First Look: Orbea's 2023 Rise eMTB Gets Even Lighter

Dec 1, 2022
It's been two years since Orbea launched their Rise Carbon ebike, one of the lightest eMTBs on the market. Since then they launched an aluminum version, the Rise Hydro, which offered a bigger battery and a lower cost while still maintaining a respectable weight.

Now it's time to update the carbon version. The main news is that Orbea have made it around 400 g lighter than the previous carbon Rise. That gives the lightest version a complete bike weight of 15.9 kg / 35.1 lb (claimed), which is lighter than some motorless trail bikes.
Orbea Rise 23 Details
• Claimed weight from 15.9 Kg (35.1 lb)
• Frame and battery ~ 400 g lighter than previous RIse
• Headset cable routing
• Updated Shimano EP 801 motor
• Shimano Di2 automatic shifting
• 29" wheels, 140/150 mm travel
• Price: $6,499 to $11,499
That's assuming the same battery capacity as the old Rise carbon (360 Wh), but the new bike is also compatible with the 540 Wh battery from the Hydro model. Choosing the bigger battery adds 800 g to the weight, but there is now the option of 50% more range for only a slight weight penalty compared to the old bike.


Motor & Batteries

The Rise was built around a custom-tuned version of Shimano's EP8 motor that delivers 60 Nm of torque (instead of 85 Nm) in order to help improve efficiency and range with a smaller battery. Now they're using an updated version, Shimano EP801, with a more refined response and up to five assistance modes that can be configured in Shimano's app.

The big change is the battery. Weighing in at 1.9 kg, the smaller 360 Wh version is 300 g lighter than the one in the outgoing Rise, making up the bulk of the weight savings. The new battery also has mounts integrated into the battery; these save more weight and also make it cross-compatible with the 540 Wh battery first seen in the Rise Hydro. That means you can now get the Rise Carbon and the Rise Hydro with a choice of 360 Wh or 540 Wh batteries.

Orbea's (possibly optimistic) range estimates.

There's also an optional 252 Wh range extender, meaning you can pack up to 792 Wh of energy on board with either frame material. Couple that with the light build, relatively frugal motor and fast-rolling tires and it should be possible to get over 3,000 m (10,000 feet) of height gain on a single charge.



Frame Details


Like with their full-power Wild ebike, Orbea have decided to switch to through-headset cable routing. Not only that, the wire that connects the bar-mounted remote to the motor will be routed through the handlebar and stem in some models thanks to a Shimano Di2 compatible handlebar. You can swap to or spec a regular handlebar, but like it or not, all the cables have to go through the headset.


Less obviously, and less controversially, Orbea has reworked the carbon layup to save another 100 g from the frame weight, most notably from the rocker link.



Geometry

The geometry has not changed since the original Rise. It's designed to be an all-around trail bike, not an enduro sled.


Only the LTD model has a claimed weight under 16 kg. The mid-range bikes get 150mm Fox 36 forks instead of 140 mm Fox 34s, making them a much better choice in my book.

Pricing and specifications



Specifications are customisable on Orbea's website using their MyO ("My Orbea") program, so the standard specs above are just a starting point if you're buying online. Top models get Orbea's new in-house Oquo wheels. Some models get Shimano's new XT Di2 gearing, which can shift while coasting or even automatically. It's also interesting to see Orbea speccing Galfer rotors with Shimano brakes, like their EWS race team.


Orbea say the new Rise Carbon will be available to buy by the end of the year.



 I am sure there will be a lot of E-bike hate in here, but we bought the alloy version of the Rise a couple of months ago for my wife and it has been awesome. No matter how much she rides she was still not able to keep up with me or the NICA kids she rides with, this allows her to and to be able to go on those longer rides without fear. So totally worth it to make the sport better for her and in turn better form me.
  • 69 5
 Happy wife happy life
  • 44 2
 I got a fuel exe for my wife last week and first ride she was able to stay within reach on the ups and it has lifted so much anxiety from her it’s amazing. She used to always stress about holding people back and now she can actually enjoy going out in groups. Life changing
  • 2 0
 @Solorider13: Totally agreed.
  • 12 74
flag ridingofthebikes (8 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 so she rides faster than her skill set now. that's great. That won't be dangerous at all. edit. and before you jump on me, Im hearing about so many middle aged woman absolutely getting wrecked on ebikes trying to "keep up" recently. Like how is it a good idea to keep up with experienced riders because of a motor without building skills first. Unreal. Buddy's wife is still in a sling with nerve damage to her arm and a scraped-up chin from hitting an angled root trying to pace her hubby on her electric bike while he rips a carbon $9000 stumpy. food for thought.
  • 21 0
 @ridingofthebikes: I disagree with this, she has been riding for a few years and has the skills to handle her bike. Also, her downhill speed has not really increased with the E-bike.
  • 5 1
 My wife has the carbon version. It’s been great. She can ride with me on my regular bike and I’m not waiting all the time, or we both e bike for those 20 mile plus rides. Neither of which would happen without it.
  • 9 0
 @ridingofthebikes: If you're worried about skills while climbing, you're probably due for a refresher on your skillset. She's likely climbing at 7mph instead of 4, now.
  • 7 0
 @ridingofthebikes: You know what they say about assuming don't you.
  • 1 18
flag ridingofthebikes (7 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @TheOriginalTwoTone: Makes us a*sholes!! But I stand by what I said. Buddys wife is looking at a regular bike for when and if she returns.
  • 2 6
flag ridingofthebikes (7 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @jeremystclair: of course you do! Have fun out there!
  • 2 0
 @ridingofthebikes: I would agree that new riders should not be jumping on these and expecting to keep up with more experienced riders. In my wife's case she took up mountain biking in her 40's and she started slow on a hardtail just going once a week on a date with me. Her love and passion for biking has grown and her skills have increased and now she is riding 3-4 times a week (at least when the weather is nice). She always think that she is holding me back on our rides and this has helped her with that.
  • 5 30
flag ridingofthebikes (7 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @jeremystclair: then quit making her feel like that lmao. It's a date and ride and you're ripping off into the sunset? at 40?
  • 16 7
 @ridingofthebikes: you are a piece of work. Don't assume you know his wife's situation or the dynamics of some one else's joint/couple riding partner scenario. I'm in the same situation with my wife and I've experienced the same thing with her starting to ride mtb's for the first time at age 38 (now 40). I started her out on a Kona Honzo for 2 years, she enjoyed the sport, but didn't enjoy how tapped she would get on rides. She's not a masochist like I am, so she doesn't prefer to be panting, close to throwing up and dizzy when trying to climb 20 degree fire roads in laguna. She's not a shredder, doesn't ride for the descents at all and enjoys riding bikes, outside, in the nature and getting exercise.

And similarly to your buddy, my wife ate shit on her bike, fractured the shit out of 3 bones in her hand, requiring surgery, 18 screws and 3 plates. She fell on a sandy patch on a completely flat fire road 1.5 miles from the car while trying to brush a honey bee out of her helmet. This is something that can happen to anyone, regardless of what kind of bike they are on.

So, take your overly aggressive myopic view of other people's situation and their usage of bikes and keep it to yourself. You're free to think whatever you want, but when you do so aggressively and without any frame of reference, you become even more lame then the dudes on 70lb, diy ebikes dressed like football players from the 70's.
  • 4 35
flag ridingofthebikes (6 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @minimusprime: OK Boomer!! Try not to get any more mad, You'll live longer.
  • 4 27
flag ridingofthebikes (6 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @minimusprime: You typed all that up out of emotion and thenshit all over me because I shared an anecdotal experience. chill man.
  • 2 11
flag valrock (6 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @Solorider13: and keep being unfit :F
  • 2 30
flag ridingofthebikes (6 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @minimusprime: 1/3 of people clearly agree with me based on votes so freak on someone else. and yes Im editing evry comment because im typing on mobile with cold fingers.
  • 3 0
 I do not hate e-bikers in particular. But I do not hate on those who take all the KOM's and pretend to be on a REGULAR bikes. You can tell WTF you want but KOMs is important measure of oneself improvements
  • 3 0
 @ridingofthebikes: calmer then you are.
  • 2 0
 @ridingofthebikes: no, you idiot. She can keep up on the climbs.
  • 5 1
 @ridingofthebikes: Tell us you got no idea of the Boomer age bracket without telling us you got no idea of the Boomer age bracket. :/
  • 1 0
 @Chuckolicious: Right, last time I checked I was Gen X
  • 2 0
 @ridingofthebikes: When we are riding together we are riding together, I am not out Strava hunting on our rides. She just feels like she is making me ride slower then I usually would, which is true, but that is not what those rides are for. It really is in her head but if this makes her feel better on those rides it is worth it.
  • 2 5
 @jeremystclair: Fair enough but I like how everyone is literally more upset than you, the original person I blabbed to. Pinkbike is awesome!!
  • 1 4
 @Solorider13: Oh I'm an idiot now. no one asked you solorider. user name checks out.
  • 1 2
 @Chuckolicious: it was based on his irrational emotional reaction that boomers ar famous for. But it's hard to read between the lines these days.
  • 1 0
 @minimusprime: NO! Hmpphhh. *crosses arms.
  • 1 0
 @minimusprime: good response
lexcept whats wrong wwith 70s football players?
  • 1 0
 @ridingofthebikes: ehh.. that sounds way more like Millenials and Zoomers. IMO, of course.
  • 3 0
 @jeremystclair: Ever notice how our stereotype of being the forgotten generation actually translates to the real world? I get called a Boomer, I get called a Millenial, but nobody ever remembers who we actually are. Ultra meta irony right there. Big Grin
  • 1 1
 @Chuckolicious: I mean. dammit, maybe your right.
  • 5 0
 @ridingofthebikes: I have not been upset this entire discussion, You made some points and I just disagreed that they applied to my situation. I appreciate the support but I did not take it personally, in the end we all enjoy riding bikes and that is going to look different to every person. YMMV.
  • 1 1
 @jeremystclair: I know, that's what I said,You were the only one to not get upset, Which is impressive i may add. these other guys are losing it on me lol. I totally agree, we are all riders so I should remember that sometimes. Cheers man!
  • 2 0
 @ridingofthebikes: The issue is you assume fitness and skill go hand in hand.
I ended up in a group of MTBers that it was all I could do to try and keep up. We'd go passed a jump and they'd go around and I was left thinking "We aren't going to session this?"
When I talked to them later, they were all about fitness, wheels never leave the ground.
So your assumption would be if I got an ebike to keep up with them, I'd be riding faster than my skill.
  • 2 1
 @ridingofthebikes: don't be sensitive. You made a rather brash post filled with assumptions, some one called you out on it. You then tried to gaslight in retaliation and make it seem like the other person was emotional and crazy. In this case, I am likely crazy, un-related to this situation entirely. However, I certainly don't give a shit about you, your posts or my own posts for that matter. Welcome to the internet, it's a place where we can argue, yell into an echo chamber, waste time, learn things and you know, chose our engagement. Fortunately for me, I'm not a boomer, but I'm just old enough to know not to take any exchange on the internet seriously or get invested in any sort of comment or response.

The truth is, I don't give a damn about this thread, I don't give a damn about what people think about my wife on an ebike. I'm here, reading a website and killing time. My day is not impacted by what I say to you, or what you say to me, nor am I about to get "emotional". If you are interpreting this as someone "losing it on you", then you've done well in life without conflict.
  • 1 2
 @minimusprime: ba bla bla. more boomer babble.
  • 1 1
 @TheOriginalTwoTone: sure.
  • 1 0
 @ridingofthebikes: you are utterly delightful. Make sure to smile at someone today and ride your bike. It will for sure, change your attitude... I don't see how it couldn't.
  • 51 3
 Headset cable routing is what happens when you let roadies ride mountain bikes.
  • 4 0
 Exactly. Big Grin
  • 1 0
 I was looking at this bike for my wife until I saw the headset cable routing. Nope.
  • 38 4
 as impressive as a light ebike is, perhaps the more pressing question is 'why are trail and enduro bikes so heavy'
i know weight isn't everything (or even a majority of things) but my alloy 180mm nomad from 2014 was lighter than my carbon everything s-works stumpy evo
  • 3 0
 I gripe about this at every opportunity. The new Nomad seemed to buck that trend, though.
  • 6 16
flag Braench (9 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Enduro/Trail bike that is way below 13kg doesnt handle that well. Need some weight for proper Control.
I rather ride 15-16kg Enduro than 12kg when going Fast.
I used to strap lead Bars to my Bottom Bracket when i did local DH Races on the Enduro Big Grin
  • 1 1
 A lightweight motor and battery weighs 8-9#s.

These parts are also structural allowing a designer to save some other weight. Furthermore, the motor includes the BB and crank spindle weight.

So basically, subtract about 7-8#s in the same spec for the bike weight with no motor/ battery.
  • 1 0
 @Braench: i'm not sure how to quantify that handling feeling. anecdotally, i can say that my 13kg ripley was faster than my 16kg capra at downieville, which is about 25km long with >1500m of descent. it is a very rough and very fast trail, which can be completed in less than 55 minutes if you are hammering. i sort of think if the capra was a few kg lighter, it would have been faster. hard to say i guess! for context, none of my current bikes weigh less than ~13.5 kg in actual ride spec (pedals, tools, water bottle cages, etc.)
  • 15 1
 Surely you already know why?
Bigger wheels, beefier tyres, piggyback/coil shocks, beefier forks, droppers, more durable frames.
Did I forget anything?
  • 4 0
 @chakaping: my nomad had a 180mm 36, a CC double barrel shock, 2.5 DHFs, a reverb dropper (which is probably heavy compared to cable droppers) and was indestructible. however, even my 2016 insurgent with a coil shock and huge tires was 'only' 30 pounds. just a curious development, that's all
  • 2 0
 @SunsPSD: that's pretty spot on actually, in orbea's case. the top of the line occam is only about 27 pounds. pretty impressive in the current environment
  • 2 0
 @chakaping: maybe my friends are just putting rocks in my swat box when i'm not looking!
  • 3 2
 'why are trail and enduro bikes so heavy'

Weight, strength, price: pick two because you can't have the third.
  • 2 0
 I have been asking this question to myself for the past couple of years. I remember when Scott made a Genius LT (a enduro bike) that weight around 28 lbs!
  • 1 0
 @twonsarelli: maybe need to compare by frame weight.
  • 1 0
 @twonsarelli: ya but bikes are huge now.
  • 1 0
 @ridingofthebikes: More metal/plastic in the longer frames is a minor factor yeah.
I think there's more material proportionally as well though, to cope with the harder riding modern geometry enables.
  • 1 0
 @chakaping: yup. for sure!
  • 1 0
 @CaptainSnappy: so why aren't yetis floating away?!?
  • 1 0
 1. Stumpy EVO is a light bike in its class, in essentially all builds
2. Everything is bigger, longer, more robust, allowing for dramatically more potential.
3. Not sure, but I bet DD/gravity tires are bigger, burlier, and heavier than their 2014 counterparts. And I bet we all flat less for it.
  • 17 1
 I own an XL rise carbon and my wife has a medium rise carbon... I've put over 2,500 miles on it in 12 months and absolutely loves the bike. The range is excellent and I can easily get 6,000 of vertical ~ 20-25miles out of my ~600wh of main battery and range extender with 30% eco - 60% trail - 10% boost on a ride with those numbers. I don't have many complaints about the bike with regards to build quality, durability and performance.

That being said, I cannot fathom why they would updated the frame molds and not make some rather obvious changes. Notably, the seat tubes are easily 10-30mm too long on each size (particularly the xl), the flip chip helps but they should have made the head angle 1 degree slacker then the original for a 65/65.5 hi/lo setting. And I absolutely, cannot believe they did not change the charge port location on the carbon model... at least they moved the power button so it doesn't interfere with the seat post.

And headset cable routing... neat. This bike (and many ebikes) are already annoying enough with internal routing that isn't fully sleeved, which requires dropping the motor. Because of this, it's very easy to pinch the dropper post housing in the battery or motor bypass, which can make motor removal a requirement for moving the post or removing the post from the frame. Normally, this would be a perfect use case for an AXS dropper.... PROVIDED YOU DON'T MAKE THE STUPID SEAT TUBE TOO LONG AND NOW I HAVE TO USE A 150MM DROPPER ON AN XL WITH A 34" INSEAM.

At any rate, I've got 2,500 miles on mine in 12 months. I loved it when I got it, I still love it and there hasn't been a bike on the market yet that is enough of an upgrade from the original rise carbon to justify moving on from mine. If they had made the changes I noted above and not used headset cable routing, mine would be for sale already. But now I'll ride it for another year and another 2,500 miles and then move on.
  • 4 0
 I’m in the same boat. My Rise is basically my ideal for an everyday, trail-oriented eMTB. It’s light enough that it handles like my regular MTB making the switch back and forth relatively seamless as far as trail manners go. Muscle output is the only noteworthy difference.

65nm is plenty of power for anyone who’s not trying to integrate a chairlift into their riding experience (large bodies excepted, where power to weight makes the extra assistance vital). I ride mostly Eco with occasional Trail mode when I’m tired and the range is great, phenomenal with the extender.

The new EP-801 motor is the only reason I might want the new Rise instead. If they got rid of the rattle and pumped up the peak watts from 500 to 600, that would be amazing. Hopefully we get more info on the motor update soon…
  • 1 0
 yo.. you can tell the difference between 1 degree slaker? Holly... reminds me a friend who can def tell the difference of 0.5 PSI in his tires ahahahahaha Big Grin
  • 2 0
 @valrock:

1 degree slacker is pretty noticeable.

Just last week I swapped bikes with a buddy for a trail or two, so he could try mine. The difference in HTA was about 1.2 degrees, but otherwise the bikes are pretty similar (same travel front/rear, both size L). And I can tell you the difference between 64.3 and 65.5 is easily as noticeable as changing stem lengths by 10-15mm.

Like those above, I'm surprised that they didn't slacken it some. With more than a few proper XC race bikes having HTA's that are dipping below 66 degrees these days, having a longer travel ebike with 66.5 seems a bit conservative.
  • 2 0
 @valrock: try 5 psi, which is noticeable, because 1 degree is definitely noticeable, ask anyone who's fitted an angleset. Half a degree is definitely more subtle, but still definitely feels different if your really used to the bike and its handling.
  • 2 0
 @valrock: yes i can tell the difference between 1 degree slacker but I cannot tell the difference between .5psi. I can definitely tell the difference in 1psi in my rear tire. Not immediately, but within 2 descents, certainly.
  • 1 0
 I’ve spent a dumb amount of time testing to get a long dropper in a large frame that stops pushing the power button out. The cable routing is poorly designed and that seat post as long as it is, has barely any usable space. Everyone I know has had to replace the poorly design coverage port cover. The spines on the main pivot axle deform easily as well. A great riding bike but very poorly designed.
  • 13 0
 Claimed weight from 15.9 Kg (35.1 lb) - Dam that's light for an e bike.
  • 10 1
 shimano motor and through headset routing - are they trying not to sell this bike on purpose?
  • 2 0
 Love my shimano motors! They’re so reliable!
  • 5 0
 That is seriously impressive - a 540w e-bike weighing under 16kg. My carbon downhill rig probably weighs nearly the same, if not more!
  • 6 1
 the sub 16kg model is equipped with a 360wh battery
  • 2 11
flag Sethimus (9 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 you fail at reading
  • 2 0
 My Carbon Giga was 17.4kg...
  • 6 0
 @Sethimus: you fail at not sounding like a smart ass.
  • 1 0
 My new "super enduro" rig is 16.5ish, with pedals.
These lighter eebs do seem to be getting there.
  • 13 0
 15.9 kg with xc tires, smaller battery, fox 34, inline shock and 2 piston brakes with tiny rotors. A spec meant just for a number to be used for marketing, not actually riding well.
  • 1 0
 @spicysparkes: Yeah this is most likely true.. My Megawatt Elite weighs 24-25kg, but that is Ali, has a 630w battery and I would say a far better spec - which is why I was surprised and compared the Rise 540w weight!
  • 6 0
 Clevis mount and cables through the headset?? IN THIS ECONOMY!?!?!
  • 1 0
 The shock has the standard eyelet, not the old Specialized Clevis mounted way.
  • 1 0
 @mrift04: appears to be a clevis mount to me: www.pinkbike.com/news/pinkbike-poll-has-your-shock-ever-failed.html

Its not using the square/plug mount that Specialized used (thank god!) but this mounting style with a direct mount to the clevis/yoke is really hard on shocks since its not allowing for frame flex to be mitigated with a DU bushing/hardware... Add a DU and some hardware to help comply for rear triangle flex and you have a friendlier mount for shocks..
  • 1 0
 @JudyYellow: Ahr sorry I hear you now Smile
  • 3 0
 while im not part of the "trail riding" crowd, this is impressive, its literally enduro/dh bike weight. why cant specialized and the others also custom tune an ep8 like this and thats it
  • 4 0
 Anyone knows if they solved the clattering noise with the new motor? On the current/old model its really annoying...
  • 2 0
 Like to know this too
  • 4 0
 Shock on a Yoke and Headset cable routing, are they mad?
  • 5 5
 5500ft+ for a 540wh...? I had the alloy version this year. The best I could achieve was 3800ft in boost weighing 140lbs with gear on. You're saying that a bike 10 lbs less with the same battery and updated motor can climb 1700ft more?! The misleading data that bike companies provide on the range is laughable, just like the Electric car industry. Yes our electric car goes 353 miles (whisper voice) on land flat, no ac, @ 45mph with a tailwind. This bike may do 5500ft but with what rider, an 85lbs nica racer?
  • 8 2
 Try pedaling?
  • 2 1
 @SunsPSD: Yes it does have pedals
  • 3 0
 If you are boosting your range suffers dramatically. Mostly eco and you will be able to achieve the stated elevation at your weight.
  • 3 0
 @caldog: Orbea claims 5550ft in boost, that's what I'm getting at. I clearly understand that less power =more range.
  • 1 0
 @SunsPSD: You can go uphill with these without pedaling?
  • 2 1
 @Howieday91: mo POWWA baby.
  • 1 0
 Obviously those claims maybe only archived in certain conditions. When it comes to range, there are so many factors. Rider weight, wind, tires and riding style. Boost in a higher gear is not the same as boost in a lower gear for example.
  • 1 0
 Granted the riding I do is the riding I do, but I have very few issues out riding the range on my H. Last time out for the season I did 2200 ft and used 2/5 bars... outside of a deep dive on what the Shimano bars mean, that implies I should be able to get somewhere in the range of 4400-5500
  • 2 0
 Depends on different circunstances like temperature, gradient of the climbs and length, etc
  • 1 0
 Didn't say in the article, but I wonder if the 540 battery is lighter as well and if it is compatible with the previous Rise Hydro. Not that I need it, but options down the road would be good!
  • 4 1
 508mm seattube on XL more of a dealbreaker than headset routing.
  • 4 4
 445 chain stay across the board is also ridiculous. I'm 6ft 2 and would never want more than 440 at the rear.
  • 1 0
 Well it's for tall people, not for riders that belong on 1, or 2 sizes below.
For me that would be perfect. Easily can use any 200+ dropper with that seat tube.
And a slammed dropper on the seat tube looks nice and clean and doesn't creak like crazy.

The cable headset routing however is an absolute deal breaker for me.
  • 1 0
 @Jordmackay: As someone who owns a Rise, these are the two things I look forward to an update on.

It's a long bike... and with the added weight, dare I say my hardest bike to descend on (need to pay the most attention)

Then as someone who by most accounts on my height (5'8") needs a Medium, but by my Reach prefers a Large, the standovers are high and then the corresponding dropper options become limited.
  • 1 0
 Why is anyone producing bikes with seat tube > reach these days?

As someone who likes a long bike, for my size, I always look for reach > seat tube + 35-40mm at least
  • 2 0
 @mark90:
Exactly Mark. I want 485-490mm reach and a 440-450mm seat tube...
  • 2 0
 You now how how get better range on an ebike? Actually train and use less assistance. This isn't rocket science.
  • 2 3
 The Orbea Rise was one of the lightweight e-bikes on my radar if I ever made the switch. I really truly liked it (I’m a big fan of the concept of less power e-bikes, and if I ever used one, that would be the kind).

Now it has headset cable routing.

Sorry Orbea. This otherwise nicely spec’d and good weight ebike is now officially off my list for anything for myself, and I won’t recommend it to anyone else.
  • 2 0
 they will be so sad! Its not as if every other f*ckn manufacturer is doing the same god damn thing
  • 2 0
 There's a bunch of previous year models on sale right now Smile
  • 1 0
 You can buy a 2022 model. There are some on stock Wink
  • 3 0
 Does it still rattle like crazy??????
  • 2 0
 I hope they’ve resolved the snappy snappy-ness of them and have some stock to support their distribution line.
  • 1 0
 looks like the upper damper mount was slightly changed and maybe now a Fox Float x2 fits now
  • 3 0
 I promise you that you don't want an X2 on that yoke mounting, that is unless you like servicing your shock multiple times per season. Maybe once they improve it with the bushing and shock shaft tech they put in the 2022 X.
  • 1 0
 @nickfranko: I just got myself a levo with a X2 shock, and I'm aware of the potential problem. I'm curious about it, if it will affect me. Seems like not everyone has those problems.
  • 1 1
 I don't understand range being given by m of elevation?? Like...what if your ride with 2400m of elevation was over 200 miles of trail? LOL
  • 4 2
 Electric motors are not the solution.
  • 1 2
 ya weed macker engines are clearly the way. and protein. eat protein.
  • 1 0
 @ridingofthebikes: too much protein has never caused anyone any issues lol
  • 1 0
 I'm sorry Obea, but I would ride your bikes with integrated cable in the headset only if you gave them to me.
  • 1 0
 Pinkers have radicalized me to be in favor of headset cable routing. I just want to see y'all mald.
  • 1 0
 Why no picture of the headset cable routing?! Them sexy i see myself out...
  • 1 0
 Looks like all that leg training in the gym last summer wasnt needed.
  • 1 0
 10,000 vertical feet is 2 laps of Whistler Bike Park!
  • 1 0
 Lighter than my Raaw madonna!!
  • 1 0
 Just duct tape the cables/hoses to the frame
  • 1 1
 Orbea is now in dentist bike category
  • 1 3
 Expensive. And lame.
