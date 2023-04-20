First Look & Ride: Yeti's New SB135

Although their lineup contains a wide variety of bikes for just about every off-road discipline, Yeti is a brand most people strongly associate with racing. They've put an immense amount of work and time into their racing programs over the years, and have the wins and speedy rigs to back it up. But fast times aren't the only thing going on there, and no bike embodies that better than their newest: the SB135, "the dopamine machine."



The most eye-catching feature on the 135 won't be its sporty travel and clean lines, but the fact that it has 27.5" wheels in the back and the front. Rejoice, all you folks bemoaning the dominance of the big wheels, as this is one of the few full-27.5 bikes still available from a major manufacturer.



Yeti SB135



• 27.5" front and rear

• 135mm frame travel, 150mm fork

(160mm on Lunch Ride)

• 65.4° head angle (65° Lunch Ride)

• 400-504mm reach

• 429-437mm chainstays

• Size-specific seat tube angle

• XS-XL, MD-XL Lunch Ride

• Weight: 32 lb / 14.5 kg

• Frameset: $4,300 USD

• MSRP: $6,400-$10,300 USD

• yeticycles.com

