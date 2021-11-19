First Look & Interview: Trinity's Honda-Inspired Frame-Mounted Derailleur Drivetrain

Nov 19, 2021
by Seb Stott  

We've reported on Trinity before. Their Prototype 1 downhill bike, with its steel frame, high-virtual-pivot suspension and gearbox or singlespeed drivetrain is more than interesting enough to warrant its own article. But now the three-man brand has upped the ante on innovation.

Recently they showed off a modified version of the bike on Instagram, with a SRAM AXS derailleur mounted upside-down on the frame, with two chains, a jackshaft connecting them, and a crank the wrong way round.
Details

Drivetrain: Flipped crank drives a cassette via a derailleur on LHS, jackshaft drives rear hub via idler pulley and tensioner on RHS.
Shifting: Six-speed, SRAM AXS, 11-22T
Weight: "398g heavier than a normal drivetrain.. unsprung mass reduced by 506g"
Frame material: 4130 Chromoly front triangle, billet aluminium rear triangle
Rear Wheel Travel:170mm
Wheelsize: Mullet
More info: @trinity_mtb
The concept of a frame-mounted derailleur and cassette isn't new. It was used to great effect by Honda in the mid-2000s, where moving the derailleur out of harm's way and shifting its mass from the wheel to the mainframe was said to offer some tangible benefits to the RN01. And compared to a gearbox, the derailleur retains the crucial ability to shift while sprinting and is arguably lighter and more efficient too. Shimano recently filed a patent for a similar concept, but the idea hasn't seen daylight since Honda canned their MTB endevours in 2007.

I got in touch with Mick Williams, Trinity MTB’s engineer, to find out more about what he calls exploring an old idea with new tech.

The plan is for the gearing to be encased in a lightweight box.

What inspired the project and what's the idea behind the drivetrain?


The idea behind the drivetrain was not being 100% satisfied with the current gearboxes on the market that our bike is designed to spec. From an engineering and efficiency standpoint, the best box so far has been the Honda RN-01 (in our opinion), so we wanted to bring the Honda back to life with new generation off-the-shelf parts, including AXS shifting. It’s far from complete and we’ve only experimented with component locations for a few days, but it’s looking promising.

Is it a modification of your previous gearbox bike or a whole new bike?


No, this is the original Prototype 1 which was featured on PinkBike a few months ago. This external gearbox has been retro-fitted to Proto 1 past tense of the build - we had zero plans of this drivetrain when building it (kind of goes to show how fast the R&D of a project like this progresses), so geometrically it isn’t perfect as the frame wasn’t designed around it. We’re working on provisions in V2 to be designed around this gearbox to make the set-up bang-on.

The derailleur is essentially run back-to-front (the chain is fed from what's normally the lower jockey wheel to the cassette), but it seems to work.

Can you explain how the drivetrain works?


Mechanically it works the same as your normal drivetrain with all the same running gear; we’re using a SRAM AXS derailleur and shifter with the bottom half of an Eagle cassette (so a 6 speed 11-22T), the stock crankset, and everything else - this means that the “box” can be taken off and reconfigured to its original drivetrain form (all with the original length RHD chain), or with a Pinion/Effigear or other standards, depending on your preference. We want this to be versatile. Everything is rotating the same direction as normal by way of a jack-shaft that connects the cassette to a single speed cog on the right side of the bike, so in that sense and contrary to other gearboxes, we’re maintaining the working order and efficacy of a normal chain and cassette drivetrain.

Is the cassette on a slider to maintain the chain line?


It’s not. This is something we mucked around with and would be great, but to do so the above point of using stock parts was not possible - we’d need custom stepper motors and the like. We really wanted to utilise the stock groupset equipment to make the box able to be re-assembled to its original form and vice-versa. We’re open to exploring this again though.

What's the efficiency like?


Equivalent to a current standard drivetrain and much better than any other traditional gearbox on the market due to their backwards rotating gears, their nature of being submerged in oil and generally having poor clutches.

Where efficiency really goes out the window with a standard drivetrain is when dirt and contaminants are introduced; there may be a little more friction added by the additional idler pulley/cog and the incident angle of the chain about the cassette, but in a real world setting this minimal addition will be offset by having the transmission more easily protected.

Also, talking of efficiency, many suspension kinematics of a bike are altered depending what gear the rider is in, due to the effect the chain linking the swing arm to the mainframe has (altering output efficiency) - our box is single speed driven from the main frame to the rear wheel, so no matter the gear the kinematic efficiency is always the same.

We’ll dyno all this in the future to fully quantify for potential customers.

What's the weight like?


It only adds 398g compared to a normal drivetrain. This is made up by an extra short chain (LHD), the jack-shaft and 2x single speed cogs. What’s more important to note is that it decreases the unsprung mass by 506g by moving the derailleur and cassette to the main frame (sprung body), so dynamically it’ll feel lighter for the rider to handle when on the trail.

We also reckon we can get the 398g figure down by purpose building the V2 frame around the box rather than retro-fitting. Minimal weight will be added by the protective shrouds, but we want to do these from a super-light material (carbon fibre, etc).

Trinity shifting

by seb-stott
Views: 1,356    Faves: 0    Comments: 0

The WRP CentreHub is another of Mick's projects. It allows the bike to shift while coasting, which could be useful in downhill racing, but the bike is compatible with a normal freehub and fixed chainring.

I'm intrigued by the CentreHub crank. Would the design work with a regular crank and freehub? Presumably, you've had to modify the CentreHub to work anticlockwise? If you're using a fixed hub, why didn't you have the singlespeed chain on the left, the chairing and cassette on the right and the cranks on the conventional way round - then you could use a normal CentreHub and pedals on the normal side?


Yep, a normal chainring [and freehub] can be run too.

As for the CentreHub, it’s fully modular so the clutch unit can just be flipped around to covert it between a RHD and a LHD in a matter of seconds.

You’re right about having the transmission on the right and we thought about it a bit - but this means changing the rear brake to the opposite side. We have bolt-on dropouts so we could achieve this easily, but it’d eliminate the option for a rear-wheel mounted clutch [freehub] as normal, so this way is more versatile. We also have a spec where it’s all on the RHD, but it’s busy, very busy. We’ll give this one a crack and you’ll probably see a few of the configurations mentioned above come out to play in the near future.

Have you ridden it yet?


Only around the car park; we’re making these shrouds first to enclose some of the moving parts before hucking any triples. It's had vast improvements since the vid was taken last week, consisting of swapping the derailleur's idler and the indexing cogs around (considering it’s mounted upside down), which made a huge difference. Along with an altered hanger and some other things.

What's next - are you planning to sell it?


We’d love to have this as an optional upgrade when pre-ordering a Trinity MTB for the DH lords among us.



Posted In:
Interviews Reviews and Tech First Looks Drivetrain Trinity


Must Read This Week
Why Shorter Cranks Are Better (According To Science)
131460 views
Quiz: Can You Guess These High Pivot Bikes from the Silhouettes?
105884 views
Guerilla Gravity Showroom Stripped of Bikes After HQ Break In
45739 views
Round Up: Wet Weather Setup Tricks from EWS & World Cup Racing
42175 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a RockShox Lyrik Ultimate
41772 views
Check Out: New Tubeless Valves, Angle Headsets, Flat Pedal Shoes, & Fancy Pants
38675 views
Video: Gee Atherton Shares Recovery Update after the Biggest Crash of his Career
37956 views
Danny Hart's Descend Bike Park Ransacked & Robbed
37794 views

33 Comments

  • 15 0
 Sick drivetrain! Love all the new stuff people are making. That exposed...cassette... looks deadly though
  • 11 0
 i could home mechanic maintain that easy
  • 11 1
 Bacause just buying a gearbox seemed too simple for an engineer.
  • 7 0
 That casset brings back bad memories of scarred shins and ripped jeans from back in the triple ring days.
  • 8 0
 Damn these mushrooms are kicking in.
  • 6 1
 I wonder if the pedals would fall off, since its not an LHD specific crank?
  • 6 0
 10/10 would allow to eat my pantleg.
  • 7 3
 I can hear the chain slap through my screen
  • 3 3
 theres actually no where for it to slap. I think this was a waste of brainpower to design to be clear.
  • 1 0
 Thats just the sound of having to replace two chains instead of one.
  • 1 1
 Complexity aside, it gets the same drivetrain we currently use up and out of the way of danger and provides a better center of gravity. Add carbon, poly or similar covers or guards to prevent the cassette & derr from destroying ones legs to the finished product and I could see this taking hold if it works well.
  • 1 0
 Having seen the Honda bikes in person, they were amazing. This is an interesting take for sure! Honda built some frame work and covers though to reduce the risk of catching. Just need the Showa fork!
  • 3 0
 that looks really easy to clean.
  • 3 0
 Wouldn’t your calf hit the the derailleur and gear while pedalling ?
  • 5 1
 That is a MESS
  • 1 0
 People are spending thousand on a AXS to ditch one derailleur cable. You are gonna try to convince them to add a bunch of gears and one more chain to maintain for what?
  • 1 1
 Cedric Eveleigh: I've been testing and prototyping for two years. Mick Williams: I've only ridden it around the car park so far. No offense, just saying.
  • 1 0
 Not sure why they set it up so the crank doesn't turn (in the video), is it a fixed gear rear hub?
  • 4 2
 What the shit
  • 1 1
 I'm all for it. But please design a carbon cover or something to make it less of a meat grinder.
  • 1 0
 Soo much weight for what...?
For nothing maybe
  • 3 1
 That is terrifying.
  • 1 0
 Don't get a stick/branch in it at speed.
  • 1 0
 But isn't that where the motor goes?
  • 1 1
 Can we enclose it? strikes a (maybe illogical) fear that I'll suck in my own toes and cut them off in the chainwheel....
  • 1 0
 If they're using an eagle cassette shouldn't the range be 10-22?
  • 1 0
 wearing my fox instinct boots . too scared
  • 1 0
 Can you run it with a coaster brake?
  • 1 1
 Love this, cant wait to see the final product.

"DH Lords" rise up
  • 2 1
 But what if you crash?
  • 1 0
 what a mess
  • 1 0
 Absolute filth
  • 1 1
 Yes!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008980
Mobile Version of Website