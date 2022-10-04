First Look: Ibis Oso - Not Just an Electric Ripmo

The list of bike companies who don't have an eMTB in their lineup continues to shrink, and it's even shorter now that Ibis has joined the electric party with the Oso. The Oso has 155mm of rear travel, a 170mm fork, and Bosch's Performance Line CX motor. A 750 Wh battery ensures there's plenty of juice for longer missions.



The look of the bike is certainly a departure from Ibis' non-motorized offerings – there really isn't anything quite like it currently on the market. The large carbon swingarm and the shock position underneath the seatube and exposed to the world on the driveside are the two most immediately noticeable frame features. To me, it looks like the love child of the previous generation Specialized Demo and a Polygon Square One. Don't take that the wrong way, though; I actually like the look of the Oso, and it sure stands out in the sea of electric look-alikes.

Ibis Oso Details



• Wheel size: 27.5"/29" in sizes S and M, dual 29" in sizes L and XL

• Travel: 155 mm, 170 mm fork

• Carbon frame

• Bosch Performance Line CX motor / 750 Wh battery

• 64º head angle

• Size-specific STA - 78º size L

• Size-specific chainstays - 444 mm size L

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL

• Weight: 53 lb / 24 kg (size L)

• Price: $10,999 USD

• ibiscycles.com • Wheel size: 27.5"/29" in sizes S and M, dual 29" in sizes L and XL• Travel: 155 mm, 170 mm fork• Carbon frame• Bosch Performance Line CX motor / 750 Wh battery• 64º head angle• Size-specific STA - 78º size L• Size-specific chainstays - 444 mm size L• Sizes: S, M, L, XL• Weight: 53 lb / 24 kg (size L)• Price: $10,999 USD

Mint Chip Old Blue Ford

Frame Details

The Oso comes pre-equipped for night rides. Plenty of chainslap protection underneath the swingarm.

Ibis designed their own charging port, and it seems to be more robust and well thought out than some of the other styles on the market. Bear vs. bird.

Geometry & Suspension Layout

Build Kit

There are two color options, Mint Chip and Old Ford Blue, but there's just one build kit, which puts the price at $10,999 USD. Highlights of the kit include a Fox 38 Performance fork, Performance Elite Float X2 shock, SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain, Shimano XT brakes, and a BikeYoke Revive dropper post. Ibis' own Blackbird Send alloy wheels round out the parts package.The Oso's frame has all sorts of clever little features, including a fender to protect the linkage and shock, chainslap protection on the underside of the downtube, and even an integrated tail light and a 900 lumen headlight from Lupine. I suppose if you've got that big battery it doesn't hurt to tie some accessories into it.The Oso's carbon frame is covered by a seven year warranty, and if any of the bushings happen to wear out Ibis will replace them for free for the life of the frame.Other notable details include clearance for a 2.5” wide rear tire, guided internal cable routing (thankfully none of them run through the headset), and room for a 26 oz water bottle when a side loading cage is used on the M thru XL sizes, or a 22 oz bottle on the size small. The frame is approved for use with up to a 190mm fork.The Oso is available in four sizes, with the small and medium frames rolling on a mixed-wheel setup, and the large and extra-large sizes on dual 29” wheels. The smaller two sizes have 439mm chainstays, and that number increases to 444 for the larger sizes.There's a wide spread of reach numbers, ranging from 430mm on the small all the way up to 530mm on the XL. The jumps in between sizes are fairly substantial – there's a 40mm difference between the 460mm reach of the medium and the 500mm reach of the large. To help tame that long front center on the climbs, the Oso has a steep seat angle that ranges from 77 to 79-degrees depending on the frame size, along with a generous stack height.As for the head angle, that checks in at 64-degrees with a 170mm fork.Not surprisingly, the Oso uses a dw-link suspension layout, with two short links connecting the swingarm to the front triangle. It its stock configuration the bike uses a 205 x 60mm shock to deliver 155mm of travel, but riders looking for even more squish can run a 65mm stroke shock to bump that number up to 170mm.