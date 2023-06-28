Watch
Course Preview: Track Walk in Val Di Sole with Stefan Garlicki
Jun 28, 2023
by
Stefan Garlicki
7 Comments
Words: Stefan Garlicki
Join me for a quick look at the updated track here in Val Di Sole (on foot). Lots of changes, more turns and a whole load better than last year!
Regions in Article
Val di Sole Bike Land
Posted In:
Videos
DH Racing
World Cup DH
Stefan Garlicki
Val Di Sole World Cup Dh 2023
7 Comments
Score
Time
5
1
luckymixes
(57 mins ago)
Huge props to the track builders in Val di Sole, that is so much work. The riders spoke, and they listened.
Now, prepare for the "boring" comments...
I think it still looks like a beast of a track
[Reply]
2
0
Jay30
(46 mins ago)
Smooth.
Rachel could have rolled down that at 75% and grabbed some extra points.
[Reply]
1
3
santa-banshee
(19 mins ago)
To be honest : I don't like what they've done to it. Val di Sole is notorious for being rough, steep and technical. A true test of riders and material. Now with all that smoothing out, it has become kind of ordinary. Riders are whining? Let them. There are two good things about it though : weekend warriors will have more fun and therefore more riders will come to Val di Sole and there are even more line options available.
[Reply]
2
0
Freakyjon
(11 mins ago)
It won't stay smooth for long. Those holes will be back after a couple of days.
[Reply]
1
0
pisgahgnar
(1 hours ago)
There's dirt in Val di Sole now.
[Reply]
1
0
Daddybear
(1 hours ago)
That s the only way i can do a proper world cup dh track preview
[Reply]
1
0
naptime
(18 mins ago)
MAKE DH GREAT AGAIN
[Reply]
