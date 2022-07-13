First Look: 2023 Niner RKT 9 RDO - XC Race Ready

Jul 13, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  

The RKT 9 RDO is Niner's dedicated cross-country race bike, a carbon framed machine designed for speed and efficiency above all else. For 2023 it underwent the longer and slacker treatment, although its wheel are still firmly planted on the more traditional cross-country side of the spectrum.

Niner do say that the bike has 'trail-country' (that's their cringe-inducing term, not mine) features like room for 2.5” tires, a flip-chip to slacken the head angle, and a short seat tube that works well with dropper posts. Those are all nice things, but at the end of the day the RKT is an XC bike, with 100mm of travel, fork and shock lockouts, and geometry numbers that make its sharp-handling intentions clear.


RKT 9 RDO Details

• Wheel size: 29"
• Carbon frame
• Rear suspension travel: 100mm
• Fits fork up to 120mm
• 68 or 67.6-degree head tube angle
• 430mm chainstays
• Lifetime warranty
• Price & availability: TBD / September 2022
ninerbikes.com

The RKT uses Niner's CVA suspension design for its 100mm of travel.

Don't worry, that catchphrase on the top tube hasn't gone anywhere.
The RKT can accept up to a 180mm rear rotor.

Frame Details

The shape of the RKT's carbon frame is much sleeker than its predecessor – there's no longer a brace running from the seat tube to the top tube, and it has a more modern, low slung look. It is possible to run a dropper post, but interestingly enough that amenity is only found on Niner's 2-star build kit – all of the other builds use a fixed post. Those higher end builds may not have droppers, but they do have a remote lockout for the fork and shock for riders who want to completely firm up the bike's 100mm of suspension.

There are bottle cage mounting bolts on the top and bottom of the down tube, and two more bolts on the top tube for additional accessories. That's also where you'll find Niner's 'pedal, damn it' slogan printed underneath the clearcoat. I know it's supposed to be inspirational, but all that saying does is inspire me to figure out how to cover it up...

According to Niner, a size medium frame with shock and seat collar (but no axle or headset) is 5 lb (2.27 kg). The complete bike weight for a medium 5-Star XO1 AXS LTD build is said to be around 23.5 lb (10.7 kg).

Other details include a threaded bottom bracket, Enduro MAX Black Oxide pivot bearings, SRAM's universal derailleur hanger, and a sag indicator printed on the rocker link pivot.


Drain holes under the lower shock mount help keep tiny swimming pools from forming.
The RKT uses a trunnion-mounted 160 x 45mm shock. Most build kits come with a remote lockout.



Geometry

With a 100mm fork, the RKT's head angle sits at either 68 or 67.6-degrees depending on the flip chip orientation, which corresponds with a seat tube angle of 75- or 74.6-degrees. It is possible to run a 120mm fork, although that will create an even slacker seat tube angle, which could have riders feeling like they're sitting pretty far over the rear axle. Don't forget, Niner does have the Jet 9 RDO in their lineup, a 120mm trail bike that's longer and slacker than this more puredbred race machine.

Reach numbers range from 405mm on the XS up to 497mm on an XL. The chainstay length is the same on all five frame sizes, at a relatively short 430mm.


Build Kits

There will be a total of six different build kits to choose from, starting with the 2-Star SRAM SX Eagle kit and going all the way up to the 5-Star SRAM XO1 AXS LTD kit. Prices haven't been announced yet, but they're not expected to be dramatically different from 2022's prices. That would put the 2-Star build at $4,399 USD, and the 5-Star AXS as $9,999. The frames and build kits are expected to be available this September.




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks XC Bikes Niner Niner Rkt


27 Comments

  • 25 2
 Holy mother of slack seat tube. I also like how the linkage does double duty as a bashguard.
  • 7 8
 you mean after you wreck the chainring and crankset or that its never been a problem in about 10years...?
  • 5 0
 @golefty: from what I can see the linkage protrudes further than the chainring.
  • 1 3
 @jaytdubs: only without a rider though, I bet id does not when sagged. And, who needs a bash guard on an XC bike? Mike Levy?
  • 1 0
 ...even more slacked out under sag...
  • 7 0
 This would have been a great revision about 5 years ago or so, but now it's rather meh. Wonder who the target market is for a bike like that by the time it's actually available.
  • 5 4
 someone who wants a niner XCo race bike maybe....? just a thought
  • 9 0
 2023 zero1niner OMG BBQ WTF AXS LTD MSRP: TBD
  • 6 0
 where's the Kirt Voreis in spandex video at?
  • 5 0
 I would most likely believe you if you told me that bike was from 2015.
  • 3 0
 Ellsworth called... they said they still have IP for the color scheme... I'm sure it rides very nice, but it just looks outdated... and it's not even on sale yet
  • 4 0
 wow. I always thought Niner bikes were ugly, but this is a new low.
  • 2 0
 I would love to know what the real world STA is on this bike. It looks at an actual saddle height that it's about 34*...
  • 2 0
 I'd wager most people would have a hard time getting a decent length dropper to work with that bend in the seat tube.
  • 3 0
 I thought the slacker-seatube-than-headtube trend was done.
  • 1 0
 I thought this was 2022. This is 2016 geometry, headtube a degree too steep while the actual seattube is slacker than the grim donut headtube angle… cmon niner
  • 2 0
 Trail country....excellent.
  • 2 0
 Something looks off but I can't put my finger on it.
  • 3 1
 Do niners still crack if you look at them funny?
  • 2 0
 Twelve comments when I showed up. All negative. Wow.
  • 1 0
 How about a real-world measurement of the actual STA with a 150mm dropper post… if it even fits.
  • 1 0
 The seat tube... really? 100mm travel doesn't justify a weird bent seat tube unless you're just trying to be different.
  • 2 0
 Holy seat post
  • 2 0
 Free bash guard too lol
  • 4 2
 Niner? Hardly know er!
  • 1 0
 Beautiful bike. I love Niner's rear suspension feel for XC.
  • 1 0
 Why would you do a press release without knowing the price?





