First Look: 2023 Commencal T.E.M.P.O. - A New Short Travel Trail Bike

After plenty of build up, including a ridiculously good video
featuring Hugo Frixtalon, Commencal have finally released the Tempo, their new short travel trail bike.
When images of the bike first emerged there was speculation that this would be an XC-race oriented machine, an aluminum steed built to go head-to-head with the lightweight carbon whippets already on the market. As it turns out, that's not exactly the case.
Instead, the Tempo falls into the do-it-all category, with 29” wheels,125mm of rear travel, and a 140mm fork. It's also the first production bike to feature Commencal's new Virtual Contact System suspension layout, a departure from the link-driven single pivot design Commencal has become known for on their trail and enduro bikes.
Commencal T.E.M.P.O Details
• 29" wheels
• Aluminum frame
• Travel: 125mm / 140mm fork
• 65.5° head angle
• 76.6° seat angle
• Chainstay length: 435mm (S, M) or 440mm (L, XL)
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Price: $3,200 - $6,200 USD
• www.commencal.com
There are four complete bikes in the lineup, with prices starting at $3,200 USD for the Tempo Ride, and going up to $6,200 for the Tempo Signature LTD. The frame only is priced at $1,800. As you'd expect, aluminum is the only frame material option.
Before going any further, I should note that the official spelling of this model is T.E.M.P.O. As far as I can tell that's not an acronym – the periods are just there for style - so for the sake of readability and ease of typing I'm going to call it the Tempo from here on out. Frame Details
I'll reserve final judgment until I see one in real life, but based on all the images I've seen I'd say this is one very good looking bike. There's something about the way the swingarm hides the two short links, and the low slung top tube that does it for me.
And now, let's talk about the elephant in the room: yes, the Tempo has thru-headset cable routing. At this point I feel like this topic has been discussed ad nauseam, with articles, polls, and even podcasts
dedicated to it, so I won't go too deep here. It's not a design I'd implement if I was designing a new bike, but I'll admit it does give the front end a very clean look – we'll see if any durability issues arise once we get a Tempo in for long-term testing.
Less controversial frame details include plenty of room for a water bottle inside the front triangle, and two bolts on the underside of the downtube for attaching tools and tubes. There's down tube and chainslap protection to keep the frame safe and quiet, and a univeral derailleur hanger to make finding replacements easier and ensure compatibility with future drivetrains.
At the pivots, Commencal use an expanding collet system to help ensure everything stays snugged down and free of any play. Geometry
Commencal set out to create a bike that fell more on the playful rather than plow side of the handling spectrum, and the geometry numbers reflect that. The head angle is 65.5-degrees with a 140mm fork, and the reach is 470mm on a size large, which is a touch shorter than other similar bikes in this category. The chainstays measure 435mm on the small and medium frames, and 440mm on the large and XL in order to help maintain a balance ride feel. Suspension Design
The Tempo uses two short co-rotating links, a design that Commencal say they chose in order to give the bike a very responsive, efficient feel, in order to match its trail bike intentions. The positioning of the links in front of the seat tube isn't completely new - companies like Alchemy and Jamis have uses variations of this layout - although it's not as common as having the links behind
the seat tube, as you'd see with a DW-link or VPP layout. One benefit to Commencal's design is that the bearings aren't directly in the firing line of the rear wheel, which could help improve their longevity for riders in wet climates.ModelsTempo Signature / $6,200 USDTempo Ohlins / $5,000 USDTempo Essential / $4,000 USDTempo Ride / $3,200 USD
Two holes into the down tube and everything is fixed.
To anyone who's an engineer, can you speak on how important it is to frame integrity to not have those cable holes?
... I always found beauty in functional design done well (ie. Commencal, RAAW, etc) - not necessarily "cleaner" appearances, so this is a bit of a bummer. For what it's worth, when you take more cables away, the silhouette of the front brake cable is more glaring if we're just speaking on aesthetics. Frame lines are on point though, and the white on black looks beautiful with that new linkage.
To the people saying "with headset cable routing, the front brake looks even weirder"...
That legit makes me worried. Soon we'll have through the steerer tube cable routing for the front brake. The only thing worse than having to adjust shifting and bleed a brake after changing the stem height... is having to adjust shifting and bleed two brakes after adjusting your stem height.
Also worried about SRAM's new CODE master cylinder assembly. The new photos of it show them changing the angle of the hoses substantially, so they run right next to the bar, which screams "optimized for headset cable routing".
For those that haven't seen them.
But the evidence is very convincing that bike cos don't care about what we think or say in the comments. Case in point - we are talking about another manufacturer jumping on the headset routing bandwagon despite the overwhelming negative response in the comments.
Bike cos are going to do what they want, no matter how minute the "innovation" is if it helps them convince you that your couple-year-old bike is outdated and inferior so they can move product.
At some point I think the constant adding solutions in search of a problem mentality will come back to bite the bike cos. I'd say go for headset routing, steerer tube brakes, etc. and see how negatively consumers respond in terms of both sales and also have fun dealing with all the unnecessary complexity that you bike cos have brought on yourselves. Eventually someone will have an "ah ha" moment and come up with the novel idea of simplifying everything back to how cables were cleanly, simply and functionally routed back in 2020. Eventually the problems that these "solutions" create should return us back to when everything worked fine. Unfortunately the road back there is paved with a lot of pissed of riders, mechanics, and bike shops.
Shit like this reminds me of netbooks. Seemed like the business case was "laptops are maybe kind of expensive and maybe too big?" Boom - cheap 7 inch netbook. Huh... performance sucks and it's too small to be functional. Boom - new 8 inch with slightly more utility, performance and cost. Hmm... it's still not there yet. Boom, now the same in 9 inch, etc. until they were right back at laptop size. Today you can get a 14 inch Chromebook. My high performance work laptop is 13. PC companies essentially just reinvented the cheap laptop from the bottom up and no one has said "netbook" in years. I.e., they reverted back to the main tenets of what already functioned well back before the netbook "solution" was even conceived. Did laptops get cheaper, lighter, etc. as a result? I'm not convinced. If netbooks never existed, I think laptops naturally would have gone that way anyway since that's how technology works. Perhaps I digress...
Yep, most companies will do what they want to do.
I acknowledge that we are mostly yelling at clouds here. But I do have some slight hope that being very vocal about it will make a difference. Just like how many companies are starting to go back to threaded BB's, after lots, and lots of people constantly yelling about it (even though many bikes still use PF BB's... including this one).
Anecdotally, I totally had a netbook, and used the crap out of it in college for taking notes. Nothing else anywhere near that portability/battery life was available at that price point at the time. And I do think that did help start the thinner/lighter laptop movement.
But, when was the last time you saw a frame fail at a cable routing port? The welded joints are a lot more failure prone so it's obvious that they can build frames with holes.
My opinion is that they're full of crap and they just want to save a few cents per frame.
Fwiw I'm team external routing. No functional reason to go internal except maybe on the CS for the shifter cable to protect it from floppy chains. Obviously internal dropper makes sense too.
Scrolling...good...good...headset cable routing?!...NO!
And if it is shit, then why are so many companies making the switch?
These are honest questions
That said, I'm excited to see more alloy short travel aggressive trail bikes come out. There's plenty of good carbon options but glad to see more alum.
But I'd still take a SJ over this Commencal bike any day. Way better value.
It's BS on a mountain bike.
Our shop owner and mechanics hates it.
Just changing to different a dropper takes multiple hours.
The reason why companies do it is a) to save money on the production frame and b) to make sure that the owners can't do as much on their bikes anymore.
Just my opinion, but that whole thing is about to milk as much money from owners as possible. The more complex and less repair friendly the bike, the better.
The above statement can also be said about the introduction of internally routed cables through the frame but now I feel a majority of people would cringe at the sight of a new frame with external routing...
It was an ebike.
Everything had to be takes off, motor, battery, the battery back plate, the stem and all cables from the brakes and shifter because the cables were even routed in the stem very tightly.
So after installing everything, the brakes needed to be bleed and the shifter adjusted.
You really should service one of these.
Than you would understand. The only thing that is worse is the headset and stem routing.
It's not the same as a different standard hub or an e-shifter
I work as a bicycle mechanic, and with anything in life, repetition makes things far easier and quicker.
Aero Road bike are far, far worse with brake hoses and di2/gear cables running through the bars. But with practice now it's a very quick and straightforward job. Take an example of changing a tube, a novice cyclist may not even be able to get the wheel off the bike, but if you've done it thousands of times, it takes about a minute.
I'll admit there is little to no need integration on a mtb where marginal aero gains are not a thing. But it does mean that you'll be inclined to go to a bike shop, spend money there that will help support them and get the job done professionally. Also they will be able to spot any other potential issues there might be. I've seen it many many times where customers come in stating how they were given the wrong bearings or issues didn't go away because of things like bearings inserted upside down, snapped forks, bearings fitted with a sledge hammer so the frame is ovalised.
Also keeps me in a job
The rest of the bike I think is beautiful.
Look the freaking cables.
Good luck trying out different rise/width bars, or stems.
It's so incredibly dumb on any mountain bike.
*except that, beautiful bike indeed.
It's one of the best trains out there.
I have never replaced my headset, but every year I do a teardown and this involves taking out and checking the headset bearings. The design on this bike would not complicate that (I don't think).
It's really not THAT bad, but the principle is quite irritating as mountainbikes gain no benefit from this however it does have downsides (however minor). It's not progress it's just change.
But at least that slight kink in the top tube doesn't drive me nuts every time I service the headset.
Cable routing?..... cable routing?.....
Aaah FOR f*ckS SAKE!!!
Which I think is the big reason that the comment section is rightfully making a stink about it. Its showing a company that is pretty well liked around here (lots of fun big bikes, and a huge amount of professional racing support), that is usually more "function over form" (all metal, etc), is likely turning to the dark side.
And people are pissed.
2) Thank you for not speccing an rs 35 on the cheapest model. Related: what is an rc rush damper? Renamed motion control I assume.
3) insert internal headset rage tropes here. This bike could have had all external routing and been sold frame only for cheap af and many shredders would have bought it as trail bike to abuse... Now, not so much.
1. Complain about headset routing
2. Complain about autoplay
3. Complain about price
4. Complain...
Problem solved
I seem to remember on some early internal cable routed bikes, especially those with port on the head tube this was an issue
Sure ship the built up bikes with internal headset routing if you want. because reasons.
Pros
The end user can decide what cable routing they want.
Cons
Pinkers will need to find something new to complain about
Also boo on headset routing because it’s cool to hate
Love the clean looks and... WAIT A MINUTE! WHERE DOES THAT CABLE GO?! O FFS...
Maybe done already? Too heavy?
I really, really don't like having all the sleeves running through the frame.
And running those through the headset is the absolutely worst thing I hate.
Seems like a lot of people are at least initially excited for this bike, that is until they see the headset cable routing. With the cable routing aside, what's all the fuss about?
To me, other than this being a new category for Commencal, this bike is nothing special. Aren't there already a bunch of bikes like this out there? For me, I prefer the looks of the Reeb SST. I haven't ridden either of them but they seem similar enough to compare. Seems like a lot of noise for a company being late to the game and not really doing anything to make noise about.
If so, it bothers me. If not then I hate the pixels that are causing the optical illusion.
Also why are commencals over priced? I am not in for arguing over what material is better (obviously CF), but CF has always been more expensive.
This bike is priced around or above what YT and Canyon charge for similar bikes that are similarly specced.
YT Izzo Core 4: $5k right now ($5,500 regularly)
Spectral 125 CF 9: $6300
All DTC companies. Commencal hasn't been a good deal in a few years and this just continues the trend. Must ride amazingly.
P.S.
I don't really have an issue with internal routing on road bikes, but I will probably never buy a MTB with it.
The cable routing is incredibly frustrating
The frames are no longer a bargain. 1800 without a shock????? Why go direct sales when I can get most other aluminum frames for about that? Meta TR is still a contender for my next bike but not sure the lack of shop support for warranty issues is worth it anymore.
The cable routing.
“Guys now that we sold you long travel and got you to sell those short travel bikes we told you weren’t capable of modern day mtb’ing..…. Hate to tell you short travel is where it’s at! I mean can you even jib a 140mm travel bike”
I just know I should not have sold my full suspension mullet gravel grinder with fat tires!
Integrated stems and bars are the biggest deal breaker of all time! I spend many rides setting up my bar position and width. I have a high dollar stem in buy/sell right now because it was too short.
Am I supposed to turn a blind eye to function so I can look like I have an aero advantage over the next guy?
- Eliminate wear from cables on the frame paint
- Knock out cable stretch abuse when the bars get twisted around
- And make it a quieter ride?????
- If not done right the cables rub on the steerer tube.
- cable stretch is still an issue, probably even worse. You can't rotate the bars 360° on most headset routings. They have defined holes were the cables go through. Lots of those bikes come with knock block for a reason.
- it's not quiter. Only if done right, just like other cable routings.
But none of you will admit it's a f*cking pain in the ass. At least not directly in reviews (nor First Looks or whatever). And this why they keep doing it.
totally different suspension system, totally different lines and design language. They're both great bikes but 'Ripley AF clone' is more than just a stretch of the imagination
I've also read good reports about people running this set up as a mullet, I might give it a try (although it will drop the BB again).
No need to excuse your English, it's very good, mais ma Francais c'est terrible.