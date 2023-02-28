Berd Bring Their String Spoke Technology to New Hubs

You may well have seen Berd's take on the mountain bike wheel on this site before. We have reviewed
the concept previously, as well as featuring their latest release - the bold 1400 gram enduro ready Hawk30
wheels, which we hope to be testing here in BC over the summer.
Calling them string spokes is perhaps somewhat unfair. The polyethylene spokes are at the core of Berd's wheel ethos, but now the company is branching out - first to include their own rims and now their own hubs. You could of course opt for the spokes and hubs laced to a different brand's rim.
Previously, you could use standard eyelet hubs with Berd's spoke system, but that required drilling out the spoke holes to remove any sharp edges, which might compromise manufacturers' warranties. These new Talon hubs are ready from the get-go, and have a unique flange design intended to make lacing up the hubs with Berd's spokes as quick and easy as possible.
Berd say these hubs are designed for durability, and have done extensive in-house testing to verify that claim. It should also be noted that these hubs are center-lock only. I imagine if you aren't put off by these unorthodox spokes, this will seem inconsequential but it is worth a mention.
In regards to engagement, initially there will be a run of hubs equipped with a 36t dual sprung ratchet before a 54t ratchet system will be available in four to six weeks. The hubs have a retail price of $495 USD, and they're also available on Berd's complete carbon wheelsets, with prices starting at $1,995 USD.
For more information please visit their website
.
