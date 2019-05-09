PINKBIKE TECH

First Look: Cavalerie's Blackbird Carbon Gearbox Bike - Garda Trentino 2019

May 9, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  

We tested Cavaleire's Anakin, a French-made, alloy Effigear gearbox bike a few years ago. Now, the French company is finalizing their 29"-wheeled 160mm carbon enduro bike, the Blackbird.

Cavalerie

by thomasgaffney
Views: 30,779    Faves: 17    Comments: 2

The bike is built around the French-made Effigear gearbox.

Cavalerie wanted to build a carbon bike over three years ago, however, the conundrum with carbon for Cavalerie was sourcing the the right carbon fiber. According to Cavaleire's David Roumeas, in keeping with the spirit of the rest of the bike, gearbox included, they wanted to get the carbon from France, which proved to be a challenge.

Cavalerie were able to find a carbon expert along with a 3D printing expert, and then experimented with different designs before investing in the tooling. Now, after finding the correct materials and process, and with everything in place, their supply chain is said to be short and efficient.


The team at Cavalerie have been testing samples of the Blackbird for a year at this point and are now working on production tooling. They expect to have production bikes shipping this fall.

Batch runs for the Blackbird will be small, 5-10 bikes at a time, and Cavalerie is accepting pre-orders now. The bike will come standard with a Fast and Formula suspension set up, but there will be the option for a Fox build as well. The bike will be priced starting at $8,300 EUR. This already includes the French VAT.

The gearbox is shifted with a standard SRAM trigger shifter.





On the prototype, cable routing is external. For production models, customers will have the option of internal or externally routed cabling.



The Opn Parts bar end bottle opener is a nice touch.



Must Read This Week
Video: Are 29/27.5" Mullet Bikes Faster Than 29ers?
88517 views
ARBR's RB2 Carbon 29er Protoype - Bespoked Show 2019
54215 views
Connor Fearon Wins Regional Enduro Race on a Hardtail
46725 views
5 Metal Hardtails From the Bespoked Show 2019
45751 views
First Look: Manitou's 180mm Mezzer Pro Fork and Mara Pro Shock - Garda Trentino 2019
44702 views
Starling's New 170mm 29er With a Gearbox - Bespoked Show 2019
43204 views
Team Videos: Maribor DH World Cup 2019 [Updated]
42255 views
Randoms - Bespoked Show 2019
40937 views

26 Comments

  • + 15
 A suspension designer's dream! One cog front and back. This is the future...once gearboxes have good range and efficiency.
  • + 9
 good range? i cant find info on the effigear but i know pinions are up to 636% range, which is more than every 1x system on the market (e13s is the biggest at 511%) and more than most 2x set ups unless you go for a rediculous cassette and huge jumps between chainrings. so yeah, the range is there, its just the efficiency thats a problem, plus initial cost and weight (though thats subjective as its centralised and sprung, not unsprung hanging off the back)
  • + 2
 @inked-up-metalhead: Effigear lists their maximum range to be 444%. I've read the Pinion boxes, which do have good range, have drag issues.
  • + 2
 @Explodo Whilst I don't disagree with the sentiment, people have been exactly this for DECADES now and still gearbox bikes haven't made any real market impact
  • + 1
 @IllestT: Preach! Remember the Hammerschmidt?
  • + 10
 I love how the idler isn't hanging down so far like other gear box bikes. Also that it uses a trigger. I'm hoping Effigear makes some headway against Pinion.
  • + 5
 It also seems that the effigear has less drag because it has no planetary gears
  • + 3
 To me, Effigear always made more sense than Pinion.
  • + 1
 what is the efficiency of effigear?
  • + 1
 Needs moar range and less weight
  • + 9
 The conundrum for me is sourcing the money from my bank account. Looks pretty rad.
  • + 4
 Soon there will be e-bikes with a gear box. Then, someone will replace the motor with an engine. Then, cranks will be replaced with stationary pegs and a switch on the handlebars to control the speed of the engine. We'll be on to something by that point...........
  • + 1
 I'm curious as to how much difference the drag actually makes. I don't care about losing a few seconds in an XC race either. Granted most any test is bound to be a bit subjective but I would like to do a like 20 mile ride with 4k feet of climbing on this bike and then like a week later the same ride on my current bike and see how much more gassed I feel at the end. I mean I know people have put out numbers but a coefficient of friction just doesn't give you a great idea like riding would. But if we are talking adding 5 minutes to a 5 hour day I can live with that for the convenience. Unfortunately the average Joe Blokef doesn't set the bike trends, the average Joe Blokef just buys what the pros buy and the pros can't lose 5 minutes over 5 hours.
  • + 4
 now make it belt drive, this is the future.
  • + 2
 Remember that time in the 7th grade when the teacher called you to the board, but you couldn't stand up. One of those moments seeing this thing.
  • + 3
 Now that is a sexy bike... I give it 10 years and Gear boxes will be dominant in the bike industry
  • + 3
 Can gearboxes be shifted while under load yet?
  • + 3
 From the Effigear site:

"Instant and smooth shifting of gears in any situation.

Shifting of gears under load, without pedaling, or even stopped."
  • + 3
 Starting at 8300€
Oh la lá
  • + 1
 The components are absolutely spot on. They can be built up to around 14-14.5kg which is pretty light- If I only had the money....
  • + 3
 bar end bottle opener win!!
  • + 1
 This bike looks Great, they really stepped their game up! Also a trigger shift gear box!!!!!!!! GIMMIE GIMMIE GIMMIE!!!
  • + 1
 What is that water bottle and holder?
  • + 1
 ...awww cute! It comes with a baby-bottle!
  • + 1
 This looks just awesome.
  • - 2
 I would rather have a Nicolai.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.036635
Mobile Version of Website