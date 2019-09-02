First Look: Box One Prime 9 - A Wide Range, 9-Speed Drivetrain





Henderson has been working to shake things up in the drivetrain market. Last year, we reviewed the 11-speed

Today, Box Components rolled out a wide-range, budget-friendly 9-speed drivetrain, along with an 8-speed youth drivetrain. If you haven't heard of Box, well, they've been around for a bit. Founded by Toby Henderson, Box has been making components ranging from handlebars and wheels to titanium bits. Oh, and a high-end seven-speed DH drivetrain that has been racing on the DH World Cup circuit under top riders, including Mick Hannah.Henderson has been working to shake things up in the drivetrain market. Last year, we reviewed the 11-speed Box Two drivetrain and were told the top-tier Box One was in the making. Somewhere during its development, the decision was made to go from 11-speeds to 9. That's not a typo. Box claim there's less chance for things to go wrong, and their 9-speed is affordable, very affordable - $180.95 USD, plus a chain. That said, it wouldn't be surprising to see a high-end 11 or 12-speed group from the brand in the future but for now, let's talk about the Prime 9. Box One Prime 9 Drivetrain



There are only two big players making drivetrains. We think there is room for a third one and we want to be there. — Toby Henderson, BOX founder

Prime 9: "Nine is Fine"

Prime 9 Derailleur

Box's Tri-Pack multi-disc clutch (under the red cap) is user-adjustable. The Pivot-tech cable-stay helps to keep the cable in a comfortable position leading into the derailleur.

Prime 9 Twin Shifter

Box's dual-action release lever.

The most radical part of this 9-speed drivetrain is the lightweight Unibody cassette. Cogs are one piece of chromoly steel, backed by a splined aluminum driver.

Prime 9 Cassette

The one-piece cassette mounts right up to any HG freehub body and is very minimalist.

What about a Crankset?

Prime 9 First Impressions

The Box One Prime 9 group hits the market with the potential to fill a gap in the realm of more affordable drivetrains. The wide range, low weight, and simplified gearing will be enticing to many riders. That said, Box is going to have to prove its claims of improved performance and superior durability against flashy 12-speed options that are also good values with proven track records. — Daniel Sapp

Box One follows in the wake of Box Two, the brand's first full jump into the drivetrain business. Taking what they learned from Box Two 11-speed and the high-end Box One 7-speed DH drivetrain, Box One brings an affordable, wide-range, 9-speed drivetrain into the ring with the mindset that less is more, backed by their marketing tag, "Nine is fine."The Box One Prime 9 derailleur is a sturdy piece of mechanical engineering. Box claim that fewer gears mean a better chain line and less shifting. This is said to decrease wear and increase derailleur life.The derailleur has a forged aluminum inner and outer cage, a hearty finish, and sealed-bearing pulleys. Box's tri-pack limited-slip clutch helps to keep the chain in place and minimize slap. The clutch emulates a multi-plate type similar to those used in motorcycle transmissions. Riders can tune the clutch friction with an Allen key to increase or decrease friction/resistance. The durable looking changer is backed by a limited lifetime warranty.The Box One Prime 9 shifter can drop down five shifts with a single push of the thumb lever - that's over half of the range in one push. Helpful if you find yourself faced with a sudden uphill. The shifter's release lever operates by either a push or a pull, similar to a Shimano's triggers. It weighs 140g with a cable and sells for $15.35 USD. Box also offers a single shift version.Box's One Prime 9 cassette sports an 11-50t range and is manufactured from T6 aluminum and chromoly steel. All nine cogs are one piece of chromoly steel riveted to a splined aluminum spider. Box calls it "Unibody construction" and the cogs have a black chrome-plated finish for durability. Gearing is: 11, 13, 15, 18, 22, 28, 34, 42, 50, and the cassette mounts up to standard Shimano HG freehub bodies. It weighs 368g, including the lockring, and sells for $120 USD. Interesting fact: if you take away the lockring, the Box cassette weighs a couple of grams less than SRAM's top tier XX1 Eagle cassette.The absence of a crankset from the Box One groupset was purposeful. One-by drivetrains minimized the technology required for cranksets, so it didn't make sense to develop a dedicated one for Box's drivetrains. Most narrow-wide cranksets will work with the Prime 9 systems.I managed to get my hands on their top tier, Box One Prime 9 derailleur, shifter, cassette, and chain a few days ago and mounted it up to get some first impressions. The Box One Prime 9 group came in nice packaging and was extremely straightforward to install and dial in. It's worth noting that if you're using SRAM's matchmaker clamp and shifter mount on the handlebar, you'll need to jettison it for a non-matchmaker clamp.I've only had the group for a short time at this point, but I can say that the shifts are smooth. The jumps between gears, especially to the larger cogs, are a bit noticeable - exactly what you may suspect a wide-range 9-speed cassette to be. While pedaling, the drivetrain is smooth and quiet. There's minimal chain slap and the clutch on the derailleur seems to do its job well. I've experienced no dropped chains thus far.The feel of the shift lever is solid and by no means does it feel like a budget shifter. The ergonomics are nice and the action it bears a resemblance to the style of shifting that you get with Shimano's shift pods - where you can shift the release lever with either thumb or finger.The big win in my mind is the weight of the cassette. The Prime 9 One does have bigger jumps in gearing than SRAM's Eagle, however, that cassette weighs about half the weight of SRAM's competitively priced 12-speed NX. That's 330g less for only $20 USD more than NX. Its 368g weight is actually pretty damn close to SRAM's 12-speed XX1 Eagle that weighs a mere 8g less. If you don't need 12 speeds, that is an impressive reduction in grams and dollars.In the coming months, I'll put some more time on the group and we'll do a more in-depth review.