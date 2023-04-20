First Look: Actofive I-Train

Active is a small German brand best known for their CNC-machined P-Train
enduro bike. Today they're launching something quite different. The aptly named I-Train is for people who like to pedal. "We designed it to be extremely active, ultra-efficient and super fun, no matter what direction the trail points," says Actofive.
It's a highly adaptable bike, which can offer 105mm or 115mm with a 29" rear wheel, or 125mm of travel with a 27.5" back wheel (mullet setup). These options are enabled by three different rocker links and a longer shock for the 125mm mullet mode. It's designed to be run with 120-140 mm forks to suit the intended use, and can accommodate coil or air shocks.
Here's how Actofive suggest setting up the I-Train for three different riding styles:
I-TRAIN Details
• Intended use: XC / Downcountry / Trail
• Travel: 105mm/115mm/125mm (r) / 120-140 mm (f)
• 29" or Mullet
• 7075 CNC-machined front, Nicolai-made rear triangles
• 66°± 1° head angle, 77° seat angle
• 2.750 g claimed frame weight (excl. shock)
• Anodized colours or raw aluminium
• 450mm / 470mm / 500mm Reach
• 4.950,00 EUR (Inc VAT) for a frame excl. shock
• Guarantee: 5 Years
• www.actofive.com
➤ 105MM rear travel (190x45 [MM] shock) and recommended 120MM front suspension are
best suited for maximum speed and efficiency on XC and Downcountry rides.
➤ 115MM rear travel (190x45 [MM] shock) and recommended 130MM front suspension for
efficient, all-day-epic, trail focused rides.
➤ 125MM rear travel (MULLET only, 210x50 [MM] shock) and recommended 140MM front
suspension make it playful and yet efficient for those man-made obstacle-focused rides.
Geometry
The geometry is highly adjustable too. An angle headset makes it possible to adjust the head angle by +/- 1°, plus a flip chip on the rocker link offers a NEUTRAL, HIGH and LOW mode. This alters the BB height by ± 4 mm and the head and seat angles by a further ± 0.3°. Changing the fork travel by 10 mm alters the frame angles by another 0.45°. Simple, right?
Taken together, if I've done my maths right that means the head angle could be as slack as 64.25° and as steep as 67.75°.
Construction and features
The mainframe is CNC-machined from high-strength 7075-T6 aluminium. Actofive machine thin shell elements and bond them together by adhesive to form a hollow construction. They claim the main triangle weighs just 1,200 g. It's mated to a handcrafted rear end made by another German frame fabricator, Nicolai, for a total claimed weight of 2.750 g without shock.
The cables can be run internally or externally, or internally through the mainframe and externally through the rear, as shown. There's room for a bottle above the downtube and
below the top tube. Plus, Actofive have made a neat custom frame bag that bolts into the front of the main triangle. It runs a SRAM UDH hanger.
You can configure your colour choice on Actofive's website, including mixed colours or a raw finish. The colours are anodised onto the frame before the parts are bonded together.
Suspension
Actofive have gone for a generous amount of anti-squat to help it feel firm and efficient under power. This is a good thing in my view because some short-travel bikes squander their efficiency advantage with low anti-squat values, making them pedal no better than some well-designed enduro bikes.
The linkage is on the progressive side of things, especially in the mullet mode, so it should provide plenty of support and bottom-out resistance.
Pricing and availability
It's currently only available as a frame, for 4.950,00 EUR without shock. Shocks start from €420 for a Fox FLOAT DPS Performance 3pos Evol, and run to €835 for an EXT Storia V3 + Spring.
Delivery time is estimated at 12-20 weeks
For more, go to www.actofive.com
.
