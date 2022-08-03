First Look: All-New Bird Aeris 9

Readers outside of the UK may not be familiar with Bird bikes, and that's a shame because the British brand has earned a reputation for offering solid value and an innovative spin on the direct-sales approach. They ship internationally and are looking to set up demo partners outside the UK.



They started out in 2013 as a 27.5"-wheel-only bike company, but soon spread their wings to include bigger wheels. The Aeris was their first full-suspension bike in 2014, and now they're releasing the sixth bike to bear that name. Confusingly, it's called the Aeris 9, where the number relates to the 29" wheel size, not the design iteration.





Bird Aeris 9 Details

• Travel: 160 mm or 180 mm rear, 160-180 mm front

• Wheel size: 29"

• Adjustable geometry

• Customisable spec

• Internal or external cable routing

• Sizes: M, M/L, L, XL

• Reach: 457, 486, 515, 544 mm

• MSRP: From £1430 (frameset) or £2870 (full build)

• www.bird.bike

