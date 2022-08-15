First Look: ARC8 Essential - A Light & Aggressive Trail Bike

ARC8 have been around for a few years now, but they're still a relatively small brand. That didn't stop them from raising some eyebrows back in May with the launch of their Evolve FS, a bike that blended a very low weight with properly aggressive geometry for the bike's short travel.



It didn't take a clairvoyant to see that the Evolve FS heralded a new direction for the brand and that their other bikes might just follow suit. The next bike to receive a makeover? The Essential.



The original Essential was the bike that launched ARC8 and was developed way back in 2016 as an aggressive trail bike for the time. But it also saw a lot of time in XC races thanks to its low weight.





Essential Details

• 29" wheels

• Carbon fiber front & rear triangles

• Slider suspension

• 120mm - 130mm rear travel

• 130mm - 150mm front travel

• M and L sizes

• 1800g frame weight (claimed, size M, without shock)

• Bike Pricing: €4,399 to €5,299

• Frame Pricing: €2,199

