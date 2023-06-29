First Look: 2024 Commencal Meta V5 SX

Jun 29, 2023
by Henry Quinney  

Last week, you maybe have seen the release of the long-awaited, full 29" Commencal Meta V5. In many ways it was exactly what you might have come to expect from the Andorran brand: all metal, race proven and all at relatively decent value for money. One thing that was missing from the picture though was a mixed wheel variant.

This is where the Meta SX comes in. It is built with geometry that echos the 29" version when run in its lower position, although there are some key differences.
Meta V5 SX Details

• Wheel size: 29/27.5"
• Aluminum frame
• 165 mm rear travel, 170mm fork
• 64° head angle
• 442 (S/M) or 445mm (L/XL) chainstay length
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• MSRP: $4,500 - $6200 USD
commencal.com

Unlike the 29" version, there is no flip-chip to be found on the SX bike.
Clean and simple lines of the new Meta will surely prove popular.

FRAME DETAILS

As with the standard Meta, their big takeaway is the shift to the brand's new Virtual Contact System (VCS) kinematics, which you may have seen on bikes like the Tempo. The system, which utilises a swing arm and two co-rotating links, the upper of which drives a yoke and subsequently the shock, might share a similar name to their High Virtual Contact System but it's fundamentally very different from the six-bar system you find on the Supreme V5, in the layout at least.

The frame uses internal, non-headset, routing which anchors the cable in place on entry and exit. There are water bottle mounts on the downtube, which look to be sunk low within the tube, presumably for clearance, and on the underside of the top tube. There is also a downtube protector, chain slap protection and a universal derailleur hanger.



GEOMETRY

The bikes of 2024 look to have dialled the reach figures back slightly. It seemed at one point that reach values would just grow forever, but thankfully the geometry of the SX looks to be very much on trend with not going too large, instead looking at other areas of the bike to offer some length and stability. The bike uses two different chainstay lengths, either 442 or 447 depending upon the size. This, combined with the 64-degree head angle and the relatively high-stack value should give a bike that feels planted on the front, whilst also being able to tackle very steep terrain. The head angle isn't as slack as some other bikes out there, with it being almost conservative in comparison to some bikes that are well south of 64 degrees. That said, a good bike is all about balance, and we look forward to receiving one for review.

There are four complete models of the Meta V5 available, with prices ranging from $4,500 for the Meta Essential and going up to $6,200 USD for the Meta Signature.

Meta V5 Signature: $6,200 USD.

Meta V5 Race: $5,500 USD.

The Meta V5 Essential is available in two colourways: $4,500

The Meta V5 Frameset: $2,200






We look forward to receiving a test bike, and shedding more light on Commencal's VCS system over the summer.

29 Comments

  • 11 1
 Call me conservative, but 4mm is just too low for a BB IMO
  • 1 0
 Yeah it might be hard to put a chainring on your crankset with a BB that low
  • 5 0
 Says price ranges from $4000 to $5800. Then shows the V5 Signature for $6200. Not confusing at all…
  • 3 0
 My bad - I've amended that now. Thanks for the heads up.
  • 1 0
 Is 3mm really a meaningful difference in chainstay length? Is there a formula for how much a chainstay should grown if you are trying to keep things proportional to growing reach numbers? I realise there is a great deal of subjective preference but, manufactures talk about carefully balanced designs yet chain stays seem to be an afterthought.
  • 4 0
 Alloy frame with no shock for $2200... Jeezus. I was almost excited about this bike.
  • 1 1
 why not? can this company make bikes for tall people? i have watched all the commencal updates for years but not for tall people..
  • 7 0
 I'm taller than you
  • 1 0
 The V4 Meta was bigger than most companies XXL bikes. I'm 202cm and it fits me great.
  • 4 5
 Are we at a point where european vs pnw companies are starting to differentiate on what geo suits their terrain best? For the steeps we ride out here this bike would be better at least a degree slacker.
  • 6 0
 64 is pretty dang slack already, only see DH bikes and the most extreme of enduro bikes get slacker than that. I think most bikes on the Enduro circuit are 64, plus or minus a degree
  • 6 0
 Full 1.5" headtube so lots of options for reach or HA adjustment without impacting geo too much.

Glad to see more ZS56/ZS56 frames!
  • 4 0
 Pretty sure Commencal has specd this bike for what works best on the EDR stages
  • 1 0
 @drakefan705 i live in NV too and think 64* is spot on for a bike of this travel / intent (after having ridden similar bikes with ~62-67*). slacker is fine for burlier longer travel bikes, but for something like this i find handling gets a bit sluggish below 64*. if you can't ride it with 64*, 63* won't help.

this bike looks sick, too bad about the PF bb because everything else is super dialed
  • 5 0
 64 is absolutely fine for riding the steepest terrain we have here.
  • 13 0
 ''ho no guys I can't do that trail my HTA is 64 degrees and I would feel more comfortable riding a 63 ...''
  • 3 0
 For years the standard for bikes like this was 66 degrees, and all of those trails were still ridden and those bikes were still fun to ride. a little slacker may make it a bit more comfortable but I have found 64-65 to be the sweet spot.
  • 5 0
 What exactly are you riding that you can't handle on a 64 degree head angle?

Steep trails have existed long before sub 68 head angles.
  • 2 0
 @kwl1: its not a matter of what the rider can handle, it’s a matter of preference and what I want to spend thousands of dollars on
  • 2 0
 @scotteh: Years ago I was making it work with a 68 HTA. It was sketchy AF, sure, but it worked. Now I'm riding a Norco Sight with 64 HTA and its perfect for the local trails and even Whistler.
  • 2 0
 Many angle headsets to choose from nowadays my guy. This one doesn’t have cable tourism so you can actually still run one.
  • 3 3
 Smart move there Commencal. Virtually doubling your media presence by releasing what's essentially the same bike 7 days after the full 29" sled.
  • 2 0
 Renthal bars that aren't hideous gold & red? Impossible!
  • 1 0
 Love the colours offered, that Blue is real purty'
  • 2 0
 Looks like a Tempo
  • 1 0
 $6000 cad for fox performance and slx. no thanks
  • 1 0
 good lookin bike, nice!!
  • 1 0
 Why no coil on the race?
  • 1 0
 So you can still pick it up and put in on the back of your car





