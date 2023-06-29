First Look: 2024 Commencal Meta V5 SX





This is where the Meta SX comes in. It is built with geometry that echos the 29" version when run in its lower position, although there are some key differences.

• Wheel size: 29/27.5"

• Aluminum frame

• 165 mm rear travel, 170mm fork

• 64° head angle

• 442 (S/M) or 445mm (L/XL) chainstay length

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL

• MSRP: $4,500 - $6200 USD

• commencal.com

Unlike the 29" version, there is no flip-chip to be found on the SX bike. Clean and simple lines of the new Meta will surely prove popular.

FRAME DETAILS

GEOMETRY

Meta V5 Signature: $6,200 USD.

Meta V5 Race: $5,500 USD.

The Meta V5 Essential is available in two colourways: $4,500

The Meta V5 Frameset: $2,200

As with the standard Meta, their big takeaway is the shift to the brand's new Virtual Contact System (VCS) kinematics, which you may have seen on bikes like the Tempo. The system, which utilises a swing arm and two co-rotating links, the upper of which drives a yoke and subsequently the shock, might share a similar name to their High Virtual Contact System but it's fundamentally very different from the six-bar system you find on the Supreme V5, in the layout at least.The frame uses internal, non-headset, routing which anchors the cable in place on entry and exit. There are water bottle mounts on the downtube, which look to be sunk low within the tube, presumably for clearance, and on the underside of the top tube. There is also a downtube protector, chain slap protection and a universal derailleur hanger.The bikes of 2024 look to have dialled the reach figures back slightly. It seemed at one point that reach values would just grow forever, but thankfully the geometry of the SX looks to be very much on trend with not going too large, instead looking at other areas of the bike to offer some length and stability. The bike uses two different chainstay lengths, either 442 or 447 depending upon the size. This, combined with the 64-degree head angle and the relatively high-stack value should give a bike that feels planted on the front, whilst also being able to tackle very steep terrain. The head angle isn't as slack as some other bikes out there, with it being almost conservative in comparison to some bikes that are well south of 64 degrees. That said, a good bike is all about balance, and we look forward to receiving one for review.There are four complete models of the Meta V5 available, with prices ranging from $4,500 for the Meta Essential and going up to $6,200 USD for the Meta Signature.We look forward to receiving a test bike, and shedding more light on Commencal's VCS system over the summer.