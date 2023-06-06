First Look: 2024 Giant Glory Downhill Race Bike

The last time Giant updated their infamous Glory downhill bike was nearly a decade ago, back in 2015. After seasons of World Cup racing on alloy and carbon prototype frames, Giant is finally releasing a production version of the 2024 Glory. This time though, the entire frame is molded from carbon, including the rear triangle and rocker link, and sports 200mm of rear wheel travel.



Like their Reign enduro bike that debuted with a new 3-position flip chip at the seat stay pivot, the Glory can also run in a full 29er mode or mixed wheels. There are more adjustments to be made at the chainstay and head tube as well.

Giant Glory Details

• Carbon frame

• Travel: 200mm

• Mixed or 29" wheel size

• 61.6 - 62.4-degree head tube angle

• +/-5mm reach adjustment

• +/- 10mm chainstay adjustment

• Sizes: S/M, M/L, L/XL

• Weight: 3200g (size S/M w/o shock)

• Price: $8,000 USD / $6,200 USD frame, fork, shock

• giantbicycles.com

• Carbon frame• Travel: 200mm• Mixed or 29" wheel size• 61.6 - 62.4-degree head tube angle• +/-5mm reach adjustment• +/- 10mm chainstay adjustment• Sizes: S/M, M/L, L/XL• Weight: 3200g (size S/M w/o shock)• Price: $8,000 USD / $6,200 USD frame, fork, shock

The chainstays can be set to 447 or 457mm.

The 3-position seatstay flip-chip accommodates either a 27.5" or 29" rear wheel. Each setting will change the BB height by 5mm and the head angle by 0.4 degrees. Offset headset cups offer +/5mm of reach adjustment on the 445, 465, 485mm size frames.

Frame Details

Suspension Design

The axle moves to a maximum 4mm in the rearward direction around the sag point before moving forwards roughly 16mm throughout the rest of the 200mm.

Geometry

The Glory Advanced complete bike is built with mixed wheels and the head tube angle tips back to 61.6-degrees in the slackest setting.

The 29er geometry sits slightly steeper with a head tube angle of 62.9-degrees in the middle position.

Specs and Pricing

Giant Glory Advanced - $8,000 USD / $11,499 AUS / $9,300 CAD / £7,500 GBR.

The Legend’s Edition frameset is a throwback to the iconic colorway of the Giant ATX DH - $6,200 USD / $8,999 AUS / $7,300 CAD / £6,000 GBR.

Only one complete Glory model will exist in the lineup and will cost $8,000 USD, but there’s a special edition frame and suspension kit with components from Fox for those that would like to custom-build their own race bike. The nostalgic red, yellow, and purple “Legend’s Edition” paint scheme pays homage to the Giant ATX bike that downhill legend, Rob Warner, won his first World Cup aboard.The Glory doesn’t fall short on adjustments but does only have three frame sizes in the lineup. However, the reach can be adjusted +/- 5mm from the 445, 465, or 485mm lengths via integrated headset chips.The 3-position bottom bracket and head angle adjustment will put the head angle at 62-degrees in the middle setting when using mixed wheels. Moving that seatstay chip in either direction will alter the angles by 0.4-degrees and the BB height by 5mm. With a 29” rear wheel, the head angle will sit at 62.8-degrees in the middle setting.There’s also a chainstay flip-chip that will toggle the dropout between 447 to 457mm. You’ll need to also do the same to the in-set brake mounts as well. All frame sizes use the same rear triangle.Moving to a full carbon frame saves weight as the smallest of the three sizes clocks in at 3200g without the shock. In order to protect the paint and reduce noise, a full-length rubber downtube and chainstay have been added.Giant has also kept the rear brake line external after exiting the downtube just above the threaded bottom bracket. There are even bolts under the top tube for accessory mounting which is something we don't often see on downhill bikes.Giant has opted for a 225 x 75mm trunnion-mounted Fox DHX2 shock that has been custom-tuned for the Glory’s leverage ratio using their steadfast Maestro dual-link system. That provides 200mm of travel in the shorter chainstay setting with either size wheel.The progression has been increased slightly towards the end of the travel to prevent hard bottom-out events but is said to remain supple off the top. The S/M frame will come with a 425 lb/in spring rate and move up by 25 pounds for each frame size.The anti-rise starts around the 75% mark and slower decreases to 60% which should keep the rear wheel active without pitching the bike forward under braking. As for pedalling efficiency, the anti-squat hovers around 80% when sitting around at the general sag point, or one-third of the travel.A single carbon frame puts the Glory Advanced at $8,000 USD with premium Fox suspension, Shimano Saint brakes, a SRAM GX DH drivetrain, and Giant Contact SL composite handlebar. Finishing touches include the popular Maxxis Assegai/DHR II combo, with a DH casing, MRP SXg chain guide and color-matched Giant Romero saddle.The $6,200 USD Legend’s Edition frameset comes with a black Fox 40 fork and DHX2 coil shock, both of which are the Factory level spec.