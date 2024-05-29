First Look: 2024 Lapierre Zesty - All New, All Mountain

We haven't seen a whole lot from Lapierre recently, but the French brand has completely refreshed their mid-travel platform, the Zesty. They're calling it a "pure All Mountain" bike that "erodes the boundaries of MTB". It's got 150 mm of travel at each end and can accommodate either a full 29" wheel setup or mixed wheels thanks to a flip chip that allows the same frame to run either option.



Lapierre wanted to make the new bike lighter and stiffer than its predecessor, using to a blend of three types of unidirectional carbon fibre in the frame. Lapierre say that both the front and rear triangles are stiffer than before, which makes it "more precise, more dynamic and more efficient in accelerations."

Lapierre Zesty Details

• Full-carbon frame

• 150 mm travel f&r

• 29" wheels or mullet, with flip-chip

• Sizes S-XL, reach: 435, 460, 480, 505 mm

• 64.5° head angle, 77° seat angle

• Tool Box located at the bottom of the down tube.

• 2,470 g claimed bare frame weight

• Price: 4,499€ - 9,299€

• lapierrebikes.com

The storage compartment door is a replaceable part that bears the brunt of rock strikes.

Cables run through the headset only. Raw carbon finish on the 8.9 model - also note the flip chip for swapping wheel sizes.

Geometry

Models and pricing

Details are a little thin for now, but the 150 mm of travel is generated by a four-bar layout, which is said to be more progressive than before for added sensitivity at the start of the stroke and bottom-out resistance at the end. The shock tunnel has been made wider to accommodate modern high-volume shocks and to make space for the RockShox Flight Attendant system, which is fitted to the top-spec model.There is in-frame storage underneath the downtube, with a cover that doubles as a frame protector. Inside there is a liner to prevent tools from ratting.Other frame details to note include a UDH, press-fit BB, headset-only cable routing, plenty of room for a water bottle and a tool mount under the top tube. There also seems to be a fork bumper under the downtube, suggesting the steering lock may be limited.The Zesty has been thoroughly modernised, with reach figures growing by 20 mm and wheelbase growing by 30 mm compared to the old Zesty, while seat angles are 3.7 degrees steeper. The chainstay length (RC) is size-specific, growing by 5 mm between medium and large, and again between large and XL, to help balance the weight distribution in the big sizes.Four out of five models are equipped with 35-36 mm stanchion forks and four-pot brakes, while the lightweight CF 9.9 spec has a 140 mm travel Fox 34 fork paired with a shorter-stroke shock delivering 140 mm of travel at the rear.