First Look: Atmospheric Solutions' New Tire Insert System Eliminates Pinch Flats

It's 2020 and flat tires are still a regular occurrence for some riders. Over the years there have been numerous valiant and not-so-valiant attempts to fix flats once and for all, and yet the problem still hasn't been completely solved. That is, until now. Atmospheric Solutions claim their new lightweight insert solution virtually eliminates the chance of getting a pinch flat. Based in Los Alamos, New Mexico, the company previously worked closely with the US military on flat-prevention solutions for armored vehicles before turning their attention to the mountain bike world.



Pressure Insert SyStem™ Details

• Quickly eliminates risk of pinch flats

• Compatible with all tire sizes

• Weight:1.225 kg/m³

• MSRP: $420 USD (includes insert installation tool)

• More info:

