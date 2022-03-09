First Look: Airdrop Filter - When Less Aims to be More

Airdrop is a small brand from the UK. Based in the 'Steel City,' and with the Peak District right on their doorstep, it's no surprise that the local scene is a hotbed of riding talent. The riding areas of Sheffield, where Warnecliffe might just be the most notable, are known for their variety, as well as their fun and flowing nature. Yes - you have steep, rough downhill tracks in the area - but there are plenty of places where a mid-travel trail bike will prove to be the most fun.



And that's what Airdrop claim the new Filter is all about - fun. The 27.5" wheeled bike, which has 135mm of rear wheel travel, is made not for muting the trail but rather exaggerating rider input. Airdrop want the bike to feel "sharper, more responsive and more direct" than a bigger bike but still able to withstand torrents of abuse and hard riding. The Filter looks to be short travel because it has an eye for thrashing, not for efficiency.



Airdrop Filter Details

• Wheelsize: 27.5"

• Travel: 135 (r) / 150mm (f)

• Alloy Frame

• 65° head angle

• Chainstay length: 430mm

• Reach: 425, 455, 475, 500mm

• Builds from £3099 - £4099

