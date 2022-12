First Look: Orbea's 2023 Rise eMTB Gets Even Lighter

It's been two years since Orbea launched their



It's been two years since Orbea launched their Rise Carbon ebike, one of the lightest eMTBs on the market. Since then they launched an aluminum version, the Rise Hydro , which offered a bigger battery and a lower cost while still maintaining a respectable weight.Now it's time to update the carbon version. The main news is that Orbea have made it around 400 g lighter than the previous carbon Rise. That gives the lightest version a complete bike weight of 15.9 kg / 35.1 lb (claimed), which is lighter than some motorless trail bikes. Orbea Rise 23 Details

• Claimed weight from 15.9 Kg (35.1 lb)• Frame and battery ~ 400 g lighter than previous RIse• Headset cable routing• Updated Shimano EP 801 motor• Shimano Di2 automatic shifting• 29" wheels, 140/150 mm travel• Price: $6,499 to $11,499

Motor & Batteries

Orbea's (possibly optimistic) range estimates.

Frame Details

Geometry

Only the LTD model has a claimed weight under 16 kg. The mid-range bikes get 150mm Fox 36 forks instead of 140 mm Fox 34s, making them a much better choice in my book.

Pricing and specifications

That's assuming the same battery capacity as the old Rise carbon (360 Wh), but the new bike is also compatible with the 540 Wh battery from the Hydro model. Choosing the bigger battery adds 800 g to the weight, but there is now the option of 50% more range for only a slight weight penalty compared to the old bike.The Rise was built around a custom-tuned version of Shimano's EP8 motor that delivers 60 Nm of torque (instead of 85 Nm) in order to help improve efficiency and range with a smaller battery. Now they're using an updated version, Shimano EP801, with a more refined response and up to five assistance modes that can be configured in Shimano's app.The big change is the battery. Weighing in at 1.9 kg, the smaller 360 Wh version is 300 g lighter than the one in the outgoing Rise, making up the bulk of the weight savings. The new battery also has mounts integrated into the battery; these save more weight and also make it cross-compatible with the 540 Wh battery first seen in the Rise Hydro. That means you can now get the Rise Carbon and the Rise Hydro with a choice of 360 Wh or 540 Wh batteries.There's also an optional 252 Wh range extender, meaning you can pack up to 792 Wh of energy on board with either frame material. Couple that with the light build, relatively frugal motor and fast-rolling tires and it should be possible to get over 3,000 m (10,000 feet) of height gain on a single charge.Like with their full-power Wild ebike , Orbea have decided to switch to through-headset cable routing. Not only that, the wire that connects the bar-mounted remote to the motor will be routed through the handlebar and stem in some models thanks to a Shimano Di2 compatible handlebar. You can swap to or spec a regular handlebar, but like it or not, all the cables have to go through the headset.Less obviously, and less controversially, Orbea has reworked the carbon layup to save another 100 g from the frame weight, most notably from the rocker link.The geometry has not changed since the original Rise. It's designed to be an all-around trail bike, not an enduro sled.Specifications are customisable on Orbea's website using their MyO ("My Orbea") program, so the standard specs above are just a starting point if you're buying online. Top models get Orbea's new in-house Oquo wheels. Some models get Shimano's new XT Di2 gearing, which can shift while coasting or even automatically. It's also interesting to see Orbea speccing Galfer rotors with Shimano brakes, like their EWS race team.Orbea say the new Rise Carbon will be available to buy by the end of the year.