridiculously good looking bike
  • 1 0
 I would have liked to see a lighter build option like the one Amaury had posted
  • 1 0
 "Clean Look"! Ha! There's still a brake hose not going thru there dewd.........
  • 1 0
 The tempo ride would be decent value if they could swap the sx/nx crap for deore.
  • 2 0
 Seat tube angle is 72 degrees actual for anyone interested in fitment.
  • 2 0
 73 confirmed by commencal, bike looks pretty rad, 3/5 the cost of a yeti frame for a full build shew!
  • 1 0
 i really like the bolt on exit port at the bottom of the downtube, thats nicely done
  • 1 0
 This frame looks like most XS frames, something just doesn't look right with the top tube corresponding to the head angle
  • 1 0
 It would have been nice if the chainstay was right in line or parallel to the top tube. If they got rid of that kink in the chainstay by the dropout, I think it would be. They probably need that for positioning the rear brake, but they could at least get rid of it on the drive side to make it look better aesthetically, while dropping a few grams and making it stronger.
  • 1 0
 Hmmm...looks pretty... wait... What's all that spaghetti gobbing up the headset cap?!?!?!
  • 1 0
 $5k for a mid level build alloy frame from a direct-to-consumer brand? Wowzah!
  • 1 0
 I have the Canyon Spectral 125 AL and saw this thinking I'd love to try it, then I saw the headset routing....
  • 1 0
 Headset routing!?! Dam this was put into motion 2 years ago and just finally worked its way through the supply chain.
  • 1 0
 I'd like to see pics of a real bike instead of 3D rendering. How hard would that be?
  • 1 0
 Cue the complaints that it's not slack enough.
  • 2 0
 HSCR fail
  • 1 2
 If so man companies are going to through-headset routing, there must be a good reason. I can’t think of one, but there must be.
  • 3 1
 because the asian marketeers an manufacturers from huge factories are touting it as the next big thing? remember these bikes are planned out an desighned 5 years in advance an the PB comments section hasn't got through to them yet
  • 1 0
 Production costs and perceived showroom esthetics. Nothing more and nothing less.
  • 2 2
 I'm less bothered by the headset cabling than I am by the likelihood of it cracking.
  • 1 0
 Wait, so we are going back to shorter reaches now??
  • 1 0
 Frame design reminds me of a toddlers strider bike…
  • 1 0
 looks a lot like the 3VO suspension on Ministry Cycles
  • 4 0
 There are some key differences, but the reversed lower link does good things in both cases. In related news, Ministry would like to announce we have no plans for headset routed cables.
  • 1 0
 TIL that 140/125 is short travel
  • 1 0
 It's funny. A few years ago the Meta TR was 140/130mm.
  • 1 0
 i think the ride version is a good deal
  • 1 0
 You always know the weight is heavy when they don't list it.
  • 1 0
 I dig it, looks good, sensible reach numbers, would buy.
  • 1 0
 Last month this type of bike was downcountry.... I'm so confused
  • 2 1
 Who is ready for the 36 pound trail bike
  • 1 0
 make a 27.5 compatible version Big Grin
  • 1 0
 I bet that bike is a hoot to ride I like to jumps
  • 1 0
 Enough trail bikes, we want the new supreme
  • 1 0
 someone needs to make a break that will pass through a 1.5" bearing.
  • 1 0
 *ok, not exactly “mid” tier build there. So not too bad of a value.
  • 1 0
 Headset cable routing + BB92 = no thank you.
  • 1 0
 I cant wait to start seeing some custom builds going on! rad looking bike!
  • 1 0
 We want the META AM available too!
  • 1 0
 Perfect little Cumberland bike. Would ride! #dodge
  • 1 0
 The little kink in the top tube bothers me.
  • 1 1
 insert comment not about the cable routing here>
  • 3 0
 Ok.
Integrated stems and bars are the biggest deal breaker of all time! I spend many rides setting up my bar position and width. I have a high dollar stem in buy/sell right now because it was too short.
Am I supposed to turn a blind eye to function so I can look like I have an aero advantage over the next guy?
  • 2 5
 Isn't it true that the in headset cable routing will:

- Eliminate wear from cables on the frame paint
- Knock out cable stretch abuse when the bars get twisted around
- And make it a quieter ride?????
  • 4 2
 Nope.
- If not done right the cables rub on the steerer tube.
- cable stretch is still an issue, probably even worse. You can't rotate the bars 360° on most headset routings. They have defined holes were the cables go through. Lots of those bikes come with knock block for a reason.
- it's not quiter. Only if done right, just like other cable routings.
  • 3 2
 NO COMMENCAL. NO
  • 1 0
 I'd like to temper this comment by saying that the Tempo looks absolutely dope and I'd love to ride one, totally a me bike, but headset cable routing completely ruins an otherwise sick looking bike. BIG OLD NOPE.
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Jamis.
  • 1 2
 Insert funny cable routing joke here ( )
  • 2 4
 Looks like a Yeti.
  • 1 0
 Actually, I first thought it looked like a SC Tallboy 3, or any SC bike from that generation. At least it doesn't look like a......
  • 1 0
 @caincreek: I was just about to comment on that. Looks like a SC 5010 I had a while back, which was an amazing bike. Maybe in a few years Commencals will look like SC's, cough*enduro*cough*crestline*cough....I need some water.
  • 2 0
 @caincreek: The difference is the co-rotating vs anti-rotating pivots and the location of the instant center that is produced from that. This design most closely (to me) looks closest to the original Yeti Switch or Arktos Sine.
  • 2 0
 @nicktapias: If you watch the vid carefully, it looks like the lower link does move up in the early part of the travel before reversing and diving, just like the SI sliders in the Yeti. Though it looks like it's a smaller upward movement than the Yeti design and I'm sure the kinematics could be much different with how sensitive these designs are.
  • 2 0
 @big-red: Yep looks like it has that regressive/progressive/regressive leverage curve.
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.027871
Mobile Version of Website