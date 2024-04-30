First Look: BikeYoke Revive Three Dropper Post

The BikeYoke Revive has built a sterling reputation for longevity, serviceability, and smooth operation. The 213mm max drop may not be the longest on the market, but BikeYoke is banking on their other value adds drawing people who might otherwise be hunting the most millimeters per dollar.



The updates to their flagship dropper - the Revive - aren't groundbreaking, but they make the post more user friendly and should allow it to fit more bikes.



And it comes in chrome.



Revive Three Details

• 4 travel options: 125 / 160 / 185 / 213mm

• New saddle clamps, 5mm lower stack height

• 10mm shorter, 360° rotatable footnut

• 30.9, 31.8, and 34.9mm insertions available

• Travel reduction in 5mm increments (4x5mm spacer included)

• 3D-forged, one-piece upper tube

• Redesigned actuation linkage

• Price: €350-420, $350-420 USD

• bikeyoke.com

