First Look: Canyon's 2022 Exceed and Lux Get Even More Race Focused

Canyon's Lux and Exceed are proven performers under team riders including Mathieu van der Poel, Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado, Emily Batty, Andreas Seewald, and Martin Stosek. For 2022, the frames remain the same but the spec gets an update, including more remote lockouts, short-travel forks and rigid seatposts. 2022 Canyon Lux
The Lux was first released back in 2019, featuring a flex pivot rear suspension design and steering limiter headset to protect the frame from damage while allowing it to be lighter. It was always a traditionalist's XC bike, with steep angles and an emphasis on lightness, but for 2022 the parts list is even more race-focused. All modes share 100mm forks (shorter than some XC race bikes these days) for what Canyon calls the "most aggressive setup – steeper angles, lighter parts, faster handling." They all come with rigid seatposts too for the minimum weight and, according to Canyon, improved stiffness too. Finally, all Lux CF SLX models (mid-range) now have handlebar-mounted lockouts for improved pedalling efficiency.
The Lux CF 6 (left) and Lux CF SLX LTD.
There are four models in the 2022 Lux range. At the entry-level is the Lux CF 6 which is equipped with Shimano SLX shifting, Fox SC Performance suspension, and DT Swiss XR1900 wheels. At the other end of the scale is the Lux CF SLX LTD (The SLX doesn't stand for the Shimano groupset but Canyon's SLX carbon). It boasts a claimed weight of 1,662 g for the CF SLX frame; is spec'd with a RockShox SID SL Ultimate fork and SID Deluxe Ultimate shock, plus SRAM’s XX1 Eagle AXS groupset. There's also the Lux CF SLX 9 Team with Fox Factory suspension and Shimano XTR shifting.2022 Canyon Exceed
The Exceed CF 6 (left) and CFR LTD.
The 2022 Exceed hardtail is available in three grades of carbon, called CF, CF SLX and CFR. The Exceed CF frameset is the entry-level option. The CF 6 model is the second cheapest at €2,299 and is equipped with a Fox 32 Rhythm fork, Shimano SLX shifting and DT Swiss XR1700 wheels. The flagship of the range is the Exceed CFR LTD. The top-end CFR frameset has a claimed weight of 835g (just over half the weight of the lightest Lux frame). The CFR LTD is equipped with a RockShox SID SL Ultimate fork, SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS groupset, Reynolds Black Label wheels and DT Swiss D232
One 60 mm dropper post. It's interesting that Canyon chose to spec dropper posts on some of their hardtails but not the full-suspension bikes.
The new Lux and Exceed models are available now at canyon.com
They're sure throwing it in reverse pretty hard there.
