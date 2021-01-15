First Look: Camelbak's Spring 2021 Line Up

Camelbak has launched their Spring 2021 pack collections with a focus on lighter weight, greater breathability, and better ventilation. New packs include the lightweight Rogue Light, Classic Light, and Hydrobak Light as well as the fully featured M.U.L.E. Pro 14, the H.A.W.G Pro 20 with more volume and all the bells and whistles. New for 2021, the packs incorporate Bluesign certified textiles in the main body.
Camelbak Hydrobak Light Features
• 3-D Vent Mesh back panel
• Ventilated harness, zippered pocket, helmet carry system
• Adjustable sternum strap, reflective
• Available in a women's specific model
• Available in 7 colours
• Reservoir: 1.5-litre Crux w/ QuickLink
• Storage: 2.5 litre total capacity
• Weight: 6 ounces (170 g)
• One size
• $55 USD
|With its 1.5-litre reservoir, mesh back panel, and minimal storage, the Hydrobak Light is the lightest pack that Camelbak offers. It's also the most economical option at $55 USD. When all you want is a simple pack to carry extra water, the Hydrobak Light is a good option. The main zipper across the top of the bag is for the reservoir, while the smaller zipper on the left side of the pack opens up the storage pocket. Inside the storage pocket, there's a place to attach your keys as well as an elastic strap to hold your pump in place. Two loop holes at the top of the pack work as a rudimentary helmet carry system, there's an adjustable sternum strap, and reflective accents.
The Hydrobak Light is available in both a men's and a women's specific fit and there's no strap cinched around your waist. All the adjustments are made on the main pack straps that fit over your shoulders and the adjustable chest strap. The main differences between this pack and the Rogue Light and Classic Light are its lighter mesh back panel, similar to what comes on the Chase Vest, and its smaller reservoir. The lighter mesh back panel means the water reservoir sits right on your back so it is likely to warm up a touch faster than the water in the Rogue or Classic packs, which use the Air Support Light back panel to keep the reservoir a bit more off your back. That being said, the Hydrobak does use the same insulated pocket for the reservoir to sit in as the other two models in the Light Series.
Camelbak Classic Light
Features
• Air Support Light back panel
• Zippered pocket, bungee overflow system
• Adjustable sternum strap, pump strap, light loop, helmet carry & reflectivity
• Available in 5 colours
• Reservoir: 2-litre Crux w/ QuickLink
• Storage: 4 litre total capacity
• Weight: 7-ounce (200 g)
• One size
• $65 USD
|Camelbak's new Classic Light sits right between the Hydrobak and the Rogue, coming with a 2-litre Crux Reservoir and 4 litres of storage capacity. The zippered pocket has a tube strap and a place to attach your keys and there's a bungee on the outside of the pack if you end up taking off your jacket mid-ride and needing a spot to carry it. There are also two loops at the top of the pack that work as a helmet carry system if you're the type to take your helmet off and carry it on climbs. Reflective accents and light loop at the bottom of the pack keep you visible at night.
The Classic Light has the same ventilated mesh straps as the Hydrobak Light but uses the Air Support Light back panel. The raised pods that sit against the back separate the pack from the rider so that the water isn't directly against your hot back on rides. Foam is built into the pack to further insulate the reservoir and help keep your water cooler. Adjustable shoulder straps and an adjustable sternum strap help keep the pack in place. It's available in one size and five colours.
Camelbak Rogue Light
Features
• Air Support Light back panel
• Integrated tool organization sleeve, 2 zippered pockets, stretch overflow system for more storage
• Adjustable straps, reflective
• Available in a women's specific model
• Available in 7 colours
• Reservoir: 2-litre Crux w/ QuickLink
• Storage: 7 litre total capacity
• Weight: 8 ounces (215 g)
• One size
• $75 USD
|The new Rogue Light is still a minimalist pack, but it's the largest of the three in the Light series with a 2-litre Crux reservoir and 7-litres of total storage capacity. There's a zippered pocket on the inside of the main reservoir pocket, a zippered pocket that runs up the right side of the bag with a place to attach your keys, and a large overflow pocket with a pump loop in it.
The pack features an Air Support Light back panel with raised padding to help keep the water from sitting directly on your back and an insulated reservoir compartment cooler for longer. The concept is similar to the one on the Classic Light pack, but with a slightly different shape to the foam. The Rogue adds an extra pad to the bottom of the pack for added comfort. Like the other two packs in the Light Series, there's no strap at the waist. The Rogue Light is available in two women's colours and five men's colours and, like the Hydrobak Light, the Rogue Light is available in both a men's and a women's specific fit.
Camelbak M.U.L.E. Pro 14 Features
• Air Support Pro Back Panel
• Hip belt with cargo pockets, an integrated bike tool organizer roll, helmet carry straps, and an e-bike battery sleeve carry
• Available in a women's specific model
• Available in 4 colours
• Reservoir: 3-litre Crux w/ QuickLink
• Storage: 14-litre total storage capacity
• Weight: 1 lb. 13 oz / 820 g (women's) & 1 lb. 14 oz / 845 g (men's)
• $150 USD
|The M.U.L.E. Pro 14 has twice the storage capacity compared to the Rogue Light, but it weighs more than three times as much. That weight comes from the fancier back panel, the durable ripstop fabric the pack is made of, the bike tool roll, the magnetic sternum buckle and tube trap, and its numerous zippered compartments that make organizing all your snacks and tools easy.
The fancier Air Support Pro Back Panel keeps the reservoir and pack much further off your back than the back panel on the Light series, keeping you and your water cooler. There's also more adjustability, with both adjustable chest and waist straps. The hip belt on the M.U.L.E. Pro 14 has cargo pockets for easy access and there's also an integrated bike tool organizer roll, helmet carry straps, and an e-bike battery sleeve. The overflow pocket on the outside is roomy enough to stuff an extra layer in, while the two straps at the bottom of the pack allow you to strap items to the bottom of your pack.
There's the option to purchase the Camelbak Impact Protector panel as an add-on accessory for $50 USD. The panel offers international CE1621-2 Level 2 protection which can withstand multiple impacts.
Camelbak H.A.W.G. Pro 20 Features
• Air Support Pro Back Panel
• Hip belt with cargo pockets, an integrated bike tool organizer roll, helmet carry straps, and an e-bike battery sleeve carry
• Available in 2 colours
• Reservoir: 3-litre Crux w/ QuickLink
• Storage: 20-litre total storage capacity
• Weight: 2 lb. 4 oz / 1015 grams
• $160 USD
|The final new pack in Camelbak's Spring 2021 series is the H.A.W.G. Pro 20. It's a larger version of the M.U.L.E. Pro 14, with the same Air Support Pro Back Panel, integrated bike tool organizer roll, cargo pockets, helmet carry straps, and e-bike battery sleeve. It's also compatible with the Camelbak Impact Protector panel
Camelbak expects these packs to be available in March, at which point they'll show up on camelbak.com
.
I have a Camelback from a few years ago and as a tall person, that's my favorite part. I could never get day packs that carried weight on my hips so had resorted to fanny packs. Once I got the lumbar reservoir camelpack, I used it for a lot more than biking as it did that so well.
Switched to an USWE Airborne 15 and it’s awesome.
