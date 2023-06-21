First Look & Ride: WTB's New Saddle Lineup

If you've been riding mountain bikes for a while, odds are you've spent some time on a WTB at some point or another. They're commonplace on plenty of OE builds, and their neutral shape caters to plenty of behinds, making them a popular choice. That makes it a little more remarkable when they fully revamp their lineup, such as with the updated models they're announcing today.
In all these new models, WTB has integrated their new Fusion Form technology, which allows them to fine-tune the amount of fiber infused into the nylon of each specific saddle model to create a flex profile that balances comfort, support and durability to match the intended use of each individual saddle.
There are four saddles seeing updates: Silverado, Volt, Devo, and Gravelier
.
Silverado
The team at WTB used pressure mapping to get a better sense of where they needed to change the profile and padding to better distribute pressure. The overall profile is a bit flatter, and the length has been reduced to 265mm to better suit a forward-leaning riding position without too much interference from the nose of the saddle.
The saddle can be purchased with steel, chromoly, titanium, or carbon rails, in Narrow (127-135mm) and Medium (142-148mm) widths.
I've been riding this version of the Silverado for the past year, so it's safe to say that I have some strong feelings about the perch after thousands of miles intimately spent together. I love this saddle, and it's without a doubt my current favorite of any I've had the chance to try. It made it into our recent Editors' roundup
As to the updates, I really like the one-piece upper, as I'd run into issues with the prior version coming apart at the seams after a few months of use. Part of that is just a matter of time, but I'm happy to see the possibility removed with the new iteration. I also dig the longer rails, which give you a more effective range of adjustment, enough to cater to just about any fit preference out there.
My steel chromoly-railed version has held up marvelously well, even after a few bikepacking trips with loaded saddle packs strapped to the rails.
Devo
Announced this past April at Sea Otter
, the new Devo is an e-bike focused (but certainly not limited to) saddle with a short overall profile and wide nose for hard uphill efforts.
The Devo comes in a Medium width only, with Chromoly, Stainless, and Titanium rail options. It also has a funny little handle, as you'll surely notice.
The new Devo appealed to me right from the get-go, mostly due to the funny little carry hole. Once I had it on my bike however, that appeal shifted to a fondness of the design as whole. The short length feels very similar to the Specialized Power saddles, with enough to push back against, and a short nose to perch on, but little else to it.
I currently have it on my XC bike, and the tight dimensions seem to match that bike's purview well, giving a very locked-in feel when you're in the right spot over the bike. Plus, the handle helps me heft the portly 23lb. bike onto bike racks.
Volt
The look is really the only update made to the Volt, with a sleeker one-piece upper and Fusion Form lower shell. It's still the tried and true Volt that many people have come to love, just with a slightly more modern look.
For now, it's available in a Medium width, with Chromoly, Stainless, and Titanium rails.
Pricing breaks down by rail material, MSRP is $47.95 for steel, $95.95 for chromoly, $119.95 for stainless, $142.95 for titanium and $249.95 for carbon.
