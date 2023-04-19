First Look: Atherton AM.170

Atherton Bikes have launched what they call "a hard-hitting big mountain enduro bike". The AM.170 has 170 mm of travel at the rear, with a choice of 170 or 180 mm forks and coil or air shocks. It runs mixed (mullet) wheels.
Atherton say it incorporates learnings from their World Cup-proven mixed-wheel downhill bike, the AM.200, and was designed with Dan Atherton. While it's designed to excel in bike park terrain, the company describe it as an "all-rounder" and emphasise its versatility.
"The AM.170 is equally happy doing all day big mountain days as it is taking on the Oakley line", says Dan Atherton. "If I had to choose just one bike from our range to ride every weekend, this would be the one!”
Atherton AM.170 Details
• Travel: 170 mm (r) / 170-180 mm (f)
• Coil or air shocks
• Mullet wheels
• 64° head angle, 77-78.5° seat angle
• Carbon tubes, 3D printed Ti lugs
• 22 sizes, 410-530 mm reach
• UDH (SRAM Transmission compatible)
• Frame only £4500 / $4671 USD (ex. tax & shipping)
• Bikes from £6950/ $7239 USD (ex. tax & shipping)
• Lifetime 1st owner warranty
We've known a longer-travel enduro bike was coming from Atherton for some time, but I expected it to be more of a dedicated park bike. It's pretty interesting to hear Dan Atherton describe it as the bike you should have if you can only have one bike. Sure, he's probably biased (although Atherton do offer two shorter-travel bikes) but at least somebody agrees with me that a long-travel enduro bike
is the only bike you need.
The AM.170 joins the AM.130 trail bike, the AM.150 trail/enduro bike
, and the AM.200 downhill bike (AM stands for additive manufacturing, not all-mountain). It shares much of the same features which make Atherton's bikes stand out from the crowd. The frame is constructed from custom carbon tubes and 3D-printed Titanium lugs; an adaptable approach which allows Atherton to create 22 different sizes. Reach numbers go from 410-530 mm in 10 mm increments, with options for seat tube and head tube length too. But don't worry if that sounds too hard to choose, Atherton's website recommends a size based on your height, arm span and inside leg measurement, or you can just give them a call.
It uses Dave Weagle's 6-bar DW6 suspension layout, which offers good pedalling support and plays nicely with the 3D-printed construction and custom-sizing. Atherton are tight-lipped about the precise kinematics, but based on Atherton's other models it's safe to assume there's a generous amount of anti-squat and leverage progression.
One thing that sets the AM.170 apart from its stablemates (aside from the travel) is the straight seat tube, which allows for very long dropper posts. The actual tube profiles in the front triangle are common to all Atherton bikes (although they are cut to custom lengths depending on the model and size), as are the hardware and most of the bearings. The rear-end tubes are the same as the AM.150, but the lugs are specific to the model (and frame size).
Geometry
The 64-degree head angle isn't quite as slack as you might expect given some enduro bikes are going below 63-degrees these days. The seat tube angle steepens for larger frame sizes, starting at 77 degrees and going to 78.5 degrees. The chainstay length changes slightly too, from 430 mm to 440 mm. This should help taller riders to feel less "off the back" on the steepest climbs.
Models & pricing
It's available as a frame, with a choice of Fox DHX2 coil or Float X2 air shock, for £4,500. There are also three full builds, all of which use Stans Wheels, Continental Kryptotal DH tyres, FSA bar and stem and Hayes Dominion brakes. The shock (air or coil) and fork (170 or 180 mm) can be customised to order, and Atherton can accommodate other upgrades or swaps, bolstering the personalisation offered by their sizing strategy.
The starting price for a full bike is £6950 for the Build 3. With a choice of Rockshox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil or Air sock, and Zeb Ultimate fork with either 170mm or 180mm up front. The drivetrain is SRAM GX Eagle.
For £ 7900, Build 2 comes with a choice of Ohlins TTX22.M2 Coil or Air shock and Ohlins RXF38 fork, with either 170mm or 180mm.
Finally, the £8,200 Build 1 gets a Fox Float X2 or DHX22 shock with either a 170mm or 180mm Fox 38 fork.
All builds are compatible with SRAM’s new direct-mount drivetrains, which are available as an upgrade.
The bike market is on a cliff and it is my humble opinion that there will be very few buyers of high end bikes by the end of this year, as the CMBS default rate starts to really hit the banks globally.
Canadians can just get a We Are One Arrival 170 with GX AXS for just over $10k out the door and save $5k... or ya, buy three Chainsaws.
Cool tech and the customization is awesome though
It nailed the reach though.
Our fit calculator prioritises choosing a size which has the shortest ST length that still allows the user the longest dropper post length. This is so that you can lower the seat post as much as possible to get it of the way for big bike park days. if you would prefer to minimise the exposed seat-post then you can go for the longer seat tube option.
Hope that helps!
- Will (AB Design Team)
The starting design brief for this bike was "a bike that Dan can ride all day in Dyfi Bike Park and then be able to ride the enduro loop (full of rocks, roots, stumps etc) and not feel compromised on either!" He made sure he got this!
Best thing is to try one out for yourself and come and do a demo! Cheers.
Also, who's breaking their cranks? Genuinely curious to know. Do you have any links?