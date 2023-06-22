First Look: 2024 Commencal Meta V5





The bike is billed as an enduro race bike that's versatile and easy to handle - Commencal say it's their "ultimate vision of a mountain bike."

After more than a season of testing on the Enduro World Cup circuit, the newest version of the Commencal Meta has been released. Version 5.0 rolls on 29” wheels and has 150mm of rear travel paired with a 160mm fork. The frame is aluminum, of course, and the rear suspension layout is the Virtual Contact System first seen on the Tempo trail bike, where two short links connect the swingarm to the front triangle.The bike is billed as an enduro race bike that's versatile and easy to handle - Commencal say it's their "ultimate vision of a mountain bike." Meta V5 Details



• Wheel size: 29"

• Aluminum frame

• 150mm rear travel, 160mm fork

• 64.1° or 64.5° head angle

• 435 or 440mm chainstay length (size dependent)

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL

• MSRP: $4,000 - $5,800 USD

• Available Fall 2023

• commencal.com

• Wheel size: 29"• Aluminum frame• 150mm rear travel, 160mm fork• 64.1° or 64.5° head angle• 435 or 440mm chainstay length (size dependent)• Sizes: S, M, L, XL• MSRP: $4,000 - $5,800 USD• Available Fall 2023

A flip chip can be used to alter the head angle and bottom bracket height. Plenty of chainslap protection and an integrated chainguide.

FRAME DETAILS

GEOMETRY

It's great to see that Commencal kept the option for housing to be routed through the downtube rather than the headset.

Meta V5 Signature: $5,800 USD.

Meta V5 Ohlins: $5,400 USD.

Meta V5 Race: $5,000.

Meta V5 Essential: $4,000.

One of the biggest points of consternation about the Tempo was the thru-headset cable routing. Luckily, that's not an issue on the new Meta. Yes, yougo down that route if you'd like to add an extra layer of inconvenience, but there are also ports on the side of the downtube to route the housing in a more user-friendly manner. The headtube design also keeps the door open for angle- and reach-adjusting headset options if riders want to tweak the geometry even further.Other frame details include a room for a water bottle (Commencal says it was designed for Fidlock direct mount bottles, so the clearance might be tight with some regular bottle cages), accessory mounts under the top tube, and a universal derailleur hanger. There's also generous chainslap protection as well as a downtube protector.It's been interesting to watch the geometry changes of Commencal's bikes over the years – there was a time when the reach numbers grew quite long while the chainstay length remained short. With the new geometry, things look more balanced – a size large has a reach of 480mm with 440mm chainstays.The head angle and bottom bracket height can be adjusted with a flip chip; in the low setting the bike has a 64.1-degree head angle, and in the high setting that bumps up to 64.5-degrees. Note that the chainstay length on the geometry chart in the low position isn't correct - that should be closer to 440mm.There are four complete models of the Meta V5 available, with prices ranging from $4,000 for the Meta Essential and going up to $5,800 USD for the Meta Signature.