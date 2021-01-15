First Look: Camelbak's Spring 2021 Line Up

With its 1.5-litre reservoir, mesh back panel, and minimal storage, the Hydrobak Light is the lightest pack that Camelbak offers. It's also the most economical option at $55 USD. When all you want is a simple pack to carry extra water, the Hydrobak Light is a good option. The main zipper across the top of the bag is for the reservoir, while the smaller zipper on the left side of the pack opens up the storage pocket. Inside the storage pocket, there's a place to attach your keys as well as an elastic strap to hold your pump in place. Two loop holes at the top of the pack work as a rudimentary helmet carry system, there's an adjustable sternum strap, and reflective accents.



The Hydrobak Light is available in both a men's and a women's specific fit and there's no strap cinched around your waist. All the adjustments are made on the main pack straps that fit over your shoulders and the adjustable chest strap. The main differences between this pack and the Rogue Light and Classic Light are its lighter mesh back panel, similar to what comes on the Chase Vest, and its smaller reservoir. The lighter mesh back panel means the water reservoir sits right on your back so it is likely to warm up a touch faster than the water in the Rogue or Classic packs, which use the Air Support Light back panel to keep the reservoir a bit more off your back. That being said, the Hydrobak does use the same insulated pocket for the reservoir to sit in as the other two models in the Light Series.