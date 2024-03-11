First Look: 2024 Liv Pique Advanced is Slacker, Lighter & Stiffer

It's been over four years since I rode the 2020 Pique 29 at Liv's launch event in Vermont and now, as we approach the Paris Olympics, the brand has released a new version of their flagship XC race bike that will be ridden on the XC World Cup circuit by Liv Factory Racing's Linda Indergand, Jenn Jackson, and Ronja Blöchlinger this season.



Indergand rode the last Pique to a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, so the previous bike was obviously no slouch, but the third-generation Pique has evolved to be a more capable bike on increasingly technical cross-country race tracks. It now features 115mm of rear travel and a 120mm fork, compared to the 100mm front and rear of its predecessor, is 1.5 degrees slacker and has a longer reach. All bikes come ready to tackle technical tracks with a dropper post and 2.4" tires.

Pique Advanced Details



• 115 mm travel rear, 120 mm fork

• 29" wheels

• FlexPoint Pro Suspension system

• Carbon only

• 1468 gram frame (claimed)

• Sizes: XS, S, M, L

• 406, 420, 432, 445 mm reach

• 67 degree head tube angle

• Price: $5,499 - $14,999 CDN / €4,799 - €12,999

• liv-cycling.com/

Frame Details

Suspension

Geometry

Liv Pique Advanced 0 - $14,999 CDN / Not available in the US / $13,999 AUD / € 12,999 / £11,999 Liv Pique Advanced 1 - $8,999 CDN / $7,500 USD / $9,499 AUD / € 7,999 - 8,300 depending on specific market / £6,999

Liv Pique Advanced 2 - Not available in Canada, the US or Australia / € 5,199 - 5,400 depending on specific market / £4,999 Liv Pique Advanced 3 - $5,499 CDN / $4,500 USD / $6,299 AUD / € 4,799

Specs & price

The most significant change, however, is a move from Maestro suspension to a flex pivot. This is one of the ways that Liv has managed to shave 297 grams off the previous generation frame. The other two ways that they've been able to reduce the overall weight of the Pique are by using a lighter, stiffer carbon for the frame and by redesigning its shape.The new Pique looks significantly different from the last version of this bike, with a straight top tube where there used to be a bent one and a wider, more square profile to the downtube, top tube, and chainstays. Liv says that the re-engineered frame provides increased stiffness and strength while using less material.According to GIant, the new bike has a 10% increase in pedalling stiffness and a 6% increase in torsional stiffness, and the scales show that it's a whopping 297 grams lighter. It now weighs in at 1,468 grams for a size small, unpainted production frame, with the rear derailleur hanger and all production hardware (bearing/bolt of each pivot, water bottle bolts, etc.) Liv says that switching to a lighter, superior proprietary carbon fiber material is another way they have reduced the weight of the frame.There are frame mounts for two bottles on the Small, Medium and Large frames inside the front triangle and one can be accommodated inside the front triangle on the XS frame.Other details include a new design for internal cable routing for derailleur, brake, and dropper post, Boost hub spacing, a custom chain guide, 3M clear foil down tube protector, and a chainstay protector.Like many modern cross-country bikes, the Liv Pique uses a flex pivot suspension design. The flexing action of the full-composite swingarm junction creates 115mm of rear wheel travel. What Liv is calling their FlexPoint Pro suspension design minimizes weight compared to the Maestro suspension design since it eliminates the lower rocker arm, using a single full composite upper rocker arm instead. It also has three pivots instead of four. Liv says that the design provides improved control, increased traction, and more efficient power transfer.While Liv says that the suspension on the Pique is are designed for women by women, their average target weight range for suspension tuning is between 50kg and 90kg (110 - 198lb) and so they will fit a wide range of riders.Unlike the previous top of the line Pique, the Pique Advanced 0 doesn't come with Fox Live Valve, opting instead for a Fox 34 Float SC Factory fork and a Fox Float SL Factory rear shock.The new Pique is a degree and a half slacker than the previous generation with its 67 degree head tube angle and has a longer reach, with the XS and Small sizes growing 7mm, the Medium growing 5mm and the Large growing 6mm. The reach numbers are 406mm for the XS, 420mm for the Small, 432mm for the Medium, and 445mm for the Large.The seat tube angle is now 2 degrees steeper at 76 degrees and the chainstays have been shortened by 3mm to 435mm across the board.There are four price points for the Liv Pique Advanced, but you won't find all four models in any market except Italy. You can see what bikes are available in your market and how much they retail for in the chart below.Spec highlights include Fox Float SL shocks, Fox 34 Float SC forks on the top three models, Maxxis Aspen 29x2.4 tires, and dropper posts across the board. The top of the line Pique Advanced 0 receives the Fox Transfer post, while the other three models get Giant's Contact Switch AT dropper.Bars are 760mm wide and cranks are specific to the frame size, with the XS receiving a 165mm crank, Small a 170mm crank, Medium a 170mm, and Large a 175mm crank.