Abbey Bike Tools Celebrates 10 Years with Titanium & Walnut

Do you know a special someone who deserves a titanium treat? Is that someone you? Is it me? Deep in the not-necessary-but-I-want-it-anyway category are Abbey Bike Tools' 10th-anniversary kits that, depending on which of the two versions you choose, can include a titanium and aluminum derailleur hanger straightener with special engraving, a titanium lockring wrench, and a titanium chain whip with a satin bead blast finish.



The tools are all handmade in Abbey's shop in Bend, Oregon, and they come in a walnut box that's manufactured in St. Paul, Minnesota. Prices? These kits are aimed at the discerning bike mechanic who appreciates high-end, long-lasting tools, and has some disposable income. Abbey's 10th-anniversary Tool Kits

• Titanium and aluminum HAG with 10th-anniversary engraving (3-piece kit only)

• Titanium S-group Thru Axle Crombie with satin bead blast finish

• Titanium chain whip with satin bead blast finish

• Custom walnut box

• US-made

• MSRP: $300 (2-piece), $650 USD (3-piece)

• More info:

As you can imagine, when you combine low production numbers (there will only be 150 kits total), handmade, and titanium, it adds up to some scary-looking numbers. There are two options available from Abbey: $300 USD will get you the lockring wrench and fancy chain whip in that walnut box, while $650 USD gets you those plus the titanium and aluminum derailleur hanger straightener tool. If you're still on board, you better move quickly as they're selling just 50 units of the two-piece kit and 100 of the three-piece kit. They're a lot a bit lighter (the 3-piece set is said to weigh 344-grams less than the standard tools' combined weight, or 36 percent lighter), for what it's worth.The tiny shred of common sense that I haven't knocked out of my head yet says that yes, of course, these things are extravagant, over the top, and completely unnecessary. You don't need these tools. I don't deserve these tools. So why do we all want these tools?