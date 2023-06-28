Course Preview: Track Walk in Val Di Sole with Stefan Garlicki

Jun 28, 2023
by Stefan Garlicki  

Words: Stefan Garlicki

Join me for a quick look at the updated track here in Val Di Sole (on foot). Lots of changes, more turns and a whole load better than last year!

7 Comments

  • 5 1
 Huge props to the track builders in Val di Sole, that is so much work. The riders spoke, and they listened.

Now, prepare for the "boring" comments...

I think it still looks like a beast of a track
  • 2 0
 Smooth.
Rachel could have rolled down that at 75% and grabbed some extra points.
  • 1 3
 To be honest : I don't like what they've done to it. Val di Sole is notorious for being rough, steep and technical. A true test of riders and material. Now with all that smoothing out, it has become kind of ordinary. Riders are whining? Let them. There are two good things about it though : weekend warriors will have more fun and therefore more riders will come to Val di Sole and there are even more line options available.
  • 2 0
 It won't stay smooth for long. Those holes will be back after a couple of days.
  • 1 0
 There's dirt in Val di Sole now.
  • 1 0
 That s the only way i can do a proper world cup dh track preview
  • 1 0
 MAKE DH GREAT AGAIN





