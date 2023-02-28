Berd Bring Their String Spoke Technology to New Hubs

Feb 28, 2023
by Henry Quinney  

You may well have seen Berd's take on the mountain bike wheel on this site before. We have reviewed the concept previously, as well as featuring their latest release - the bold 1400 gram enduro ready Hawk30 wheels, which we hope to be testing here in BC over the summer.

Calling them string spokes is perhaps somewhat unfair. The polyethylene spokes are at the core of Berd's wheel ethos, but now the company is branching out - first to include their own rims and now their own hubs. You could of course opt for the spokes and hubs laced to a different brand's rim.

Previously, you could use standard eyelet hubs with Berd's spoke system, but that required drilling out the spoke holes to remove any sharp edges, which might compromise manufacturers' warranties. These new Talon hubs are ready from the get-go, and have a unique flange design intended to make lacing up the hubs with Berd's spokes as quick and easy as possible.


Berd say these hubs are designed for durability, and have done extensive in-house testing to verify that claim. It should also be noted that these hubs are center-lock only. I imagine if you aren't put off by these unorthodox spokes, this will seem inconsequential but it is worth a mention.

The hubs weigh 156 g for a front and 306 for an XD freehub equipped rear. They are also available in Microspline and 11-speed freehubs.

In regards to engagement, initially there will be a run of hubs equipped with a 36t dual sprung ratchet before a 54t ratchet system will be available in four to six weeks. The hubs have a retail price of $495 USD, and they're also available on Berd's complete carbon wheelsets, with prices starting at $1,995 USD.


For more information please visit their website.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Hubs Wheels Berd


26 Comments

  • 30 0
 Well twist my nipples and show me your flange gap, that looks interesting.
  • 6 0
 Great Oden's Berd
  • 4 0
 @mininhi: Greg Oden's Berd
  • 7 0
 Berds with Talons, eh? Not bad.
  • 4 0
 Do the chickens have large talons?
  • 1 0
 Derm berds aint real!
  • 4 1
 As a long time fan/rider of Spinergy wheels, the ride quality and strength difference of tensile-only spokes is real. The proprietary lock-in issues have held this idea back for decades. Hopefully this is a good step towards less proprietary, cheaper access to a great wheel technology.
  • 1 0
 all spokes are tensile only
  • 1 0
 if anything, spinergy "spokes" are unique in their ability to transmit compressive loads from rim to hub
  • 2 0
 You figure they would have a faster engaging hub for such an expensive wheelset. The only folks I have seen with these wheels/spokes have been using I9 hubs, just seems that would make more sense.
  • 4 0
 Giving a whole new meaning to “holding on by a thread.”
  • 1 0
 by 28 threads, rather
  • 3 0
 Onyx is going to have or already has these "hooks" on their hubs for berd spokes too
  • 1 0
 already do. @az-shredder3 aka evansmtbsaga used them
  • 1 0
 @mior: Ya thats where I saw them lol. Didn't know if they were for sale yet
  • 2 0
 "....if you aren't put off by these unorthodox spokes..." put off by what? they look amazing.
  • 2 0
 Starting to get some Tension Disc vibes from these - Tension Disc 2.0: Electric Boogaloo
  • 2 0
 "Do the Chickens have sharp talons???" - Napoleon
  • 1 0
 "Resemble a une session" - Napoleon
  • 1 0
 Ryan builds wheels did a nice video on working with these spokes. youtu.be/yLy1JdSTHAo
  • 1 0
 But what was wrong with normal spokes? The prices are absurd
  • 2 2
 The whole thing looks like a berd's nest
  • 1 0
 a piece of art
  • 4 5
 Quite pricey for strings.
  • 5 1
 You’re welcome to lace up some twine from the hardware store and see how far you get.
  • 3 0
 @pisgahgnar: jokes aside there's a dedicated thread on mtbr that has replicated these with some success.





