First Look: 2023 Orbea Oiz - A Modern XC Machine

Nov 4, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  

The new Oiz wasn't created to be a downcountry or trail bike – Orbea designed it to be a modern, purebred XC machine, and they say it's the fastest XC bike to leave their factory in over 180 years. I'm not totally familiar with what the hot bike was back in 1842, but I'll take their word for it.

The 2023 Oiz has 29” wheels, 120mm of travel front and rear, and a lightweight carbon frame that weighs just 1750 grams for the highest end, OMX version. Orbea had a complete bike on display that weighed just 9.98 kg (22 lb), and that's with pedals, a dropper post, and a bottle cage. There are aluminum models in the mix too, a good option for privateer racers and riders looking for a less expensive ride.
Oiz Details

• Carbon and aluminum frame options
• Wheel size: 29"
• Travel: 120mm
• 67° head tube angle
• 76.5 seat tube angle (size L)
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Pricing: $3,299 - $10,499 USD
orbea.com

Prices range from $10,499 USD for the top level Oiz M-LTD down to $3,299 USD aluminum-framed Oiz H30, with a total of 11 different models in the lineup.

The Oiz uses Orbea's 3-position 'Squidlock' remote to lock out the fork and shock.

Details

The shape of the Oiz mirrors that of its predecessor, and it still uses a single pivot, flex-stay suspension layout. The seatstay tube diameter on the carbon frames has been increased, which Orbea says increases the stiffness by 12%. The bearing size in the carbon fiber rocker link was also increased, another step to increase rear triangle stiffness.

There's room (and mounts) for two bottle cages inside the front triangle, a welcome sight for thirsty marathon racers.

A 'Spin Block' keeps the handlebar controls from hitting the frame during a crash.

'Integration' continues to be a buzzword in the mountain bike world, for better or worse. In the case of the Oiz, Orbea have routed the brake, derailleur, and dropper housing through the headset, keeping the housing close to the frame for a very clean look. It does add inconvenience when the upper headset bearing needs to be replaced, but at least it's possible to swap out the stem or handlebars without any unnecessary mechanical gymnastics.

Along with the new housing path, a 'Spin Block' has been added to the front end of the bike to keep the bars from rotating too far during a crash. For as rowdy as cross-country courses have become, they haven't added a slopestyle section yet, so barspin-ability isn't a feature racers are clamoring for – keeping the frame protected from the brake levers takes higher priority.



Geometry

The Oiz has undergone the longer and slacker treatment, emerging with a head angle of 67-degrees, and a reach of 472mm on a size large. A low stack height and 60 – 90mm stems make the Oiz's XC intentions very clear. The slack head angle should help provide stability on the descents, but the low, stretched out riding position is geared towards putting the power down on grueling climbs. The chainstay length sits at a relatively short 432mm on all sizes.

Models

There are 11 models in the lineup, so it's best to head over to Orbea's website to see all the options. Here are three examples of the possible configurations.

Oiz M-LTD: $10,499. OMX carbon frame, SRAM XX1 AXS drivetrain, OQUO MP30 LTD carbon wheels, Fox 34 Float SC Factory.

Oiz M10: $5,999. OMR carbon frame, Shimano XT driverain, brakes, OQUO MP30 Team carbon wheels, Fox 34 Float SC Factory.

Oiz H10: $3,999. Aluminum frame, Shimano XT drivetrain, M6100 brakes, Fox Float 34 SC Performance fork.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks XC Bikes Orbea Orbea Oiz


20 Comments

  • 31 1
 Hey PB, do a poll asking which type of cable routing we prefer and sell that info to bike companies
  • 8 8
 I don't think anyone would pay for that info... But you can read some of the reasoning behind this sudden surge in headset cable routing here: www.pinkbike.com/news/burning-question-why-are-so-many-bike-manufacturers-putting-cables-through-the-headset.html
  • 18 1
 @mikekazimer: That's a weird looking poll, where do I vote?
  • 7 1
 @DizzyNinja, right here: www.pinkbike.com/poll/2767-if-you-had-a-choice-what-style-of-cable-routing-would-you-p.html
  • 1 2
 @mikekazimer: Thank you!
  • 5 0
 Looks nice! I really like the 2 bottles, with what looks like a straight, low seat tube for long droppers. I hope you guys compare it to the Epic Evo, the Scott Spark, the Allied BC40, and the Blur. Those seem to be the hottest bikes out.
  • 6 0
 Never thought I'd miss the old days of figuring out your own cable routing and ziptying to the frame.
  • 6 0
 That XT build is really great value!
  • 5 0
 Did I miss the memo that enduro is over and XC the hot ticket these days??
  • 3 0
 MxcGA hats all over the place in my parts, no enduro bros to be found.
  • 1 0
 Sweet bike! My major concern is the gigantic stem! They advertise a "slack" 67deg HA, but with such a long stem that puts your hands and body weight much closer to the front axle, doesn't it essentially make it a 70+deg effective head angle?
  • 3 0
 SATN-XC is pulling the levers behind the curtain!
  • 3 0
 about time, lol
  • 3 0
 Wish it could have been a part of the Downcountry field test!
  • 3 3
 Pros Loic Bruni Tom Pidcock Jolanda Neff Cons Auto Insurance College Admissions Internal Headset Cable Routing
  • 1 0
 that's a nice mess of cables going from the bars through the headset...
  • 1 0
 A full suss thats not pig ugly !
  • 1 0
 pricing on the M10 is actually quite good for the spec
  • 1 1
 pfffff.... modern? Bottechia Gardena Boost 29 is half price , one year on market, realy modern XC geometry....
  • 1 0
 Those are good pros!





