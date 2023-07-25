First Look: Mondraker's New 'Neat' Lightweight eMTB

Geometry

Models

The Neat R is the cheapest model, but at $9,699 USD, it certainly isn't cheap. That said, pricing in Euros does seem to be more competitive across the board. The bike features a Fox 36 29 Float GRIP EVOL Performance fork, SRAM GX Eagle transmission, SRAM G2 R brakes.

Neart RR $12,499 has a Fox 36 GRIP2 Factory Kashima fork, SRAM GX Eagle AXS transmission, SRAM Level Bronze Stealth brakes, Fox Transfer Factory Kashima seatpost and Mavic E-DeeMax SL 29 wheels. For a bike like this, it would be nice to see Code brakes instead of the weaker even if slightly lighter Levels.

The all-out, Neat RR SL $15699, which like the other bikes has better value in Euros, has a Fox 36 29 Float GRIP2 Factory Kashima fork, SRAM XX Eagle T-Type AXS transmission, RockShox Reverb AXS seatpost and Mavic E-CrossMax Carbon XL R wheels. Again, this has the Level brakes. Even if in their Ultimate Silver tier, to me it makes more sense to just go to the Codes.