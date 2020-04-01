First Look: Atmospheric Solutions' New Tire Insert System Eliminates Pinch Flats

Apr 1, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  
Before...
...and after Atmospheric Solutions inserts have been installed.

It's 2020 and flat tires are still a regular occurrence for some riders. Over the years there have been numerous valiant and not-so-valiant attempts to fix flats once and for all, and yet the problem still hasn't been completely solved. That is, until now. Atmospheric Solutions claim their new lightweight insert solution virtually eliminates the chance of getting a pinch flat. Based in Los Alamos, New Mexico, the company previously worked closely with the US military on flat-prevention solutions for armored vehicles before turning their attention to the mountain bike world.
Pressure Insert SyStem™ Details
• Quickly eliminates risk of pinch flats
• Compatible with all tire sizes
• Weight:1.225 kg/m³
• MSRP: $420 USD (includes insert installation tool)
• More info: Atmospheric Solutions

Heavy duty casings, foam inserts, and tubeless sealant mixed with magic glitter have all been used in the fight against flats, but the most effective solutions also tend to be the heaviest. That's the beauty of the new Pressure Insert SyStem™ – there's virtually no weight penalty, and it's also incredibly easy to fine tune. How does it work? First, the insert installation tool is pushed over the valve stem. Raising and lowering the handle will force the inserts into the tire. For maximum pinch flat protection, installing somewhere around 50 to 60 pressure inserts should do the trick. Once the gauge indicates the desired pressure insert level, simply remove the tool, close the valve, and head to the trails.

The Pressure Insert SyStem™ installation device in action.

The gauge displays how many inserts have been installed.

Now, the one possible downside is that traction and tire compliance can diminish if too many inserts are installed – it takes some experimentation to find the optimum number. Atmospheric Solutions has a handy tool on their web site that helps riders choose the perfect number based on their weight, riding style, and geographic location.

The pressure inserts aren't available on their own, but the insert installation tool comes pre-loaded with a large supply that Atmospheric Solutions say should be enough to fill at least 50 tires. The tool is priced at $420 USD, which seems high, until you calculate the price of all those flats over the years.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Tires


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Mariske Strauss Contracts COVID-19]
88100 views
The Grim Donut is Already Spawning Imitations
65960 views
Bike Check: 9 of the Pinkbike Office Staff's Personal Rides
64982 views
Must Watch: 16 Free Feature-Length Bike Movies to Binge in Self Isolation
48641 views
Spotted: New YT Industries Trail Bike in #LiveCaged Video
47577 views
Field Trip: Kona's $1,499 Honzo - An Overgrown Dirt Jumper
46465 views
Bike Check: Maxime Chapuis' Specialized S-Works Enduro
44969 views
Field Trip: Calibre's $1,400 Bossnut - The Boss of Low Cost
43744 views

39 Comments

  • 19 0
 Been using these inserts for years since before tubeless was a thing. Can't recommend enough. Lack of grip only adds to the fun.
  • 3 11
flag Uchwmdr (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 I run the same air pressure, if not higher in my tubes. Never ever had a pinch flat. And all i did was add air for FREE. Why would i give 400 bucks to solve a problem i can solve for free?!?
  • 5 0
 @Uchwmdr: check the date buddy.
  • 1 0
 @Uchwmdr: Are you just being REALLY, REALLY ironic?
  • 2 0
 @enjuto: you know it’s next level trolling when your not sure if its next level trolling.
  • 10 0
 Something doesn't seem right here. If you include 20 psi worth of inserts, they weigh significantly more than the stated 1.225 kg/m^3. More than twice that. And that's rotating weight!!! What a scam.
  • 6 0
 Would be really cool if they also had a small metal cylinder that you could use to install these inserts on the go
  • 3 0
 I am tired of PinkBike's missleading news! Weight:1.225 kg/m³ my ass! At 20 PSI you get more than double of that weight! No weight penalty they say!
  • 2 0
 I'm confused?

So where do you adjust the compression and rebound?

That's a lot of money for something you can't fine tune.
  • 2 0
 The inserts change density with altitude, that's your fine tuning.
  • 3 0
 This place is full of hot air.
  • 3 0
 Damn! Got me. I thought I was prepared.
  • 1 0
 Been running these lately inside of rubber balloons in the tires, 35 of them front and rear. They rock, no flats and fast AF!
  • 1 0
 hahahahaha, the best part is that, nowadays, it would be absolutely possible for a company to charge that much for f@cking tire inserts ^^
  • 1 0
 have the same product, on the final phas of testing. mine will cost so much less. will do a one day giveaway for my product approximately 1 year for now. stay tuned!
  • 2 0
 So confusing until I realised......
  • 2 0
 "69 psi recommended" -your mom
  • 2 0
 $420 ? Hmmmm, minus the dollar sign that's my jam.
  • 2 0
 Can't believe I've been Rick rolled on pinkbike...
  • 1 0
 But....what's the actua....ah, that was written to make clever people laugh and confuse the rest of us :/
  • 2 0
 Is this motorbike(oh sorry ebike)compatible?
  • 1 0
 Will this PISS be compatible with all current and future wheel sizes? Do you offer any heavier PISS for eMTB use?
  • 2 0
 ;-)
  • 1 0
 Its really hard to see, but you can feel it.
  • 2 0
 Ha
  • 1 0
 Kazimer was pumped to post this one
  • 1 0
 Was very confused until the coffee kicked in and I remembered the date.
  • 1 0
 $420?! The dentists are going to love these.
  • 1 0
 nice try!!!
  • 1 0
 Totally got
  • 1 0
 ???????? good one!
  • 1 0
 Nitrogen..?
  • 1 0
 you laugh but...........
  • 1 0
 he he he Smile
  • 1 0
 Full review tomorrow....
  • 1 0
 Anal beads FTW.
  • 1 0
 Simply, nicely done!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.011736
Mobile Version of Website