First Look: 2023 GT Fury Carbon DH Bike

The GT Factory Racing team has been riding the current Fury in its distinctly blue colorway since 2018, making it high time for a refresh of the model. The prior Fury was no slouch, proving quite popular with racers and bike park fiends alike, but the updates they've made should better suit the needs and wants of modern racers and riders. The 2023 Fury has undergone a solid reworking of the geometry, updates to the kinematics and linkage, but still retains the low-high pivot of the prior generation.

GT has integrated more adjustment into the Fury frame, allowing the geometry and suspension performance to be tweaked by the end user to best suit their needs and ride style.



GT Fury Details



• Carbon front triangle, Alloy rear

• Travel: 200mm 29", 210mm 27.5"

• 29" or 'MX' wheel size

• 63.5° head tube angle

• 450 to 510mm reach

• +/- 10mm chainstay adjustment

• Sizes: M, L, XL

• Weight: 4300g (size L w/o shock)

• Price: $2,600 USD / $3,500 CAD / £3,000

• gtbicycles.com

