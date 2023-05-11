First Look: Cervélo's New ZFS-5 XC Bike

May 11, 2023
by Dario DiGiulio  

Cervélo's lineup has historically been about drop bars, skinny tires, and stiff frames, but with athletes expanding their race interests the Canadian brand has started to push into the mountain bike world. Things are still decidedly lycra-clad, as their second entry into the flat bar world (they launched a hardail last season) comes in the form of an XCO race bike: the ZFS-5.

It's no surprise that the ZFS-5 closely resembles another bike in the Pon holdings catalog, the similarly sporty Santa Cruz Blur. There are a few differences between the two, so let's see what makes Cervélo's race bike unique.

The 100mm variant.
And the 120mm.

The ZFS-5 comes in a 100 or 120mm setup, with geometry differences accompanying the two. The head angle goes from 66.7° to 67.8°, giving the bike a trail or race track focused handling depending on your fork choice. Reach numbers grow by about 20-25mm per size, and stack heights are reasonably high for a bike with racy intentions. Each size gets its own chainstay length, ranging from 432mm on the S to 440mm on the XL.

Looks quick.

Cervélo implemented a flex-stay single pivot design for the frame, which is in keeping with a lot of competitive race bikes these days. Again the design is rather close to that of the Blur, which impressed our team with the climbing traction and overall comfort it was able to deliver in such a light package.

Goes down.
And back up.

Keep an eye out for the ZFS-5 at the first World Cup XCO race in Nove Mesto this weekend, under two Jumbo Visma riders. Piloted by Cyclocross World Champion Fem van Empel and veteran XC champ Milan Vader, the new Cervélo is sure to be moving fast between the tape.


ZFS-5 will be available Summer 2023. Build, pricing, and final spec will be published at that time.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks XC Bikes Cervelo Cervelo Zfs 5


Must Read This Week
First Ride: Specialized Turbo Levo SL - The Electric Stumpjumper EVO
69390 views
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Which Saddles Pinkbike's Editors Put on Their Own Bikes
66372 views
First Ride: Forbidden Druid V2 - High Pivot Evolution
62025 views
Review: 2023 Bold Unplugged - Tracloc, Hidden Shock, & Two Smoking Barrels
40064 views
14 DH Bikes from National Downhill Round 2, Fort William
39532 views
Qualifying Report: British National Downhill Series 2023 - Fort William
38769 views
First Ride: Canyon's New Torque:On
36266 views
Review: We Are One Convergence Carbon Wheelset
35523 views

4 Comments

  • 2 0
 Is it me or are most XC bikes basically the same now, especially from the road orientated brands, very little creativity it seems.
  • 1 0
 If it doesn't have 3 proprietary integrated water bottles, headset cable tourism and brake hoses run through the bars I'm not interested.
  • 2 0
 Nice SantaVelo or nice CerCruz
  • 1 0
 Looks like a sess....BLUR





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.038502
Mobile Version of Website