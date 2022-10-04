First Look: Ibis Oso - Not Just an Electric Ripmo

Oct 4, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  

The list of bike companies who don't have an eMTB in their lineup continues to shrink, and it's even shorter now that Ibis has joined the electric party with the Oso. The Oso has 155mm of rear travel, a 170mm fork, and Bosch's Performance Line CX motor. A 750 Wh battery ensures there's plenty of juice for longer missions.

The look of the bike is certainly a departure from Ibis' non-motorized offerings – there really isn't anything quite like it currently on the market. The large carbon swingarm and the shock position underneath the seatube and exposed to the world on the driveside are the two most immediately noticeable frame features. To me, it looks like the love child of the previous generation Specialized Demo and a Polygon Square One. Don't take that the wrong way, though; I actually like the look of the Oso, and it sure stands out in the sea of electric look-alikes.
Ibis Oso Details

• Wheel size: 27.5"/29" in sizes S and M, dual 29" in sizes L and XL
• Travel: 155 mm, 170 mm fork
• Carbon frame
• Bosch Performance Line CX motor / 750 Wh battery
• 64º head angle
• Size-specific STA - 78º size L
• Size-specific chainstays - 444 mm size L
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Weight: 53 lb / 24 kg (size L)
• Price: $10,999 USD
ibiscycles.com

There are two color options, Mint Chip and Old Ford Blue, but there's just one build kit, which puts the price at $10,999 USD. Highlights of the kit include a Fox 38 Performance fork, Performance Elite Float X2 shock, SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain, Shimano XT brakes, and a BikeYoke Revive dropper post. Ibis' own Blackbird Send alloy wheels round out the parts package.


Mint Chip
Old Blue Ford

Frame Details

The Oso's frame has all sorts of clever little features, including a fender to protect the linkage and shock, chainslap protection on the underside of the downtube, and even an integrated tail light and a 900 lumen headlight from Lupine. I suppose if you've got that big battery it doesn't hurt to tie some accessories into it.

The Oso's carbon frame is covered by a seven year warranty, and if any of the bushings happen to wear out Ibis will replace them for free for the life of the frame.

Other notable details include clearance for a 2.5” wide rear tire, guided internal cable routing (thankfully none of them run through the headset), and room for a 26 oz water bottle when a side loading cage is used on the M thru XL sizes, or a 22 oz bottle on the size small. The frame is approved for use with up to a 190mm fork.


The Oso comes pre-equipped for night rides.
Plenty of chainslap protection underneath the swingarm.


Ibis designed their own charging port, and it seems to be more robust and well thought out than some of the other styles on the market.
Bear vs. bird.


Geometry & Suspension Layout

The Oso is available in four sizes, with the small and medium frames rolling on a mixed-wheel setup, and the large and extra-large sizes on dual 29” wheels. The smaller two sizes have 439mm chainstays, and that number increases to 444 for the larger sizes.

There's a wide spread of reach numbers, ranging from 430mm on the small all the way up to 530mm on the XL. The jumps in between sizes are fairly substantial – there's a 40mm difference between the 460mm reach of the medium and the 500mm reach of the large. To help tame that long front center on the climbs, the Oso has a steep seat angle that ranges from 77 to 79-degrees depending on the frame size, along with a generous stack height.

As for the head angle, that checks in at 64-degrees with a 170mm fork.

Not surprisingly, the Oso uses a dw-link suspension layout, with two short links connecting the swingarm to the front triangle. It its stock configuration the bike uses a 205 x 60mm shock to deliver 155mm of travel, but riders looking for even more squish can run a 65mm stroke shock to bump that number up to 170mm.




Build Kit





Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech First Looks Ibis Ibis Oso


114 Comments

  • 175 2
 Alicia was supposed to write this article, we rode these bikes in Tahoe a few weeks ago. Sadly she is not doing great right now and could use your support:

www.gofundme.com/f/alicia-and-her-family-with-medical-costs

Get well soon Alicia!
  • 24 1
 So bummed to see this. Alicia is awesome
  • 46 1
 there should really be a link to the go fund me on the main page not just here in the comments.
  • 18 20
 @McMeta666: PB will not acknowledge the accident likely for liability and HIPPA reasons
  • 22 0
 Put this on the main page! Come on Pinkbike
  • 25 1
 @salespunk: That's not how HIPPA works dude.
  • 4 0
 Heal up soon! So bummed to hear the news, stay strong!
  • 8 6
 Yes on Alicia. Nope on mopeds.
  • 4 0
 @salespunk: I'm sure there's some legalese that's preventing them from publishing the GoFundMe on the main page, because it's not like they don't post gofundme's for other athletes all the time.

Pulling for her... It's nice to see good news on the updates. She's a fantastic person and well-loved in the community.
  • 2 1
 Prayers for Alicia!
  • 8 0
 Holy crap, I saw on Vitals Instagram that she got hurt, but I didn't realize that she has "traumatic brain injury. She has not yet regained consciousness". Why not even a mention about this from pinkbike (officially)?
  • 5 0
 @hamncheez: Update on the Gofundme page from yesterday says that she is recognizing people and able to feed herself so that is very good to hear. Still could have a long road though.
  • 5 0
 How is a pinkbike contributor being this hurt not front-page news?! Donations incoming, and link shared.
  • 3 0
 @borisimobike: I’m also wondering this. Seems in poor taste to have a “MUST WATCH” article posted today but not one about one of your customer-facing employees being hospitalized while riding.
  • 4 0
 I have been following the updates on her GoFundMe and it seems she is awake and recognizes her dad. I hope she is back to 100% ASAP.
  • 2 0
 A year ago I was hit by a car while road biking and had "traumatic brain injury" too. When I regained consciousness I had no issue recognizing my wife and mom in the hospital. Mine was pretty bad, but Alicias must be much worse if its a milestone that the recognizes her dad.
  • 3 0
 Glad to hear Alicia is making progress!!!

Dang that Jill Kintner is a class act:
_____________________________________________
JILL Kintner
$200•1 hr
There are more stories to tell, and trails to ride my friend!! Pulling for you so we can get back to it!!! ❤️
_____________________________________________
  • 3 0
 I'm sure they would put it on the homepage if they could. I expect there are legal reasons around privacy as to why they cannot do this.
  • 48 3
 Roxy and I spent 5 years making this bike (and unsuccessfully hiding it from Kaz out on the trails in Bham). It's WILD that it's out in public now. Hope you like it!
  • 11 2
 It looks fantastic! So cool to see a good looking design that stands out from the norm.
  • 6 0
 Looks great!
  • 35 2
 As a huge Mountain Cycle San Andreas fan, I love the look!!!!
  • 6 1
 same (to both statements).
  • 8 3
 @xy9ine: Yes! I am not an eMTB fan, but I honestly think this is a gorgeous bike. I like the integrated tail light, too; I ride the road to get to the trail about 50% of the time, and this time of year that means riding home in the dark... nice to have a tail light, but I'm always breaking mounts on my bike.
  • 4 0
 I'll respectively disagree, yet I do enjoy thinking outside the box.
  • 6 0
 Foes sho.
  • 8 0
 This is the first time I've seen a combined seatstay/chainstay that I haven't hated. It looks super clean.
  • 4 0
 i did not see this coming from Ibis ! Deym that looks good
  • 2 1
 Looks like a Session. A little... (Trek Session 10)
  • 3 0
 Haha, that was a major influence on the design. Several of my buddies had the San Andreas back in the day and that was such a cool bike. We had to go elevated to make the chainstays short enough (there's only 1" between the tire and the motor) and I was all, "I know what'll look cool here"
  • 1 0
 Hmmm Mountain Cycles was from the 805 - Same area as Los Osos....coincidence, or just proof that the Book of Enoch depicted alien contact?
  • 29 8
 Oso? More like Ono
  • 18 1
 If that ain't gx axs you can literally escort yourself out the door on an 11k bike.
  • 4 1
 So true, what about kashima
  • 14 4
 @talanking: kashima is a downgrade
  • 17 1
 Did the world just end? Ibis making eBikes has to signal something dramatic.
  • 16 2
 The writing is on the wall. On the days where I come back from a ride, where I have seen mostly ebikes, I am fearful for mankind.
  • 1 0
 @hellanorcal: #painislove
  • 1 0
 No but end is nigh.
  • 2 0
 literally "let the ibis do the work for you"... honestly surprised they didn't adopt that phrase for this bike.
  • 13 1
 Must have been a bear to design, and it looks majestic! Bravo Ibis
  • 5 1
 Came here to say something similar - the suspension/frame design is stunning. And to accomplish such a svelte look on an e-bike is wild.
  • 11 0
 I let my ibis do the job! On drops and climbs too now.
  • 6 0
 given that the average leverage ratio is 2.583, it is strange that adding 5mm of stroke yields an extra 15mm of travel. i would like to see the leverage curve for this
  • 2 0
 Yeah that seems pretty strange. Back of the envelope based on ave. LR gives me ~162mm. Pretty lame in my opinion when a bike company doesn't make the leverage chart public.
  • 1 0
 technically 8mm added isn't it?
  • 4 0
 My previous post is actually wrong I was using 150mm instead of 155mm. Using the right number I get that the longer stroke would result in ~168mm of travel so actually not too far off what they are stating.
  • 1 0
 @notsosikmik: yeah, it is fairly close if the leverage ratio were a constant 2.583. typically, we'd see a lower leverage ratio at the end of the travel, so it seems they're either claiming a round figure (perhaps just for 'marketing' purposes) or they actually have a wildly different leverage curve.

i think seb had an article a while back about how inaccurate travel claims can be. from memory, i think one of the examples he gave was the 2017-2019 enduro that his friend tested, which was only achieving 148mm out of a claimed 165mm.
  • 6 0
 One of the better looking ebikes for my taste. Sizing is interesting, 540 reach on the XL, with a 665 stack, thats a big ole bike
  • 7 1
 Great looking bike, and I love Ibis, but this for me is the pumpkin ale of their lineup: neat to try, but I wouldn't own it. Now let's see a new DV9.
  • 5 0
 So the suspension layout is essentially a Turner DHR that had a one night stand with the last-gen Demo. Kudos for Ibis for going out on a limb with a unique design. Its not just another aluminum EP8 ebike frame.
  • 7 0
 Not just an electric Ripmo......an electric MOUNTAIN CYCLE!
  • 4 0
 That afterthought controller screen is the 2023 version of "Ripley Cable Dice"
  • 5 0
 For $11k you get a $500 alloy wheelset with no-name 36t hubs?
  • 8 5
 Integrated lights so you don't have to be seen riding this thing during the day...well done.
  • 2 0
 Bummed about Alicia. I think I speak for everybody when I say that we are pulling for you. Bike looks good. Looks like it’s super easy to tune and change the shock.
  • 2 0
 Even though their new logo is somehow uglier than their previous logo, Ibis is one of my favorite motorcycle companies. Pretty well thought-out mechanical designs usually.
  • 5 1
 can we get a analog version?
  • 1 0
 It seems odd that they currently have Factory 38s on even the NX/GX builds of the Ripmo but put a Performance 38 on this bike (which being heavier with longer travel, I think a 38 makes more sense in the first place).
  • 4 0
 RipMost?
  • 14 12
 I was all stoked on the Made in USA, low emission direction Ibis was moving in....but now I see ebikes and am confused
  • 6 1
 You can’t virtue signal if you are out of business Wink
  • 3 0
 Keep in mind, ramping up from just the Exie to more models is a lot more work than you'd think, and based on hat availability of a Exie has been, it's going to likely be awhile till more than just the Exie is made there.
  • 4 0
 It’s just oso cool
  • 4 0
 Nice lines on this one.
  • 2 0
 Never thought I'd say the same about an Ibis frame.
  • 4 0
 540 reach on the XL?
  • 2 1
 that's gigantic, but let's not forget it has a 79 deg seat angle and relatively high stack, so it probably won't feel that much bigger
  • 2 2
 @tgr9: It will still feel like a cruise ship when standing and descending. Folks forget that steep SA argument only holds while seated, not while actually having fun
  • 4 0
 Complex surfacing!
  • 3 0
 So is this to say that future Ibis sizing might be less tiny?
  • 2 1
 I love how all release photos of e-bikes never include proper angles of the downtube showing the battery, cause they all know it's THICC AF
  • 1 1
 wheres the size large? why do brands insist on missing out the large size these days? 47X is to short, 495+ is to long.

Can brands please release size large bikes for us 6ft riders?
  • 2 0
 You'll get no pity from me and my fellow 6'8"+ tall riders. At 6ft pretty much everything fits you, be thankful.
  • 1 0
 Bosch motors are arguably the best on the market, but FFS they need to do something about the abortion that is their user interface.
  • 3 0
 its radical
  • 1 0
 40 mm jump in reach between sizes? Come on, I know I'm not alone in being between sizes with that kind of gap...damnit!
  • 2 2
 Anyone else getting that in addition to meaning bear, OSO also stands for Other Significant Other? Such a brilliant name for an e-bike.
  • 3 5
 Cockpit is a total disaster with that huge Bosch controller, screen hanging off the bars, front light and so many cables. Also strange decision from Ibis to have stuck lights on the bike with internally routed cables...Could've used regular battery powered lights and remove if you don't want them.
  • 2 0
 I think you can just remove that big display if you dont want it.
  • 3 2
 Finally a ibis with a motor every company should have a couple models with motors for us older obese riders
  • 2 0
 It looks like the Davinci Wilson DH Frame!!!!
  • 2 0
 cool bike, would love to try one.
  • 1 0
 Best ebike design ever! Dw great! But 13k for sram gx, performance fox and alu rims... huahhh
  • 1 0
 Is the XL reach 530 or 540? Article says one and the size chart says the other...
  • 1 1
 Nice integrated rear light... but isn't the back wheel going to obscrue it when sagged?
  • 2 0
 People in cars and trucks will still be looking down on the light, not at a straight line behind the tire.
  • 5 7
 Yikes, took a look at this monstrosity and threw up in my mouth a little. It does have some good things going on though, I just cannot get over how ugly it is. But at least it is not Intense Tazer ugly.
  • 2 1
 When did Pole start making carbon bikes?
  • 1 0
 I B so-so is an interesting claim…
  • 2 0
 Looks DOPE
  • 2 0
 $11K and a Grip Fork?
  • 2 1
 just when you think Ibis can't make a bike any uglier, they find a way
  • 2 0
 The best looking E yet.
  • 1 0
 Yo Kaz, the colours are Forest Service Green and Storm Blue
  • 5 4
 Woof
  • 1 0
 
  • 4 4
 Interrupted seat tube is an instant fail
  • 3 0
 The actual seat tube height is very, very low, so it may look like not much room for a dropper, but I'm running a 200mm post in there now and there's room to spare. It just looks a bit deceiving.
  • 1 2
 So what bike companies are totally dedicated to normal bikes now? Just Spot and GG?
  • 2 0
 Knolly
  • 1 0
 Are you kidding?
  • 2 0
 Revel, Raaw, Forbidden, Starling. So pretty much every MTB company that's over 10 years old and isn't just making hardtails makes an ebike now.
  • 1 0
 Cannonsale Super V SL.
  • 1 0
 Polygon chainstays?
  • 2 3
 Another poser MX e-bike... SICK!
  • 3 4
 Probably one of the ugliest bikes that got released in the last decade!
  • 7 10
 O-SO F’ing ugly!
