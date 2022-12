First Look: 2023 Commencal T.E.M.P.O. - A New Short Travel Trail Bike

When images of the bike first emerged there was speculation that this would be an XC-race oriented machine, an aluminum steed built to go head-to-head with the lightweight carbon whippets already on the market. As it turns out, that's not exactly the case.



Instead, the Tempo falls into the do-it-all category, with 29” wheels,125mm of rear travel, and a 140mm fork. It's also the first production bike to feature Commencal's new Virtual Contact System suspension layout, a departure from the link-driven single pivot design Commencal has become known for on their trail and enduro bikes.

After plenty of build up, including a ridiculously good video featuring Hugo Frixtalon, Commencal have finally released the Tempo, their new short travel trail bike.When images of the bike first emerged there was speculation that this would be an XC-race oriented machine, an aluminum steed built to go head-to-head with the lightweight carbon whippets already on the market. As it turns out, that's not exactly the case.Instead, the Tempo falls into the do-it-all category, with 29” wheels,125mm of rear travel, and a 140mm fork. It's also the first production bike to feature Commencal's new Virtual Contact System suspension layout, a departure from the link-driven single pivot design Commencal has become known for on their trail and enduro bikes. Commencal T.E.M.P.O Details

• 29" wheels

• Aluminum frame

• Travel: 125mm / 140mm fork

• 65.5° head angle

• 76.6° seat angle

• Chainstay length: 435mm (S, M) or 440mm (L, XL)

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL

• Price: $3,200 - $6,200 USD

• www.commencal.com

• 29" wheels• Aluminum frame• Travel: 125mm / 140mm fork• 65.5° head angle• 76.6° seat angle• Chainstay length: 435mm (S, M) or 440mm (L, XL)• Sizes: S, M, L, XL• Price: $3,200 - $6,200 USD

Frame Details

Geometry

Suspension Design

Models

Tempo Signature / $6,200 USD

Fork: Fox 34 Factory, Grip2, 140mm travel

Shock: Fox Float DPS Factory, 210 x 50mm

Drivetrain: SRAM X01 derailleur, shifter / XX1 chain, cassette

Wheels: DT Swiss XMC1501

Tires: Maxxis DHR II / Dissector

Cranks: SRAM Descendant Carbon

Handlebar: Renthal Fatbar Lite

Stem: Renthal Apex, 40mm

Brakes: Shimano XT 4-piston

Seatpost Fox Transfer Factory

Saddle: Fixik Terra Alpaca



Tempo Ohlins / $5,000 USD

Fork: Ohlins RXF 36, 140mm travel

Shock: Ohlins TTX1 air, 210 x 50mm

Drivetrain: SRAM GX Eagle

Wheels: Crankbrothers Synthesis Enduro

Tires: Maxxis DHR II / Dissector

Cranks: SRAM GX Eagle

Handlebar: Ride Alpha

Stem: Ride Alpha, 40mm

Brakes: TRP Trail EVO

Seatpost KS LEV Integra

Saddle: Fixik Terra Alpaca



Tempo Essential / $4,000 USD

Fork: Fox 34 Performance, 140mm travel

Shock: Fox Float DPS Performance, 210 x 50mm

Drivetrain: Shimano SLX

Wheels: DT Swiss XM481 rims / Formula hubs

Tires: Maxxis DHR II / Dissector

Cranks: SRAM GX Eagle

Handlebar: Ride Alpha

Stem: Ride Alpha, 40mm

Brakes: TRP Trail EVO

Seatpost KS LEV Integra

Saddle: Fixik Terra Alpaca



Tempo Ride / $3,200 USD

Fork: RockShox Pike, Rush RC damper, 140mm travel

Shock: RockShox Deluxe Select+, 210 x 50mm

Drivetrain: SRAM SX / NX

Wheels: Spank Spike Race 33 rims / Formula hubs

Tires: Maxxis DHR II / Dissector

Cranks: SRAM X1 1000 Eagle

Handlebar: Ride Alpha

Stem: Ride Alpha, 40mm

Brakes: TRP Trail EVO

Seatpost KS Rage-i

Saddle: SDG Bel Air V3



There are four complete bikes in the lineup, with prices starting at $3,200 USD for the Tempo Ride, and going up to $6,200 for the Tempo Signature LTD. The frame only is priced at $1,800. As you'd expect, aluminum is the only frame material option.Before going any further, I should note that the official spelling of this model is T.E.M.P.O. As far as I can tell that's not an acronym – the periods are just there for style - so for the sake of readability and ease of typing I'm going to call it the Tempo from here on out.I'll reserve final judgment until I see one in real life, but based on all the images I've seen I'd say this is one very good looking bike. There's something about the way the swingarm hides the two short links, and the low slung top tube that does it for me.And now, let's talk about the elephant in the room: yes, the Tempo has thru-headset cable routing. At this point I feel like this topic has been discussed ad nauseam, with articles, polls, and even podcasts dedicated to it, so I won't go too deep here. It's not a design I'd implement if I was designing a new bike, but I'll admit it does give the front end a very clean look – we'll see if any durability issues arise once we get a Tempo in for long-term testing.Less controversial frame details include plenty of room for a water bottle inside the front triangle, and two bolts on the underside of the downtube for attaching tools and tubes. There's down tube and chainslap protection to keep the frame safe and quiet, and a univeral derailleur hanger to make finding replacements easier and ensure compatibility with future drivetrains.At the pivots, Commencal use an expanding collet system to help ensure everything stays snugged down and free of any play.Commencal set out to create a bike that fell more on the playful rather than plow side of the handling spectrum, and the geometry numbers reflect that. The head angle is 65.5-degrees with a 140mm fork, and the reach is 470mm on a size large, which is a touch shorter than other similar bikes in this category. The chainstays measure 435mm on the small and medium frames, and 440mm on the large and XL in order to help maintain a balance ride feel.The Tempo uses two short co-rotating links, a design that Commencal say they chose in order to give the bike a very responsive, efficient feel, in order to match its trail bike intentions. The positioning of the links in front of the seat tube isn't completely new - companies like Alchemy and Jamis have uses variations of this layout - although it's not as common as having the linksthe seat tube, as you'd see with a DW-link or VPP layout. One benefit to Commencal's design is that the bearings aren't directly in the firing line of the rear wheel, which could help improve their longevity for riders in wet climates.