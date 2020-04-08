First Look: 7iDP Project 23 Helmet - Pond Beaver 2020

Apr 8, 2020
by Dan Roberts  
7iDP Project 23 Helmet

7iDP, or Seven Intelligent Design Protection, are releasing a new lightweight and well-ventilated full face, called the Project 23.

The 23 in the name refers to the 23 large vents in the helmet designed to keep your swede cool and fresh while having the high level of crash protection that only a full face can offer.

Ventilation is also expanded to the goggles, with air channels designed to help stop steaming up. The helmet is ASTM (DH) certified and tested to levels exceeding the CE, CPSC and AS standards.

The Project 23 is available in carbon and glass fibre models, weighing 945g and 1060g respectively for a size L. An ABS plastic version will be following very shortly.

An outer hard shell comes in either carbon fibre or glass fibre versions.
7iDPs own SERT smart foam inserts are said to reduce energy and rotational movement transmitted to the brain in the event of a crash.

The outer hard shell of either carbon fibre, glass fibre or ABS covers the inner foam core made from EPS. But 7iDP include their own SERT, Seven Energy Reduction Technology, smart foam inserts to apparently absorb greater levels of energy than just the EPS alone. From testing 7iDP say that the SERT can reduce the energy transfer to the brain by 20% and it also reduces the rotational motion of the brain on impact.

There's an adjustable visor designed to break away in the event of a crash. It snaps into place on the helmet rather than using bolts to hold it on.

An anti-microbial liner should help keep your helmet smelling fresh for longer and its quick release for easy washing. A Fidlock buckle fastens the helmet strap.

A bolt-less snap adjustable visor breaks away when you crash.
A Fidlock system fastens the strap and the anti-microbial liner can easily be removed for washing.

The carbon version comes with a fancier helmet bag, while the glass fibre version comes with a soft drawstring bag.

6 sizes cover heads from 53cm to 64cm with the carbon version comes in 2 colours and the glass fibre version in 4 colours. All helmet colour options are in the gallery.

The Project 23 carbon costs £269.99, $349,99 or €349.99.

The glass fibre version costs £179.99, $239.99 or €239.99.

For more information or to buy direct from 7iDP head over to 7protection.com. Helmets are also available through 7iDP retailers.







11 Comments

  • 8 0
 7iDP.......... 7 inches of Dick Pound?
  • 3 0
 That think looks mean. I love it
  • 1 0
 I like the Viagra blue, makes me feel.........
  • 3 0
 Old?
  • 3 0
 @gofastdrinkbeer: AF
  • 1 0
 Looks like a 100% Trajecta
  • 1 0
 but it´s "intelligent"
  • 2 0
 WTH is Beaver Pond?
  • 1 0
 It’s like the long lost hillbilly cousin of Sea Otter.
  • 1 0
 Okay I see...I found the post describing it.
  • 1 0
 Now that's a fine looking full face...

