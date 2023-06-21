First Look & Ride: WTB's New Saddle Lineup



Silverado

The team at WTB used pressure mapping to get a better sense of where they needed to change the profile and padding to better distribute pressure. The overall profile is a bit flatter, and the length has been reduced to 265mm to better suit a forward-leaning riding position without too much interference from the nose of the saddle.



The saddle can be purchased with steel, chromoly, titanium, or carbon rails, in Narrow (127-135mm) and Medium (142-148mm) widths.



