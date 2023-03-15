First Look: 5DEV's $200 Titanium Chainrings For SRAM Cranks

Can a $200 chainring be considered good value? 5DEV's new Titanium chainrings for SRAM direct mount (3-bolt) cranks could be viewed that way - sort of.
The San Diego company says they last three times longer than an aluminium ring, and their own 7075 Aluminum equivalent costs half as much ($99.99), so theoretically
, you'd be better off in the long run going with Titanium.
Of course, steel chainrings are the obvious choice for people who really care about value, and you can find much cheaper aluminium chainrings elsewhere. But these are designed and made in San Diego, California, "on the same machines that produce medical implants, and components for NASA and SpaceX", apparently. So you should be covered if you want to send one into space or implant it in your abdomen. Besides, 5DEV doesn't highlight the (highly questionable) value proposition, but the other benefits of greater longevity: "more time riding, less time replacing parts, and less waste."
There's no word on how much they weigh, but the aluminium equivalent weighs 58g (32t), so I wouldn't expect a significant weight saving, if any.
They're available now in two sizes (30T and 32T) and four colours: Raw, Bronze, Purple, and Teal. Apparently, the colours are "richer and deeper than in aluminum". They're compatible with SRAM and Shimano 11 or 12-speed chains.
For more info, go to 5DEV.com
33 Comments
Does anybody know the costs of manufacturing a steel CNC chanring?
That covers quite a few of the direct mount standards at pretty low costs.
i.pinimg.com/originals/1c/2d/be/1c2dbecac16b85b8632868af196b97a5.jpg
blogs.esa.int/andre-kuipers/wp-content/blogs.dir/9/files/logboek/badgebrei320.jpg
Also, what's the point of this direct mount standard? As these are wear items, it seems to me you'd waste less if you bolt the chainring to the spider rather than having such a big structural part that needs to be replaced.