First Look: 2023 Scott Genius & Genius ST

Scott Genius ST 900.





Scott acquired a majority share of Bold back in



Scott's Genius trail bike has received a massive update for 2023, and not just in the typical longer, lower fashion. Those geometry changes did occur, but the biggest talking point is the location of the shock inside the frame, a design that was first applied to the Spark, and to Bold's line of bikes before that.Scott acquired a majority share of Bold back in 2019 , and while at the time they claimed that there wouldn't be any crossover on R&D, it sure looks like someone at Scott has been peeking at Bold's homework. Genius ST Details

• Carbon and aluminum frame options

• Wheel size: 29"

• 150mm travel / 160mm fork

• 64° head tube angle (adjustable to 65 or 64.5°)

• 77.2 seat tube angle (size L)

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL

• Pricing: $3,799 - $12,000 USD

• scott-sports.com • Carbon and aluminum frame options• Wheel size: 29"• 150mm travel / 160mm fork• 64° head tube angle (adjustable to 65 or 64.5°)• 77.2 seat tube angle (size L)• Sizes: S, M, L, XL• Pricing: $3,799 - $12,000 USD

Frame Details

The shock cover can be removed with the push of a button, allowing access to rebound, compression, and air pressure adjustments.

External sag indicators help speed up setup.

Scott sure do like hiding things inside the frame. There aren't internal tubes for the dropper, derailleur, and brake lines - instead, foam tubing is used to keep things quiet.

The remote's still not the prettiest thing, but it does work as intended, and doesn't take long to get used to.

The Genius ST (left) and Genius (right).

Genius ST vs Genius - What's Different?

Geometry

The carbon Genius Ultimate retails for $12,000 USD. The no-holds-barred built kit includes a SRAM XX1 AXS drivetrain, Syncros Revelstoke carbon wheels, Shimano XTR 4-piston brakes, and a Fox 36 Float Factory FIT4 fork.

Build Kits

Genius 940.

Ride Impressions