First Look: Atherton AM.170



Atherton Bikes have launched what they call "a hard-hitting big mountain enduro bike". The AM.170 has 170 mm of travel at the rear, with a choice of 170 or 180 mm forks and coil or air shocks. It runs mixed (mullet) wheels.



Atherton say it incorporates learnings from their World Cup-proven mixed-wheel downhill bike, the AM.200, and was designed with Dan Atherton. While it's designed to excel in bike park terrain, the company describe it as an "all-rounder" and emphasise its versatility.



"The AM.170 is equally happy doing all day big mountain days as it is taking on the Oakley line", says Dan Atherton. "If I had to choose just one bike from our range to ride every weekend, this would be the one!”



Atherton AM.170 Details



• Travel: 170 mm (r) / 170-180 mm (f)

• Coil or air shocks

• Mullet wheels

• 64° head angle, 77-78.5° seat angle

• Carbon tubes, 3D printed Ti lugs

• 22 sizes, 410-530 mm reach

• UDH (SRAM Transmission compatible)

• Frame only £4500 / $4671 USD (ex. tax & shipping)

• Bikes from £6950/ $7239 USD (ex. tax & shipping)

• Lifetime 1st owner warranty

