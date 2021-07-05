First Look & Interview: Gamux CNC Gearbox Bike At Les Gets

• CNC machined, one-piece front triangle• No welds• Two-week lead time on new part iterations• Pinion gearbox• 197mm rear travel• High(ish) pivot, Horst link suspension• Interchangeable shock mounts and dropout• Manufactured in Germany• Manitou Dorado fork, Mara air shock, mullet wheels.

Not many people can claim to have ridden a World Cup track on a bike they designed, let alone one as tough as Les Gets.