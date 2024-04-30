First Look: BikeYoke Revive Three Dropper Post

The BikeYoke Revive has built a sterling reputation for longevity, serviceability, and smooth operation. The 213mm max drop may not be the longest on the market, but BikeYoke is banking on their other value adds drawing people who might otherwise be hunting the most millimeters per dollar.
The updates to their flagship dropper - the Revive - aren't groundbreaking, but they make the post more user friendly and should allow it to fit more bikes.
And it comes in chrome.
There are still a few elements that set the Revive apart from the competition, catering specifically to those who like to tinker and wrench on their own equipment. The lower tubes can be resized from 30.9mm to 31.8mm to fit different bikes, the post is quickly user serviceable and rebuildable without any special tools, every single part is available as a service item, and lastly all updates will be retrofittable to prior model posts.
The silver lower tube option was a response to popular demand after a one-off was shown at Eurobike last year, but this release won't be a full-fledged color option. About 250 of the chrome posts will be available through dealers and via the web store, but hopefully a larger run can come through if demand is high.
You'll note that the total drop length on the Revive Three is the same as the prior version, topping out at 213mm. For those wanting more, all we've been told is: "we can tell you that there’s something cooking."
I've been riding one of the new V3 posts for a while, and will have a full review with comparisons to some of the other long-travel droppers on the market in short order.
Until then, you can find out more at BikeYoke's website
or in this tech video
.
Some very expoensive toolings we have to make completely new for the longer drop options and we want to make sure we can use them for both magic remote and traditional cable actuated variants.
We're also running another USP (Update Service Program) where customers can send in their previous generation REVIVE for service and as a bonus we update their post to 3.0 for free.
More on USP here:
bikeyoke.com/en/service-support/usp-3.0