First Look: The 2023 Orbea Wild Is A Race-Ready eMTB

Orbea Wild 23 Details

• Fully internal battery (no door)• 52% stiffer frame & 900 g lighter than its predecessor• 160mm rear travel, 160 or 170 mm fork• 29" wheels only• Bosch CX motor (inc. Race version), 625 or 750 Wh battery• 77.5° seat angle, 64° head angle• 20.9 Kg (46 lb) claimed complete weight• Price: $5,699 to $11,999