American Eagle Atlanta 2.0 - XC World Cup Round 1, Nove Mesto

May 19, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  
Bart Brentjens bike. Frame American Eagle Atlanta 2.0 Fork DT Swiss ODL GOLDSTANDARD Wheels DT Swiss Spline 1200 Tyres CST Jack Rabbit Brakes Magura MT 8 raceline Shifting SRAM XX1 Crank Rotor Saddle Selle Italia SLR Handlebar stem and seatpost Ritchey WCS Chain KMC 11SL gold Chainguard Ceetec Weight 8.9kg


Bart Brentjens, the first male to earn a gold medal in an Olympic mountain bike race, returns to World Cup cross-country competition once again, but this time as a bicycle maker. Brentjens teamed with fellow Dutchman Henk Schipper to re-release American Eagle MTB - named after the aluminum race bike that Bart rode to victory at the 1996 games in Atlanta, Georgia. Bart, who does the designing and product development, says that his first model was intended to celebrate his gold medal moment, so he named the carbon elite-level racing hardtail the "Atlanta." American Eagle MTB also launched a race team this season, which will be campaigning aboard their top-of-the-range Atlanta 2.0 at Nove Mesto this weekend. To put it mildly: everything is on the line. We wish them luck.


American Eagle Atlanta 2.0 Details:

• Frame: Hardtail, Boost axle, Toray carbon construction
• Fork: DT Swiss ODL Gold
• Wheels: DT Swiss Spline 1200
• Tires: CST Beater
• Brakes: Magura MT 8 Raceline
• Shifting: SRAM XX1 Eagle
• Crank : Rotor
• Saddle : Selle Italia SLR
• Cockpit: Ritchey WCS
• Chain : KMC 11SL gold
• Chainguide: Ceetec
• Weight: 8.9kg (19.6 pounds) / frame: 1000g
• MSRP: TBD
• Contact: American Eagle MTB
Clean cable routing.


American Eagle Atlanta 2.0

Boost spacing.
Clean lines on a fully in-house developed design.
Semi-fastback seatstays transfer stress to the ovalized top tube
American Eagle Atlanta 2.0
No seatstay bridge, and 29-inch wheels.

A pressfit bottom bracket plus easy access port for internal routing of cables.
Tubular press-fit shell and rigid, full-width bottom bracket area.


A solid housing for the bottom bracket increases stifness.
Bart must believe in ultra-short chainstays, The rear tire couldn't get much closer to the seat tube.

American Eagle Atlanta 2.0
CNC-machined aluminum, wrap-around Ceetec chain guide.
The rear is relatively short has Boost spacing and accepts postmount brake calipers.
Pencil-thin seat stays are a signature for XC race bikes.




  • + 4
 Good looking bike!
  • + 2
 Those chainstays are shorter than the width of a non-boost hub.
  • + 1
 CST, no Maxxis? Something's going on here...
  • + 1
 I'd race it...

