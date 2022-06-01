First Look: Cavalerie Anakin V2 - A Gearbox Enduro Bike Made in France

Cavalerie recently unveiled their latest French-made creation, the Anakin V2. Like the original version, the aluminum frame is based around an Effigear gearbox, but it's received significant updates when it comes to geometry and the number of possible configurations.



The rear travel can now be set at either 158, 164, or 176mm by adjusting the stroke of the Formula Mod coil shock, and the frame's dual crown compatibility allows it to serves as everything from an enduro bike to a park / mini-DH machine. Thanks to the swappable dropouts, the rear wheel size can be changed without dramatically altering the geometry. The 158 is designed around 29” wheels, the 164 runs a mixed wheel setup, and the 176 can be purchased with either mixed wheels or two 27.5” wheels.



Anakin V2 Details



Frame material: 7020 aluminum

Rear travel: 156, 164, or 176mm

Wheelsize: 29" front and rear, mixed, or dual 27.5"

Drivetrain: Effigear 9 speed, 440% range

Sizes: M, L, XL

Head tube angle: 63.8°

Seat tube angle: 77°

Price: From €6,350

More info: cavalerie-bikes.com

The chainstays are adjustable in order to add tension to the chain or belt drive (both configurations are available), or to alter the bike's handling. With 14mm of adjustment, the chainstay length can be set anywhere from 425 – 439mm with a 29” rear wheel, or 422 – 436mm with a 27.5” wheel, a range I'd classify as being from very short to medium.The frame is made from 7020 aluminum, and now uses sealed cartridge bearings instead of the bushings found on the previous version. The seat tube lengths have been reduced to make it possible to run long travel dropper posts, and the top tube height has also dropped, a change made possible by the vertical shock orientation.The Anakin V2 uses the Effigear Original gearbox, a 9-speed system that has a 440% gear range. It's compatible with a modified SRAM trigger shifter, a benefit over the systems that require a twist shifter.Cavalerie only have one geometry table available on their website that's based off a fork with a 585mm axle to crown, figures that correspond with a 29” 170mm fork. In that configuration, the bike has a 63.8-degree head angle, 475mm reach, and a 77-degree seat tube angle, numbers that align with Cavalerie's goal of creating a bike that was modern without going to extremes.Prices start at 4,100 Euro for a frame kit (gearbox, cranks, and hub included), and the complete bikes start at 6,350 Euro. The Anakin V2 is expected to be available in some configurations starting in October 2022.