First Look: 2023 Orbea Oiz - A Modern XC Machine

The new Oiz wasn't created to be a downcountry or trail bike – Orbea designed it to be a modern, purebred XC machine, and they say it's the fastest XC bike to leave their factory in over 180 years. I'm not totally familiar with what the hot bike was back in 1842, but I'll take their word for it.
The 2023 Oiz has 29” wheels, 120mm of travel front and rear, and a lightweight carbon frame that weighs just 1750 grams for the highest end, OMX version. Orbea had a complete bike on display
that weighed just 9.98 kg (22 lb), and that's with pedals, a dropper post, and a bottle cage. There are aluminum models in the mix too, a good option for privateer racers and riders looking for a less expensive ride.
Oiz Details
• Carbon and aluminum frame options
• Wheel size: 29"
• Travel: 120mm
• 67° head tube angle
• 76.5 seat tube angle (size L)
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Pricing: $3,299 - $10,499 USD
• orbea.com
Prices range from $10,499 USD for the top level Oiz M-LTD down to $3,299 USD aluminum-framed Oiz H30, with a total of 11 different models in the lineup. Details
The shape of the Oiz mirrors that of its predecessor, and it still uses a single pivot, flex-stay suspension layout. The seatstay tube diameter on the carbon frames has been increased, which Orbea says increases the stiffness by 12%. The bearing size in the carbon fiber rocker link was also increased, another step to increase rear triangle stiffness.
There's room (and mounts) for two bottle cages inside the front triangle, a welcome sight for thirsty marathon racers.
'Integration' continues to be a buzzword in the mountain bike world, for better or worse. In the case of the Oiz, Orbea have routed the brake, derailleur, and dropper housing through the headset, keeping the housing close to the frame for a very clean look. It does add inconvenience when the upper headset bearing needs to be replaced, but at least it's possible to swap out the stem or handlebars without any unnecessary mechanical gymnastics.
Along with the new housing path, a 'Spin Block' has been added to the front end of the bike to keep the bars from rotating too far during a crash. For as rowdy as cross-country courses have become, they haven't added a slopestyle section yet, so barspin-ability isn't a feature racers are clamoring for – keeping the frame protected from the brake levers takes higher priority.Geometry
The Oiz has undergone the longer and slacker treatment, emerging with a head angle of 67-degrees, and a reach of 472mm on a size large. A low stack height and 60 – 90mm stems make the Oiz's XC intentions very clear. The slack head angle should help provide stability on the descents, but the low, stretched out riding position is geared towards putting the power down on grueling climbs. The chainstay length sits at a relatively short 432mm on all sizes. Models
There are 11 models in the lineup, so it's best to head over to Orbea's website
to see all the options. Here are three examples of the possible configurations.
