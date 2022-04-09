close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

First Look: A New 140mm Prototype from Vitus - Sea Otter 2022

Apr 9, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

Sea Otter is one of the best places for spotting unreleased bikes, and this year is no exception. This one from Vitus isn't exactly sneaky - note the 'prototype' on the top tube - but it is something new from the British consumer-direct brand, so we stopped by to learn a bit more.


This raw aluminum bike is in its final stages of development and will be a 140mm trail bike that rolls on either 29" or 27.5" wheels - customer's choice. It looks noticeably different from Vitus's current 140mm bike, the Mythique, thanks to the now-straight top tube, but there are a few other key differences, too. For one thing, Vitus opted to use a metric trunnion shock and spec a UDH on this latest bike. It's also slacker than any trail bike Vitus has made in the past with a 65.5° head tube angle and a steeper (but unspecified) effective seat tube angle.

This prototype uses the same Horst Link suspension layout as the rest of the Vitus full suspension lineup.


Details are still scarce, but despite supply chain disruption, Vitus expects to release the new bike this fall. Stay tuned for more information.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Trail Bikes Vitus Vitus Prototype Sea Otter 2022


Must Read This Week
$80,000 Worth of Bikes Including Two CeramicSpeed Chainless Prototypes Stolen
56643 views
Intense Releases 2022 Tracer 279
53124 views
First Ride: 2022 Canyon Spectral:ON CFR
46083 views
Day 1 Randoms - Sea Otter 2022
39932 views
The Orange Switch 7 Has a Linkage - Sea Otter 2022
35964 views
We Are One Adds More Arrival Options, Previews New Rim Shape - Sea Otter 2022
34647 views
Continental Launch All-New Gravity Tire Range
32587 views
Downcountry Fork Review: Öhlins RXF34 m.2 vs Fox 34
32212 views

12 Comments

  • 9 0
 Wow. A nice, simple, clean looking bike.
  • 1 0
 Right? The frame looks great, and it's aided by the relative lack of part logos
  • 1 0
 Not terribly interesting or unique but it's a nice looking bike and I hope it stays raw all the way. What would make it even better is if it will priced very reasonably. That would make it some nice tits.
  • 1 0
 That kinked top tube mold needs to die. They got so much freaking mileage from it, KHS had been using it since at least 2011. This bike looks miles better
  • 1 0
 I mean they haven't had a sommet or escarpe in stock for 6+ months ....so this is a great idea. New bike while not being able to stock your existing ones!
  • 1 1
 Absolutely incredible, I've never seen a bike design like this in my life. I wonder if other companies will soon follow suit.
  • 1 0
 The Escarpe, not the Mythique
  • 1 0
 Oops no the Escarpe is carbon. You right, my bad.
  • 1 0
 Norco Optic but from the UK
  • 1 0
 The Optic came after the nukeproof/Vitus models...but yeah all the same.
  • 1 0
 looks identical to the norco sight
  • 1 0
 A 27.5 bike WTAF

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009575
Mobile Version of Website