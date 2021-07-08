First Look: Bontrager RSL Integrated Bar & Stem

Bontrager have released a lightweight, one-piece carbon bar/stem. It's available in two widths: 750mm aimed at cross-country riding and 820mm for trail/enduro. The XC bar is available with 70mm, 80mm or 90mm effective stem lengths, all with 0mm of handlebar rise and a -13 degree stem. The trail bar is available with a 35mm or 45mm equivalent stem length, with a 0-degree stem and 27.5mm of handlebar rise.
The main reason for the one-piece design, aside from a cleaner look, is weight saving.
Details
• OCLV carbon
• 750mm negative-rise XC bar or 820mm, 27.5mm-rise trail bar.
• Claimed weight: 214g-250g
• Titanium hardware
• Knock Block and Blendr compatible
• MSRP: $350 USD
According to Bontrager, the weight goes from 214g for the 750mm by 70mm bar/stem, up to 250g for the 820mm by 45mm version. Those weights would be respectable for a handlebar on its own and while there aren't many 820mm-wide carbon handlebars to compare Bontrager's bigger bar to, for some context a Rehthal carbon Fatbar (800mm) weighs 225g, plus 120g for a 40mm Renthal Apex stem (one of the lightest on the market) works out at 345g. So Bontrager's 820mm bar&stem would save about 95g in this comparison.
But of course Bontrager aren't the first to offer a one-piece carbon cockpit., The Syncros Fraser iC SL
bar/stem, which measures 740mm wide, has a claimed weight of 220g whether with a 60, 70, 80 or 90mm effective stem length. Alternatively, the Syncros Hixon iC 1.0 Rise, which is 800mm wide, comes in at a claimed 270g. So, based on claimed weights, it looks like Bontrager have managed to go even lighter than Syncros, at least in some configurations.
The bars are compatible with Trek's Knock Block headsets as well as standard headsets. They also accommodate Bontrager's Blendr
integration system to mount lights, computers and other accessories to the front of the bar.
The obvious downside of the one-piece design is that you can't adjust the bar-roll, and if you want a longer stem you have to change the whole cockpit. There's no word from Bontrager on the upsweep or backsweep numbers for either bar just yet.
