First Look: 2023 Scott Genius & Genius ST

Nov 3, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  
2023 Scott Genius
Scott Genius ST 900.

Scott's Genius trail bike has received a massive update for 2023, and not just in the typical longer, lower fashion. Those geometry changes did occur, but the biggest talking point is the location of the shock inside the frame, a design that was first applied to the Spark, and to Bold's line of bikes before that.

Scott acquired a majority share of Bold back in 2019, and while at the time they claimed that there wouldn't be any crossover on R&D, it sure looks like someone at Scott has been peeking at Bold's homework.

Genius ST Details
• Carbon and aluminum frame options
• Wheel size: 29"
• 150mm travel / 160mm fork
• 64° head tube angle (adjustable to 65 or 64.5°)
• 77.2 seat tube angle (size L)
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Pricing: $3,799 - $12,000 USD
scott-sports.com
The new Genius has 29” wheels, 150mm of rear travel that's paired with a 160mm fork, and is available with either a carbon or aluminum frame. There are two different version, the Genius and the Genius ST. And no, ST doesn't stand for short travel. It stands for – wait for it – Super Trail.

The Super Trail model receives a piggyback shock, and the fork isn't attached to Scott's TwinLoc remote; activating the handlebar remote only affects the shock. On the Genius model the fork is connected to the remote, and it uses an inline shock. All-mountain is a term that's fallen out of favor, but in this case I'd say it makes sense to call the Genius a trail bike and the Genius ST an all-mountain bike. That is, unless you really like the term super trail.

Prices range from $3,800 USD for the alloy Genius 940 all the way up to $12,000 USD for the carbon Genius 900 Ultimate, and there are a total of 10 different models in the Genius lineup – 6 iterations of the Genius, and 4 of the Genius ST.

2023 Scott Genius

Frame Details

The new Genius is available in three different frame configurations – there's the top level, full carbon version, followed by a version with a slightly different carbon layup and an alloy swingarm, and then the full alloy version. Personally, I think the raw alloy frame found on the base model Genius 940 is the best-looking of the bunch.

Compared to the shorter travel Spark, which uses a flex-pivot design, the Genius uses a Horst link layout for its 150mm of travel. The short link that sits between the seatstays and seat tube connects to a splined aluminum link inside the frame that drives the shock.

2023 Scott Genius
2023 Scott Genius
The shock cover can be removed with the push of a button, allowing access to rebound, compression, and air pressure adjustments.

2023 Scott Genius
External sag indicators help speed up setup.


Accessing the shock to make air pressure or rebound adjustments is done by pushing a button on the plastic downtube cover – no tools required. Once the cover is off, the air valve of the shock is located at the top of the shock for easy access. Because the shock's shaft is hidden inside the frame, a sag indicator is built into the upper link. Overall, getting the bike setup doesn't take any longer than it would with a bike that didn't swallow its shock.

2022 has been the year of routing cables through headsets, and the Genius keeps that trend alive (unfortunately). The cables pass through the split plastic headset spacers, then through the upper headset bearing before going to their respective destinations. Changing the the orientation of the headset cups won't require a brake bleed, but that will likely be necessary when it's time to swap out the headset bearing.

2023 Scott Genius
Scott sure do like hiding things inside the frame.
2023 Scott Genius
There aren't internal tubes for the dropper, derailleur, and brake lines - instead, foam tubing is used to keep things quiet.

The Genius doesn't have tube-in-tube routing, relying instead on foam sheaths to prevent rattling, although we still experienced some noise on our test bike.

In keeping with the integration theme, the Genius uses Syncros’ one-piece Hixon carbon stem / bar combo. Sizes small and medium receive a version with 15mm of rise, and the large and XL bikes get the 25mm version.

2023 Scott Genius
The remote's still not the prettiest thing, but it does work as intended, and doesn't take long to get used to.

2023 Scott Genius
The Genius ST (left) and Genius (right).

2023 Scott Genius

Genius ST vs Genius - What's Different?

The travel amounts between the Genius and Genius ST are the same, but Scott has taken steps to give them distinct personalities out on the trail. Out of the box, the Genius has a steeper head tube angle, and uses a Fox Nude 5T inline shock that has 3 modes – Lockout, Traction Control, and Descend. In the Traction Control mode, the shock's air volume is reduced and the fork's compression damping is increased. That causes the bike to sit higher in its travel, giving it a better climbing position.

On the Genius ST, Scott has made it possible to adjust the Float X shock's progression on the fly. There's a fully open, Descend mode, a Ramp Control mode, and a Climb mode. In Ramp Control, one of the air chambers is closed off, which increases progression in the same way that adding a volume spacer would. In climb mode, the compression damping is increased, creating a firmer pedaling platform for getting to the top of the hill. As for the fork, that's not affected by the remote at all, allowing riders to access all of the adjustments that come with Fox's Grip 2 damper.


2023 Scott Genius

Geometry

The Genius has headset cups that allow for two different head angles – either 64-degrees or 65-degrees depending on the orientation of the cup. The Genius ST comes with the cups in the slacker position, and they're in the steeper position for the Genius. The carbon models also come with another headset cup that splits the difference and creates a 64.5-degree head angle.

The Genius's reach numbers have increased significantly compared to the previous version – when it comes to geometry, a lot has changed in the last five years. The reach of a size large is now 485mm, up from 466mm on the old Genius. The seat tube angle has been steepened to balance out the increased reach, and now sits around 77-degrees depending on the frame size – it gets steeper with the larger sizes.

We're starting to see more and more companies go with size-specific chainstay lengths, but that's not the case here – no matter the size, they measure 440mm.

2023 Scott Genius
The carbon Genius Ultimate retails for $12,000 USD. The no-holds-barred built kit includes a SRAM XX1 AXS drivetrain, Syncros Revelstoke carbon wheels, Shimano XTR 4-piston brakes, and a Fox 36 Float Factory FIT4 fork.

Build Kits

As I mentioned earlier, there are 10 different versions of the Genius, with a variety of frame and component options - it's easiest to head over to Scott's website to view the exact specifications. As you'd expect, the highest end options have carbon wheels SRAM's wireless shifting, and Fox's Factory level suspension - a Grip 2 36 on the Genius ST, and a FIT 4 36 on the Genius.

One step down from the top you'll find the Genius 910, which has a carbon mainframe with an aluminum swingarm. The $7,600 price tag gets you SRAM's GX Eagle AXS wireless drivetrain, Shimano XT brakes, and an Ohlins RXF 36 fork.

The base model Genius 940 has an aluminum frame, and is priced at $3,800 USD. It has a Marzocchi Z2 Air fork, X-Fusion Nude shock, SRAM SX drivetrain, and Shimano MT501 brakes.

2023 Scott Genius
Genius 940.


Ride Impressions

The Genius ST was one of the bikes in our recent Field Test that took place up in Whistler, BC. Those articles and videos will be coming out at the end of this month, so you'll have to wait a little bit for the full scoop on the Genius' performance.

Certain features of the Genius are going to be polarizing – the hidden shock and remote lockout aren't going to suit everyone's tastes, myself included. However, the actual ride quality of the Genius ST is excellent – it's quite light for the amount of travel (our Genius ST 900 Tuned test bike weighed in at 30.1 pounds with Maxxis DoubleDown control tires installed), while still remaining surefooted on chunky descents, or getting airborne on Whistler's jump trails. It's stiff without being overly harsh, and even the one piece bar / stem was comfortable for multiple testers

The Super Trail designation is easy to poke fun at, but after spending time on the Genius ST I understand what Scott was going for. This is a bike that can easily be pedaled on big rides without giving up much (if anything) on the descents. There's no reason this couldn't be used to race the occasional enduro either - the geometry isn't going to be the limiting factor between the tape.

Keep an eye out for our Field Test review of the Genius ST, where it'll get compared to other similar bikes, along with being subjected to the Impossible Climb, Efficiency Test, and the Huck to Flat.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Trail Bikes Scott Scott Genius


Must Read This Week
Slack Randoms: ENVE's $290 Poncho, SRAM Sets Sail, FMX Triple Flips & More
46467 views
Tech Week 2023: Pole's New Vikkelä Ditches the Motor, Keeps the 190mm of Travel
45404 views
Tech Week 2023: Vorsprung Suspension's New Upgrades
41578 views
Tech Week 2023: 3D Printed Randoms from Jank Components, 76 Projects, & More
40101 views
Spotted: A New High Pivot 6-Bar Intense Prototype DH Bike
38983 views
First Look: Race Face's Era Carbon Cranks Are Guaranteed For Life
37048 views
Q3 Revenue Round Up: Falling Consumer Interest, Layoffs & Drop in Sales
36914 views
Field Test: Evil Following - Stout, Stiff, & Snappy
35695 views

139 Comments

  • 155 2
 What's the purpose of having Kashima shock if nobody can see it
  • 13 1
 Its a smooooth operater
  • 3 2
 THIS!
  • 16 0
 Hopefully Fox starts making stickers that say something like “this bike is powered by Kashmina”
  • 1 0
 This right here is: Comment Gold!
  • 1 0
 @blum585: no, stanchion gold
  • 2 1
 @iantmcg: or a sticker to the nearest service center
  • 1 0
 I'm sure I it is like crossfit.
  • 8 0
 @iantmcg: "Kashima Inside" like the old intel inside pc logo
  • 1 0
 @Jaemin97: No according to everyone that works at Fox.
  • 99 6
 Regular people: make e-bikes look more like regular bikes!

Engineers: make regular bikes look more like e-bikes!
  • 15 6
 Pros- makes it harder for you to be caught riding an ebike on trails where they aren't allowed Cons- now all bikes will be as ugly as ebikes
  • 14 13
 @hamncheez: ebikes on trails were they're not allowed is about as inconspicuous as smoking when smoking isn't allowed. You're not fooling anyone
  • 8 0
 Hats off to MARIN for starting this trend. (wolf ridge / mount vision)
  • 9 2
 @Bro-LanDog: dude its a joke
  • 3 0
 @BEERandSPOKES: MV8 owner, can confirm.
  • 3 15
flag Bro-LanDog (2 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @hamncheez: dUdE iTs a JoKe
  • 5 1
 Look at the entire Santa Cruz line up now, massive down tubes.
  • 9 0
 @joshbm1: I want to be able to fit 2 beers, a 6”sub and pudding cup in my downtube
  • 2 0
 @loosegoat: and my self respect
  • 2 0
 @BEERandSPOKES: Lol. I asked a dude about his Marin ebike up on the hill the other day... turns out it was not an e-bike.
  • 1 0
 E-Bikes may have affected overall bike design with the need to have the weight low/centered. So I'll agree, both ends are working towards a middle ground where one day we won't be able to tell the difference. And I think that's OK
  • 78 6
 All of my today's worst trends in one massively inconvenient package!
* Remote lockouts (moar cablez!)
* Hidden suspension components
* Cables and hoses running through the headset
* Internal cables and hoses without internal tubes
* Integrated bar/stem combos

Scott seems intent on winning "Hard-To-Service Bingo"
  • 10 4
 Yeah, one of the worst bikes of all times.

also add "proprietary suspension" to the list.
  • 6 12
flag Muscovir (47 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @JohSch: ...says you, without even having ridden one, not knowing what you're talking about.
  • 4 1
 I love my shock remote, would do without the rest though.
  • 6 1
 It took a real dumbass to design this genius.
  • 2 0
 @Muscovir: as a scott owner, he is completely correct
  • 2 0
 @Muscovir: and which of his points regarding serviceability are influenced by riding the thing, exactly?
  • 2 1
 It's very true, this bike would suck to own and work on. For me the deal breakers are the internal cable routing without guides and the headset cable routing. All the others can be removed (lockout/bar stem) or are well designed to not matter (hidden shock).
  • 3 0
 It's the full list of stuff I don't want on a new bike.
  • 47 0
 All that downtube and no lunchbox?
  • 44 4
 These must be a nightmare to work on. Poor lbs mechanics...
  • 8 4
 The technicians are paid the same. After numerous poor assembly quality Sparks from Scott you know what to do. Still hard to swallow since their rear suspension ain't that great and their bikes aren't that light anymore.
But at least we have won one of the worst cable routing ever. And I'm not even talking about their thinner outer and inner cable for the seat post …
  • 16 0
 These bikes really are beautiful, and a pleasure to look at everywhere except in your workstand.
  • 3 0
 @Euskafreez: Agreed. The thin dropper cable housing and routing through the frame is a total nightmare to change or work on.
  • 23 0
 Let's see the cockpit controls? Still tons of stuff goin on? A lockout lever for the lockout?
  • 13 1
 I need at least three lever stacked on top of each other. I don’t know what they do, but I do need them.
  • 10 0
 Sure thing - I've added that in. And yes, it's still a busy-looking remote.
  • 3 0
 @pdxkid--haha--love this paradigm Scott constantly struggles with--loves the 'oh so necessary' levers and cables, then hides, crimps, and tucks them throughout the frame!
  • 3 0
 They got self-conscious of everyone saying it looks the cockpit looks like a rats nest and decided to squish it into the spaghetti maker that is the headset routing
  • 2 0
 Will there be an option to throw the lockout in the garbage?
  • 2 0
 What if Scott just added a bit more antisquat, and dump all these remotes.
  • 1 0
 @hamncheez: The Genius and Ransom before this model already have 100%+ antisquat and it feels that way too. I find the remote still great to use though.
  • 20 0
 you'll have to make your own gentle whirring noises on the climbs...
  • 26 7
 Is it just me, or does it look like an e-bike?
  • 7 4
 They are testing it, this is the Pr"E"bike
  • 7 1
 Fuel EXe looks less pregnant than this thing
  • 17 3
 Oh man these new Scott bikes are so crappy, had to do some bearing replacements, cable rattling fixes, etc this summer in the shop.
  • 4 0
 *so many
  • 9 1
 I feel your pain bro ! Pure junk they are ! We are one of the biggest Spark and Spark RC reseller in Europe. Not one single bike they send us was assembled correctly. One of our grease monkey is now fast as when it comes to disassembling and reassembling their frame just to grease all the bits and bobs between front and rear triangle.
  • 2 1
 One of the old models came with some genius piece of crap rear hanger that keep together the axle as well. That bike only lasted a few weeks,it was from my boss at that time. It broke a few times ruining some guide rides,waste of money and time. Far from a reliable bike you need to do the job. I do not like Scott bikes a bit.
  • 1 0
 That's job security though!
  • 16 0
 Looks Bold
  • 11 2
 I was going to comment all sorts of things about this bike, like how I've been converted to the idea that any bike with more than 130mm of travel should be coil, geometry numbers, pros-cons on the internal shock, but really it doesn't matter because of headset routed cables. There is no reason to keep reading the article or ever give this bike a second look.
  • 3 0
 Agree. Absolutely frustrating to see this. Scott’s Engineers are an eccentric bunch. Great at some things but puzzling when they pull crap like this.

Also happy to argue coil shocks sometime. Is there already a forum thread for discussing coils on shortish travel trail bikes?
  • 1 1
 @WasatchEnduro: There are two groups behind every dumb engineering decision:

1. A project manager who came up with dumb idea, is obsessively proud of dumb idea, and refuses to hear any input as to why dumb idea is dumb
2. A group of engineers crying at night because #1 made them implement dumb idea despite numerous objections and explanations as to why it is dumb idea.
  • 9 1
 I truly despise these hidden cable/hose routing schemes through the headset, especially on mountain bikes. Every time one comes through my workstand at the shop I curse the engineers and the fact I don't have an extra hand built-in to my body. They build up ok frame-up but doing anything even tangential to the headset and you're in for a lot of time and even more foul language.

Home mechanics beware.
  • 4 1
 For the aluminum model, I'd just buy some of those stick on cable guides and route everything externally myself.
  • 9 1
 I already rode the Genius ST. Scott sure does some things differently and you may disagree with their ideas, but you really can't fault their execution. The Genius ST is a fantastic bike. If you can see past some design quirks there's very little to critique. The actual ride quality is absolutely superb. If you'll ever get the chance to try one you'll know immediately what I mean.

And to those who complain about TwinLoc: Go and try it, it really works a treat.
  • 17 6
 Headset cable routing. Good job, Scott.
  • 9 0
 Stopped reading the article once I read that. Next!
  • 6 0
 unironically, the only bike that really needed it. We did this, when we made fun of the all the cables dangling off the front end of all the twinloc bikes over the years.
  • 2 1
 It ain't a problem if done right … which is the opposite of what Scott does !
  • 9 1
 I bumped into a guy testing a prototype of this and it looked like a nice bike in the flesh.
  • 1 1
 for the ice cream parlor or for your local e-bike group ride, yeah.
  • 7 0
 I honestly don't rememebr the last time I saw a new bike intro spec'd with Shimano components. Is SRAM just killing it or is there more to the story?
  • 8 0
 I don’t understand either why so few bikes are specced with Deore after basically every Review on the internet praising it compared to Sram SX and NX
  • 8 0
 SRAM can provide a full build kit, while if the brand manager specs shimano, they have to handle suspension (and possibly other components, like wheels.) and because sram sells the whole build kit, they can sell them cheaper than build kits from 2-3 brands.
  • 4 0
 SRAM must have crazy good OEM prices
  • 1 0
 @juliuskliemmtb: simple: aggressive OEM pricing by SRAM. Value for the customer only counts with some enthusiast' smaller brands.
  • 1 0
 @JohSch: Crazy is the word...
  • 5 0
 Scott out here trying to be the new Cannondale. Time for a custom made "Righty" fork!

Seriously though... we have access to so, so many great bikes and as someone who likes to maintain my own ride while also liking to keep things simple... these bikes have become just an interesting oddity, and nothing I'd ever even consider owning.
  • 11 3
 New genius, legitimately stupid.
  • 6 3
 form over function. lets tuck that unsightly shock in a place that makes adjustment impossible to access and severely restricts seat tube insertion depth thus limiting dropper selection. just when we though internal routing was useless....
  • 4 0
 About time it became official, aside from the headset routing i like it, good looks and good geometry, had the last genius and this just builds on a great bike, especially the ST with no front twinlock and better dampers.
  • 3 0
 Headset routing especially for the brake can get right in the bin, i appreciate a clean looking bike but is it really any less clean looking to drop the entry point about 20mm lower to the very top of the headtube and into the frame there instead of through the middle of the stem, spacers and bearings, just a maintenance nightmare!
  • 5 1
 Hey Scott, yes I clicked on the article, but that money hopefully goes to Outside, er, Pink Bike. You will never get a penny from me with that shock and cable placement. Good luck.
  • 9 2
 Thanks, I hate it.
  • 6 4
 Stay away from them lads !
One of the worst customer service on the market especially if you deal with them directly. Prices are high but service is below average. They take ages to answer and make fun of themselves ! They claim that some of their suspension bolts need to be replaced every 12 to 18 months.
When confronted with a Bosch diagnostic and its odometer saying that the bike barely rode during pandemic they still said no. Arguing that some bolts wear out just like that. What a joke and a bunch of tools they are. Needless to say that my customer was not moved by their answer. Poor lad will never buy another 10k bike from them. All they had to do was to ship a 9€ bolts at their expense …
Oh and what about their crash replacement policy ? Did you know what 'Crash Replacement' means for Scott on parts and accessories ? It means GFY after the warranty is over ! Broke your carbon rim on your 4 years old Scott Spark ? Then you do not qualify for a crash replacement.
  • 5 3
 True that. I had to help a customer this summer with rattling issues (not the normal ones, all due to bike design) and it took him months of slow back and forth to get it remedied. In the end it never worked great and he bought a different bike out of frustration with the damn thing.
  • 4 6
 Still leaps and bounds ahead of Specialized though, when it comes to customer service...
  • 1 0
 @Muscovir: It ain't that hard either …
  • 1 0
 @hi-dr-nick: I wonder if the downvotes come from Scott employees or tools that never wrench for a living on Scott haha.
  • 3 0
 If that bike had the new auto lockout Fox shock and 2 bottle mounts in the frame plus a tool holder, I'd be getting out the CC right now. 5mm longer CS would be really nice as well. Looks great!
  • 1 0
 Unfortunately, my CC limit is too low for this bike at that equipment level
  • 7 0
 Burn it
  • 1 0
 Make it feel the Bern
  • 5 0
 What Would @dangerholm Do?
  • 3 0
 Strip it and rip it?
  • 6 0
 Crush is between his thighs.
  • 1 0
 Carefully mill out a bunch of carbon in the BB area so that you can see the shock. And then paint everything some sort of Martha Stewart color.
  • 4 0
 Specialized: "I guess that proprietary suspension idea wasn't so great"
Scott: "I have an idea"
  • 1 0
 The geo of this bike and Scott bikes generally being light for their class would make this an awesome do everything/all mountain ripper. I can overlook the cables, headset routing, hidden shock; but the seat post insertion is a deal breaker for me.

204mm insertion on a medium is crazy short and will not accommodate any size dropper fully slammed
  • 3 0
 Harder to pedal because you're out of breath from having to explain it's not an eBike.
  • 3 0
 Why do I hate the headset routing and extra controls more than the hidden shock?
  • 3 0
 I would drop Scott bikes if I owned a bike shop. Nobody wants to work on this mess of internal shocks and cables
  • 1 0
 Seems like everyone wants every bike to look like a Session, and if it doesn't, they hate it. I'd rather companies do things differently than all companies to do all the same things.
  • 1 0
 Ergh. Not more "hidden shock" bikes. It's so frustrating that this sport gets taken over by the trend whores roughly every 10 years. Piss off with your trendy nonsense. Just make bikes that go fast.
  • 4 0
 Yawn...
  • 1 0
 SHould've called it SL. It looks like a lightweight e-bike. I like the looks though. Likely because I own a light weight e-bike LOL.
  • 2 0
 I crack genius frames blew up so many shocks. I wanted a refund and did not get one. Do NOT BUY A SCOTT GENUIS.
  • 1 0
 my most unreliable bike
  • 1 0
 So I sold it with a new frame and a gx axs
  • 1 0
 Bold move, Scott! ...I like it, especially that black one, but it looks like an e-bike, so it's a "no" from me.
  • 2 0
 Finally a bike made for haters . Plenty to hate about this bike . Lol.
  • 1 0
 Do a version with external cable routing, and I'd really consider buying one.
  • 3 0
 Who buys these?
  • 3 0
 morons, who also have rights
  • 2 0
 @Benito-Camelas: morons with cash to burn.
  • 1 0
 so many reasons not to buy this bike... It's sad because it seems to be a good riding bike
  • 1 0
 Why doesn't Scott put ISCG mounts on the Genius? Do they want the rider to destroy the chainring?
  • 2 0
 Problem is, everyone is going to think you are riding an e-bike.
  • 1 0
 Jesus how many baby seals have to die to offset the environmental cost of hydroforming that frame?
  • 1 0
 They really worked hard trying to make the worst 2023 bike at Scott, who can make such an amount of bad decision? damn
  • 1 0
 I am curious about the shock performance
  • 1 2
 It's a normal shock with a piggy back.
  • 2 0
 @Euskafreez: I´ve blanked the tab with shock adjustments somehow. That´s one part, the other is about the shock placement inside the frame so not really good cooling and it´s upside down, so I wonder the O ring won´t see much oil.
  • 1 0
 @bok-CZ: Don't worry about o-rings, worry about the creaks and screams the frame will make from its poor line assembly haha.
  • 5 4
 proprietary shock on a 150 travel bike seems silly.
  • 3 1
 It's not proprietary at all. You can fit every other metric shock in there. The only thing that is proprietary is the multiple air chamber design.
  • 2 0
 @Muscovir, the location of the air valve on the top of the body is also unique to these shocks.
  • 3 1
 Proprietary anything is silly
  • 1 0
 To say it once again: Headset Cable Routing!
  • 1 1
 Ya, you'll definitely sell a lot of those.

Insert: sarcastic Robert Downey Jr. Accent.
  • 3 1
 I think it looks nice
  • 1 0
 Is there a new ransom being released this year? Anybody know?
  • 1 0
 Looks like a pregnant spark
  • 1 0
 Science...is it true, or is it whack?
  • 1 0
 I'm here for the nude piggyback.
  • 1 0
 Looks like a pregnant We Are One Arrival.
  • 1 0
 Scott: making Horst Link complicated since 2012.
  • 1 0
 If only it had a couple more lock outs.
  • 1 0
 BOLD move !
  • 1 1
 Popular opinion, my Norco Truax looks better than this thing.
  • 1 0
 Eh too boxy
  • 1 1
 I wonder if they will have a oil catch for all the blown X2's
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.016005
Mobile Version of Website