First Look: ARC8 Bicycles' XC Hardtail & 120mm Trail Bike

ARC8 have quietly stepped into the ring with not just one well thought out product, but many. There seems to be more of a focus on getting the product right before marketing it loudly to the masses. And with their expertise in engineering, focus on repeatable quality production, and being permanently located so close to where their bikes are made it should translate into products that do their job well.



It's always interesting and humbling to see people take the plunge and go it alone. Making and selling bikes is a complex endeavor, some do it with no forward planning or thought and suffer the repercussions of poorly screwed on heads. But ARC8's heads are well screwed on and filled with bucket loads of experience, ideas and passion. It's going to be interesting to watch the brand develop and grow.

— Dan Roberts