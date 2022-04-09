First Look: A New 140mm Prototype from Vitus - Sea Otter 2022

Sea Otter is one of the best places for spotting unreleased bikes, and this year is no exception. This one from Vitus isn't exactly sneaky - note the 'prototype' on the top tube - but it is something new from the British consumer-direct brand, so we stopped by to learn a bit more.This raw aluminum bike is in its final stages of development and will be a 140mm trail bike that rolls on either 29" or 27.5" wheels - customer's choice. It looks noticeably different from Vitus's current 140mm bike, the Mythique, thanks to the now-straight top tube, but there are a few other key differences, too. For one thing, Vitus opted to use a metric trunnion shock and spec a UDH on this latest bike. It's also slacker than any trail bike Vitus has made in the past with a 65.5° head tube angle and a steeper (but unspecified) effective seat tube angle.This prototype uses the same Horst Link suspension layout as the rest of the Vitus full suspension lineup.Details are still scarce, but despite supply chain disruption, Vitus expects to release the new bike this fall. Stay tuned for more information.