First Look: Atherton AM.170

Apr 19, 2023
by Seb Stott  
Action photos: Ian Lean


Atherton Bikes have launched what they call "a hard-hitting big mountain enduro bike". The AM.170 has 170 mm of travel at the rear, with a choice of 170 or 180 mm forks and coil or air shocks. It runs mixed (mullet) wheels.

Atherton say it incorporates learnings from their World Cup-proven mixed-wheel downhill bike, the AM.200, and was designed with Dan Atherton. While it's designed to excel in bike park terrain, the company describe it as an "all-rounder" and emphasise its versatility.

"The AM.170 is equally happy doing all day big mountain days as it is taking on the Oakley line", says Dan Atherton. "If I had to choose just one bike from our range to ride every weekend, this would be the one!”
Atherton AM.170 Details

• Travel: 170 mm (r) / 170-180 mm (f)
• Coil or air shocks
• Mullet wheels
• 64° head angle, 77-78.5° seat angle
• Carbon tubes, 3D printed Ti lugs
• 22 sizes, 410-530 mm reach
• UDH (SRAM Transmission compatible)
• Frame only £4500 / $4671 USD (ex. tax & shipping)
• Bikes from £6950/ $7239 USD (ex. tax & shipping)
• Lifetime 1st owner warranty
www.athertonbikes.com


We've known a longer-travel enduro bike was coming from Atherton for some time, but I expected it to be more of a dedicated park bike. It's pretty interesting to hear Dan Atherton describe it as the bike you should have if you can only have one bike. Sure, he's probably biased (although Atherton do offer two shorter-travel bikes) but at least somebody agrees with me that a long-travel enduro bike is the only bike you need.


The AM.170 joins the AM.130 trail bike, the AM.150 trail/enduro bike, and the AM.200 downhill bike (AM stands for additive manufacturing, not all-mountain). It shares much of the same features which make Atherton's bikes stand out from the crowd. The frame is constructed from custom carbon tubes and 3D-printed Titanium lugs; an adaptable approach which allows Atherton to create 22 different sizes. Reach numbers go from 410-530 mm in 10 mm increments, with options for seat tube and head tube length too. But don't worry if that sounds too hard to choose, Atherton's website recommends a size based on your height, arm span and inside leg measurement, or you can just give them a call.

It uses Dave Weagle's 6-bar DW6 suspension layout, which offers good pedalling support and plays nicely with the 3D-printed construction and custom-sizing. Atherton are tight-lipped about the precise kinematics, but based on Atherton's other models it's safe to assume there's a generous amount of anti-squat and leverage progression.

One thing that sets the AM.170 apart from its stablemates (aside from the travel) is the straight seat tube, which allows for very long dropper posts. The actual tube profiles in the front triangle are common to all Atherton bikes (although they are cut to custom lengths depending on the model and size), as are the hardware and most of the bearings. The rear-end tubes are the same as the AM.150, but the lugs are specific to the model (and frame size).



Geometry

The 64-degree head angle isn't quite as slack as you might expect given some enduro bikes are going below 63-degrees these days. The seat tube angle steepens for larger frame sizes, starting at 77 degrees and going to 78.5 degrees. The chainstay length changes slightly too, from 430 mm to 440 mm. This should help taller riders to feel less "off the back" on the steepest climbs.


Buid 1 - Photo: Laurence Crossman-Emms

Models & pricing

It's available as a frame, with a choice of Fox DHX2 coil or Float X2 air shock, for £4,500. There are also three full builds, all of which use Stans Wheels, Continental Kryptotal DH tyres, FSA bar and stem and Hayes Dominion brakes. The shock (air or coil) and fork (170 or 180 mm) can be customised to order, and Atherton can accommodate other upgrades or swaps, bolstering the personalisation offered by their sizing strategy.

The starting price for a full bike is £6950 for the Build 3. With a choice of Rockshox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil or Air sock, and Zeb Ultimate fork with either 170mm or 180mm up front. The drivetrain is SRAM GX Eagle.

For £ 7900, Build 2 comes with a choice of Ohlins TTX22.M2 Coil or Air shock and Ohlins RXF38 fork, with either 170mm or 180mm.

Finally, the £8,200 Build 1 gets a Fox Float X2 or DHX22 shock with either a 170mm or 180mm Fox 38 fork.

All builds are compatible with SRAM’s new direct-mount drivetrains, which are available as an upgrade.





49 Comments

  • 26 8
 I would assume that the CEO of a company would choose to ride their own bikes.
  • 24 2
 Actually, he says "If I had to choose just one bike from our range to ride every weekend, this would be the one!” So that may mean he could still prefer to ride other bikes from their range on weekdays, and a different brand altogether all week.
  • 1 4
 @ak-77: oh, in the subtext on the headline it doesn't mention that. Seems to be an important detail though.
  • 13 2
 @joebiden: you sound like a not particularly well trained LLM, it is obvious from the context that he talks about bikes produced by his company and that they produce more than one. Now I know why we need warnings on coffee mugs saying that hot coffee is actually and surprisingly hot.
  • 3 0
 @lkubica: take it easy on Joe, he's gettin old and ain't as sharp as he used to be.
  • 11 2
 It's a beautiful bike, but with the Chainsaw just coming out with similar performance abilities, for the average rider anyways, but at 1/3 the price, I would love to ride this bike but would never buy one.
  • 3 0
 Yep Chainsaw for the win!
  • 7 1
 If you are concerned about price, Atherton bikes are not targeted your direction (I am not shelling out the $$$$ either, but would if I could). These are not mass produced bikes with averged/budget kit speced
  • 7 1
 In what universe do we compare a six bar dw6 suspension in ti and carbon to a four bar aluminum bike?
  • 2 2
 @bman33: What I meant was money no object, I would not buy this bike. For the extra 2 to 5 percent in performance, that a non racer wouldn't even notice.

The bike market is on a cliff and it is my humble opinion that there will be very few buyers of high end bikes by the end of this year, as the CMBS default rate starts to really hit the banks globally.
  • 2 0
 @Bomadics: I think we’re worried about different leverage ratios
  • 2 0
 @Bomadics: Most of the people who would have bought these bikes a year ago, will still buy these in 1, 2 or 3 years from now.
  • 2 0
 Doesn't make sense for Canadians anyway... buy the time you add the $750 in shipping, the $2000 in GST and complete bike import duty (5% and 13%)... you're at almost $15k for a bike with a GX drivetrain.

Canadians can just get a We Are One Arrival 170 with GX AXS for just over $10k out the door and save $5k... or ya, buy three Chainsaws.

Cool tech and the customization is awesome though
  • 1 0
 @Mtmw: Yes, a bike with a quadrillion in derivatives attached would not sell well.
  • 1 0
 @islandforlife: I agree completely, amazing bike, I hope they make millions from their entire product line, I think the timing may be a bit off, just my own opinion though. If you love this bike buy one for sure!
  • 2 0
 @Mtmw: FYI the Chainsaw is a Dave Weagle designed 'split pivot' suspension design, with a high pivot idler. So both suspension designs are Weagle, so the price difference is carbon vs Canadian made aluminum plus a high pivot idler.
  • 3 0
 This size calculator is a bit weird, having 180cm and 87cm inseam it proposed me a bike with 395 ST length, but I can go with 200mm dropper on a 450 ST Wink
It nailed the reach though.
  • 12 0
 Hey,
Our fit calculator prioritises choosing a size which has the shortest ST length that still allows the user the longest dropper post length. This is so that you can lower the seat post as much as possible to get it of the way for big bike park days. if you would prefer to minimise the exposed seat-post then you can go for the longer seat tube option.
Hope that helps!
- Will (AB Design Team)
  • 1 0
 Atherton's are dream bikes...if money was no object. Reality check...I'm sticking with my Ibis Ripmo AF with 170mm on the front and a cascade link on the rear. Poor man's quiver killer. But...for reals, I think the Atherton bikes are soooo dope
  • 4 1
 Would be looking at a 445+ chainstay over 500 reach. 440 a bit short for a good weight distribution
  • 1 0
 @Athertonbikesteam Any reason why it isn't available as a 29er? The bike is custom made anyways, so not letting the rider choose the wheelsize they want seems like a pretty big oversight.
  • 1 1
 I personally do not like the tube in lug aesthetics of these Atherton bikes compared to regular carbon, aluminum or steel for that matter. To me, the only way the tube in lug construction would make sense is if you could make bikes cheaper, not more expensive!
  • 6 3
 The perfect bike for your local plumber
  • 3 1
 why no full 29 option? would consider one as my next bike.
  • 1 0
 Agreed. They're pricey but sound pretty nice.
  • 1 1
 oo
  • 6 14
flag ilike01 (41 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 29ers suck
  • 4 0
 @ilike01: this dude's stuck in 2015
  • 1 0
 like the guy from the other post said, these frames remind me of plumbing lol
  • 2 0
 This will be my next bike
  • 9 9
 Finally a bike with a reasonable head angle for its travel. The 62 degree trend needs to die
  • 2 1
 Bb is too low for my local terrain. Any possibility to to raise?
  • 1 0
 Ahterton bikes are custom, you can buid one however you wish if you have the $$
  • 1 0
 Hi. Rob from AB Design Team here. BB height was a massive focus for us on this product and we worked very hard to find the pedal sweet spot between bike park descending and messy single track climbs. The headline figure of 343 mm is only part of the story as one of the characteristics of our DW6 kinematic is that it is incredible stable and poised under peddling. As such we were able to drop the BB height lower than a lot of equivalent products.

The starting design brief for this bike was "a bike that Dan can ride all day in Dyfi Bike Park and then be able to ride the enduro loop (full of rocks, roots, stumps etc) and not feel compromised on either!" He made sure he got this!

Best thing is to try one out for yourself and come and do a demo! Cheers.
  • 2 1
 Why so much hate. Props to Atherton's for making a vision a reality.
  • 1 0
 Outstanding bit of kit and the build models are class
  • 1 0
 When will the Ebike version come out?
  • 1 0
 Love seeing Dominions as stock spec, they're a beast of a brake!
  • 1 0
 Dentist pricing territory.
  • 4 5
 It looks like they used PVC pipes. I am sure it works great but I can't unsee that.
  • 3 0
 They do actually look a hell of a lot cooler in real life (atherton bikes not pvc pipes). The carbon gives it an iridescent look.
  • 1 0
 Or, you know, lugged bicycles that have been made for 100 years.
  • 1 0
 is PB gonna review it?
  • 1 0
 weight?
  • 2 5
 in other news: owner of bike company prefers to ride his own bikes. wow. can we talk about people breaking 5dev cranks at an alarmingly high rate lately?
  • 2 0
 1, not a 5dev article (and those cranks are not on this bike or any Atherton bike with those cranks), 2. Dan said out of the bikes they make, he would ride this if he had to only pic one. Are you honestly surprised the owner/employee of a bike company is proud of and marketing his bikes and not the comps?
  • 1 0
 What's this about 5dev cranks? I've never heard that.
  • 1 0
 I mean it's his bike company yeah, but he can also completely customize the geometry of this bike to his liking so I would think he could make it his favorite bike.

Also, who's breaking their cranks? Genuinely curious to know. Do you have any links?
Below threshold threads are hidden





