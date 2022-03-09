First Look: Airdrop Filter - When Less Aims to be More

Airdrop is a small brand from the UK. Based in the 'Steel City,' and with the Peak District right on their doorstep, it's no surprise that the local scene is a hotbed of riding talent. The riding areas of Sheffield, where Warnecliffe might just be the most notable, are known for their variety, as well as their fun and flowing nature. Yes - you have steep, rough downhill tracks in the area - but there are plenty of places where a mid-travel trail bike will prove to be the most fun.
And that's what Airdrop claim the new Filter is all about - fun. The 27.5" wheeled bike, which has 135mm of rear wheel travel, is made not for muting the trail but rather exaggerating rider input. Airdrop want the bike to feel "sharper, more responsive and more direct" than a bigger bike but still able to withstand torrents of abuse and hard riding. The Filter looks to be short travel because it has an eye for thrashing, not for efficiency.
Airdrop Filter Details
• Wheelsize: 27.5"
• Travel: 135 (r) / 150mm (f)
• Alloy Frame
• 65° head angle
• Chainstay length: 430mm
• Reach: 425, 455, 475, 500mm
• Builds from £3099 - £4099
That said, Airdrop claim they have no real interest in trying to make their bikes fit into small categories. Rather, they're just trying to make the bikes they want to ride. In some ways, this is the advantage of being a small company, and at 3 members and a shop dog, Airdrop is small, but reaching consensus on what to do next must be far easier than when you're a brand of 100 or more individuals. So call this short-to-mid-travel trail focussed lightweight enduro all-mountain fun shred-machine whatever you want, or perhaps just forego the description entirely and draw your own conclusions of what happens when you mix aggressive geometry and slightly less travel on a 27.5" chassis.
Frame Details
The alloy frame uses a 6061-T6 alloy that shares much of the same design cues as the Edit V4, the brand's 155mm bike. It feels like Airdrop doesn't have light weight as the highest of their priorities. This will suit some, while potentially alienating those that want their trail bike to be as light as possible. That said, there will probably be great swathes of riders who are encouraged by a 135mm bike that is "engineered like an all-mountain bike" and built to be ridden with little sympathy. This theme continues with the external cable routing and chain guide tabs.
The bike is designed around a 150mm fork and uses a trunnion-mount shock. It's interesting to see the stock build's using a Pike. You could of course use the slightly stiffer Lyrik, also at 150mm of travel, and the effect would largely be the same, save for a slight difference in axle to crown height.
The frame is somewhat angular, with an industrial flavour, and looks purposeful. Continuing with the same feel is the recessed bolt that is housed within the frame that the lower shock bolt screws into. Simple but effective. Airdrop says that there is an emphasis on simplicity when it comes to maintenance, with no special tools or obscure bearings used. Also, they say they'll have any spare part available at any time should you have a mishap.
The frame will be available in both raw and a powder-coated matt grey.
Geometry
The Filter has a 65-degree head angle, which is combined with an effective seat tube angle of around 78-degrees, depending on the saddle height. Handily, the geometry chart lists three different height options, as well as the actual angle. The seat tube length is either 400, 425, 450 or 480mm depending on the on the size. This isn't particularly short, but for a size large, 450mm is relatively middle of the road for this style of bike.
The reach of 475mm for a size large is "longish but not too long," which is combined with the head angle that's "slackish but not too slack." Shakespeare's people, after all. Joking aside, it does represent a bike that seems to be more about balance than anything else. Airdrop recommends their customers "buy the bike with the reach that’s right for you and don’t worry about standover; all sizes of the Filter are low, and you can slam a long dropper-post in any of them - or run it sky-high if you like." The reach numbers are ample but not outrageous and should pair up to the 430mm chainstays nicely.
Suspension Design
The frame uses a four-bar linkage, with a seat stay that seems to chase the linkage to the shock. The bike uses piggy-back shocks across all models. In fact, only the entry level Luxe model goes without an Ultimate level Super Deluxe, and there are plenty of yet more expensive options in the frame only package, too.
Talking to James Crossland, Airdrops designer, and resident dog-walker, he explains, "The Filter has a progressive leverage curve with a progression rate increase of 21%, starting out at 2.65 and finishing at 2.14. Across the whole curve an average leverage ratio of 2.45. The Filters 21% progression is more than you would typically see from a 135mm platform".
With a 32t chainring and in the largest 52t cog, the Filter's anti-squat percentage is around 106%. Going through the cassette, you do see the value reducing slightly, and in a 32/24t, it's around 90%. Airdrop claims they do this to give the bike an active and yet supported feel. They explain their thinking as "The option to use a climb switch should be utilized and by factoring this in it allows us to make a frame that remains a little more active and can deliver more grip while climbing." Essentially, they want a bike that tracks well over chunkier terrain, and to do that might mean there is an element of bob on smooth surfaces, such as roads, at which time you should reach for the switch if it bothers you. Typically, I think this is how a lot of riders use their switches, and I see it as no bad thing to have a design that leans into that.
Build Options
Airdrop offers three full build options. There are two frame colours with the choice of eight decal colours. All frames include a seat clamp and axle.
The frame only option can be purchased without a shock or with one of four different choices, including options from Rockshox, Cane Creek or EXT.Filter Luxe - £3099
Filter Deluxe - £3599
Rear Shock - Rockshox Super Deluxe Select+
Fork - RockShox Pike RC 150mm
Drivetrain - SRAM GX Eagle 1x12
Brakes - SRAM G2 RS
Seatpost - OneUp v2 Dropper
Bar & Stem - Burgtec Ridewide / Enduro Mk3
Wheels - WTB Proterra Tough i30
Tires - WTB Vigilante 2.4 High Grip / Fast Rolling
Filter Works
Rear Shock - RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate
Fork - RockShox Pike Ultimate 150mm
Drivetrain - SRAM GX Eagle 1x12
Brakes - SRAM G2 Ultimate
Seatpost - RockShox Reverb Stealth 1x
Bar & Stem - Burgtec Ridewide / Enduro Mk3
Wheels - WTB Proterra Tough i30
Tires - WTB Vigilante 2.4 High Grip / Fast Rolling
Rear Shock - RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate
Fork - RockShox Pike Ultimate 150mm
Drivetrain - SRAM X01 Eagle 1x12
Brakes - SRAM G2 Ultimate
Seatpost - RockShox Reverb Stealth 1x
Bar & Stem - Burgtec Ridewide / Enduro Mk3
Wheels - Hope Pro 4 / DT Swiss XM481 built in-house
Tires - Michelin Wild AM Competition
