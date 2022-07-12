First Look: Allebike Alpha Polestar Edition Gets Extra Gold, Limited to 100 Bikes

Got a thing for meatballs and lingonberries? What about anodized gold suspension, fancy electric cars, and very limited production runs? Swedish company Allebike has teamed up with Polestar, a high-end electric car brand, to offer the ‘Allebike Alpha Polestar Edition,’ a 120mm-travel downcountry-ish bike that comes with, you guessed it, Swedish suspension from Öhlins.



Based on Allebike's Alpha model but with revised geometry, there will be just one hundred available through Polestar's online store.





Alpha Polestar Edition Details

• Intended use: trail riding, downcountry

• Travel: 120mm / 130mm

• Wheel size: 29"

• Frame material: carbon fiber

• Öhlins suspension

• Sizes: med only

• Weight: TBA

• MSRP: TBA

• Polestar Additionals webshop

