First Look: Bontrager RSL Integrated Bar & Stem

Bontrager have released a lightweight, one-piece carbon bar/stem. It's available in two widths: 750mm aimed at cross-country riding and 820mm for trail/enduro. The XC bar is available with 70mm, 80mm or 90mm effective stem lengths, all with 0mm of handlebar rise and a -13 degree stem. The trail bar is available with a 35mm or 45mm equivalent stem length, with a 0-degree stem and 27.5mm of handlebar rise.



The main reason for the one-piece design, aside from a cleaner look, is weight saving.



Details

• OCLV carbon

• 750mm negative-rise XC bar or 820mm, 27.5mm-rise trail bar.

• Claimed weight: 214g-250g

• Titanium hardware

• Knock Block and Blendr compatible

• MSRP: $350 USD

