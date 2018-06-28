First Look: Bluegrass Legit, MET Eldar & MET Echo Helmets

At the recent Bike Connection Summer media event in Les Gets, we were treated to three new helmets from the MET Bluegrass group. There's a youth helmet focused on enduro riding called the Eldar, another budget lid, this time for adults called Echo that becomes the smaller brother of the Roam, and the Legit, a full-on downhill helmet that bears the Bluegrass Eagle badge.Bluegrass Legit
The new Bluegrass Legit has been developed in conjunction with the Polygon UR Team over the last year. The composite fiberglass helmet is focused on being budget-friendly whilst retaining all the safety and features that downhill riders need, including a flexible safety visor, removable cheek pads, and inflatable emergency release system compatibility.
If you are not familiar with the inflatable emergency airbag systems, they are now compulsory at supercross events in the USA, and we are likely to see more of them in mountain biking soon. Inside the top of the helmet, a square chunk of foam can be removed and replaced with the airbag system. In case of an emergency, correctly equipped medics can inflate the bag using compressed air to lift off or push the helmet up from the head, avoiding the risk of somebody pulling the helmet upward potentially further injuring the rider.
Bluegrass Legit Details:Intended use:
Downhill/enduroConstruction:
Composite fiberglass shell with multi-impact EPS linerFit System
Safe-T Mid Fit SystemCertifications:
ASTM | CEVisor:
Flexible with safety-release Venting:
11 vents and two exhaust portsSafety:
Inflatable emergency release system compatibleSize:
XS 52-54cm / S 54-56cm / M 56-58cm / 58-60cm / XL 60/62cmWeight:
Medium - 1100g (claimed.
)Pricing
€200 / £180 / $250 USD
Availability: August 2018More info: bluegrasseagle.com
The Polygon UR racing team helped with styling and fit as well as testing. They also worked closely on the venting system, trying to find the right balance between air flow, safety against incoming branches, insects or terrain, and a feeling of confidence when downhill racing – too many vents can leave you feeling exposed to the elements as air rushes past your head, this is not ideal for full-on downhill racing when every ounce of confidence counts. They also worked on the fit around the ears to reduce any negative effect on balance and hearing which can happen if helmets pressure your lobes.
There are large channels running through the inside of the helmet with two big exhaust holes for airflow, but the majority of the exterior of the helmet is closed with small, wire mesh covered vents. The mouth guard has three vents to help with breathing but they are also closed with mesh. The chin guard was also designed to be more flexible at the lower edge of the helmet for comfort, ease of fitting and impact absorption, but sturdier around the face opening to protect your good looks.
The visor is also designed to be flexible enough to prevent any extra twisting or rotation on your head in a crash, and will also 'break away' in an impact, but can be re-fitted and re-used as many times as you need. Opting to not use magnets to attach the peak like some brands, Bluegrass says this can add weight and hard pieces of metal that could
take up valuable space where foam can be. Instead they use plastic studs that pop into place.
There will be a carbon version coming later this year that will be more expensive, but Bluegrass were keen to point out that this helmet has all the safety of a carbon version at a more affordable price, and safety shouldn't be proportional to how much money you have. The Legit will be available in August this year and will be priced at €200 / £180 / $250 USD.
MET Eldar
MET previously had a range of kids helmets, but this is the first time they (and maybe any brand) has designed an 'enduro' specific helmet for kids. The MET Eldar is a miniature version of the Echo and features improved coverage for the back of the head, a real 360º fit system and a clip-on visor. The main feature that helps young kids is the wheel on the fit adjuster which is much bigger than other designs making it easier for kids to turn.
MET Eldar Details:Intended use:
Youth MTBConstruction:
In-mould polycarbonate shell with EPS linerFit System
Safe-T Twist 2 Certifications:
CE | AS/NZSSize:
52/57cmWeight:
275g (claimed.
)Pricing
€55 / £45
Availability: August 2018More info: met-helmets.com
The Eldar will be available in seven colorways from August 2018, and is priced at €55 / £45. The Eldar is not available in North America.
MET Echo
MET Echo Details:Intended use:
Trail/enduro MTBConstruction:
In-mould polycarbonate shell with EPS linerFit System
Safe-T Mid Fit SystemCertifications:
CE | AS/NZSSize:
S/M 52/57 cm / M/L 57/60 cmWeight:
280g - 300g (claimed.
)Pricing
€60 / £50 / $69 USD
Availability: August 2018More info: met-helmets.com
The MET Echo is an entry-level MTB helmet that's priced below the range of the premium Roam model. It offers similar coverage to the Roam which again is extended over the back of the head for increased protection. There are two sizes to choose from and it uses a 360º Safe-T Mid fit system. It's available in six colors from August 2018 for €60/ $69 USD.
Thanks to the Bike Connection Agency and Luigi Sestili
for images.
