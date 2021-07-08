First Look: Bontrager RSL Integrated Bar & Stem

Jul 8, 2021
by Seb Stott  

Bontrager have released a lightweight, one-piece carbon bar/stem. It's available in two widths: 750mm aimed at cross-country riding and 820mm for trail/enduro. The XC bar is available with 70mm, 80mm or 90mm effective stem lengths, all with 0mm of handlebar rise and a -13 degree stem. The trail bar is available with a 35mm or 45mm equivalent stem length, with a 0-degree stem and 27.5mm of handlebar rise.

The main reason for the one-piece design, aside from a cleaner look, is weight saving.
Details
• OCLV carbon
• 750mm negative-rise XC bar or 820mm, 27.5mm-rise trail bar.
• Claimed weight: 214g-250g
• Titanium hardware
• Knock Block and Blendr compatible
• MSRP: $350 USD
trekbikes.com

In case you wondered what RSL stands for.
Cut mars to help rein in the 820mm width.

According to Bontrager, the weight goes from 214g for the 750mm by 70mm bar/stem, up to 250g for the 820mm by 45mm version. Those weights would be respectable for a handlebar on its own and while there aren't many 820mm-wide carbon handlebars to compare Bontrager's bigger bar to, for some context a Rehthal carbon Fatbar (800mm) weighs 225g, plus 120g for a 40mm Renthal Apex stem (one of the lightest on the market) works out at 345g. So Bontrager's 820mm bar&stem would save about 95g in this comparison.


But of course Bontrager aren't the first to offer a one-piece carbon cockpit., The Syncros Fraser iC SL bar/stem, which measures 740mm wide, has a claimed weight of 220g whether with a 60, 70, 80 or 90mm effective stem length. Alternatively, the Syncros Hixon iC 1.0 Rise, which is 800mm wide, comes in at a claimed 270g. So, based on claimed weights, it looks like Bontrager have managed to go even lighter than Syncros, at least in some configurations.

The bar includes the parts needed to work with Knock Block headsets.
Bontrager's Blendr standard allows lights, computers and accessories to fit neatly on the bar.

The bars are compatible with Trek's Knock Block headsets as well as standard headsets. They also accommodate Bontrager's Blendr integration system to mount lights, computers and other accessories to the front of the bar.

The obvious downside of the one-piece design is that you can't adjust the bar-roll, and if you want a longer stem you have to change the whole cockpit. There's no word from Bontrager on the upsweep or backsweep numbers for either bar just yet.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Bontrager


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
118866 views
Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
104002 views
Video: Andreas Kolb Narrowly Avoids Hitting a Car on the Les Gets World Cup Course
60025 views
Marine Cabirou Pulls Out of Les Gets World Cup Following Road Gap Crash
57320 views
Ridden & Rated: 5 of the Best Convertible MTB Helmets for 2021
52565 views
Final Results from the Les Gets XC World Cup 2021
48988 views
5 Things We Learned From the Les Gets DH World Cup
46030 views
Dangerholm's Latest: A Mountain Biker's Gravel Bike
45744 views

3 Comments

  • 4 0
 27.5mm rise? so out of date. all the cool kids are on 29mm rise now.
  • 2 0
 You mean, 27.5 left and 29 right? It's all mullet in 2021
  • 2 0
 Nice piece of art!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007927
Mobile Version of Website