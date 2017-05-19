American Eagle Atlanta 2.0 - XC World Cup Round 1, Nove Mesto

Bart Brentjens
, the first male to earn a gold medal in an Olympic mountain bike race, returns to World Cup cross-country competition once again, but this time as a bicycle maker. Brentjens teamed with fellow Dutchman Henk Schipper to re-release American Eagle MTB - named after the aluminum race bike that Bart rode to victory at the 1996 games
in Atlanta, Georgia. Bart, who does the designing and product development, says that his first model was intended to celebrate his gold medal moment, so he named the carbon elite-level racing hardtail the "Atlanta." American Eagle MTB also launched a race team this season, which will be campaigning aboard their top-of-the-range Atlanta 2.0 at Nove Mesto this weekend. To put it mildly: everything is on the line. We wish them luck.American Eagle Atlanta 2.0 Details:
