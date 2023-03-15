First Look: 5DEV's $200 Titanium Chainrings For SRAM Cranks

Mar 15, 2023
by Seb Stott  


Can a $200 chainring be considered good value? 5DEV's new Titanium chainrings for SRAM direct mount (3-bolt) cranks could be viewed that way - sort of.

The San Diego company says they last three times longer than an aluminium ring, and their own 7075 Aluminum equivalent costs half as much ($99.99), so theoretically, you'd be better off in the long run going with Titanium.

Of course, steel chainrings are the obvious choice for people who really care about value, and you can find much cheaper aluminium chainrings elsewhere. But these are designed and made in San Diego, California, "on the same machines that produce medical implants, and components for NASA and SpaceX", apparently. So you should be covered if you want to send one into space or implant it in your abdomen. Besides, 5DEV doesn't highlight the (highly questionable) value proposition, but the other benefits of greater longevity: "more time riding, less time replacing parts, and less waste."


There's no word on how much they weigh, but the aluminium equivalent weighs 58g (32t), so I wouldn't expect a significant weight saving, if any.

They're available now in two sizes (30T and 32T) and four colours: Raw, Bronze, Purple, and Teal. Apparently, the colours are "richer and deeper than in aluminum". They're compatible with SRAM and Shimano 11 or 12-speed chains.

For more info, go to 5DEV.com

33 Comments

  • 21 0
 Steel is most definitely real for chainrings
  • 5 0
 Completely agree, but people almost never buy steel chainrings.
  • 4 0
 SRAMS own steel ring is like £20.
  • 1 0
 Remember “Real” chainrings? They were nice quality for the time.
  • 1 0
 Yeah, but almost no one makes steel NW (better yet Oval) chainrings, and when they do (Wolftooth) they charge premium for it. And they are hard to find.
Does anybody know the costs of manufacturing a steel CNC chanring?
  • 2 0
 @lkubica: Shimano OEM DM rings have steel teeth, Raceface does a £15 steel DM ring and Sram does a £15 steel DM ring.

That covers quite a few of the direct mount standards at pretty low costs.
  • 1 0
 @lkubica: SRAM, RF and Shimano do, albeit they are round.
  • 1 0
 Is it just me or steel chainrings make more noise from chain slap? That would be the only drawback.
  • 11 1
 I love how these companies drop in stuff like “on the same machines that produce medical implants, and components for NASA and SpaceX” like that literally doesn’t make the foggiest bit of difference to me, and it’s just a way of ‘justifying’ the price.
  • 4 0
 I've got a cuddly toy that's identical to the one that went to the ISS. It is a quality toy, professionally cute and has been keeping up incredibly well. I'd almost say it cuddles better than the toys that lack space technology.

i.pinimg.com/originals/1c/2d/be/1c2dbecac16b85b8632868af196b97a5.jpg

blogs.esa.int/andre-kuipers/wp-content/blogs.dir/9/files/logboek/badgebrei320.jpg
  • 9 0
 The bike industry knows suckers are born every minute.
  • 4 0
 down here we have a saying like "every day a clever guy and a dumb one goes to town... when they cross paths, a deal is made"
  • 6 0
 I buy my 7075 direct mount chainrings from aliexpress for around 10 dollars each. They last for ages.
  • 2 0
 That's the other end of the field I wouldn't like playing on either tbh
  • 1 0
 @Bro-LanDog: Exactly - you can get a quality product from the likes of Works Comp, Unite, Wolf Tooth, NSB, Blackspire etc, sure its not 10 dollars but it isnt 200 dollars either.
  • 5 0
 Do 5DEV titanium chainring customers get discounts on 5DEV titanium medical implants? Because that’s a more viable value proposition...
  • 4 1
 The article is nice, but it would be so much nicer if they'd have 5dev marketing person here trying to explain why these kinks in those arms are clever. As even more so than with aluminum, with CNC'd titanium less material is more money (more machining time, more tool wear). If you're going down that route, there must be a very good reason to leave what they left there.

Also, what's the point of this direct mount standard? As these are wear items, it seems to me you'd waste less if you bolt the chainring to the spider rather than having such a big structural part that needs to be replaced.
  • 1 0
 Agreed, I've never had a problem with normal chainrings that bolt to a spider on the crank. When Shimano changed to the non-square bolt pattern on their spiders I thought that was stupid too, but at least you can still swap a chainring without removing the whole crank there.
  • 1 0
 Lets be realistic. Unless the brand is claiming to be offering a super low weight product chainrings are designed with aesthetic in mind first of all - the kinks and shapes will all be there to create the desired look for the product. There are almost zero performance benefits of this ring vs a steel product at one 10th the cost - and I imagine many people will be onto a new bike before they wear out more than a handful of 7075al rings too, most buying this ring will be doing so for the looks.
  • 3 0
 That raw with some eewings will be nice
  • 1 0
 Wolftooth nickel oval with mine looks pretty awesome for way less.
  • 2 0
 Ok, longevity is a great direction but I don't know if this is the type of execution we all need
  • 2 0
 That is an awkward time to come out with these chainrings since we all know there is a new Eagle groupset on its way
  • 1 0
 Aye, but the EEwings have the same fitment so they'll be OK.
  • 1 0
 It fits their current crank set and i believe they have a ti crankset coming soon enough probably with the same standard.
  • 3 0
 Hi bike industry.....you bored?
  • 1 0
 Titanium chain rings....not a new idea, generally not a good idea even with x or y coating to help with the main wear mechanisms.......
  • 1 0
 Say what tou wish, but I’m always a sucker for titanium parts. I won’t have one because I can’t afford it, but if I could; “shut up and take my money!”
  • 1 0
 Weight gain is not certain. Density for aluminium is 2.7 while it is 4.5 for titanium (and 8 for steel).
  • 1 0
 Density has very little bearing on the resulting weight of the chainring, you can use less steel and much less titainium to make an equally strong chainring, strength to weight Ti wins so should be lighter, just look how thin the "spokes" are.
  • 1 0
 Why don’t people just buy steel OEM SRAM and Shimano chain rings? They’re like $30 and last forever.
  • 1 0
 7075 Al rings don't exactly wear out fast either unless you are riding 5 times a week year round.
  • 1 0
 I'm sure the 350$ Titanium hammer crowd will love these...





