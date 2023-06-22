First Look: 2024 Commencal Meta V5

Jun 22, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  

After more than a season of testing on the Enduro World Cup circuit, the newest version of the Commencal Meta has been released. Version 5.0 rolls on 29” wheels and has 150mm of rear travel paired with a 160mm fork. The frame is aluminum, of course, and the rear suspension layout is the Virtual Contact System first seen on the Tempo trail bike, where two short links connect the swingarm to the front triangle.

The bike is billed as an enduro race bike that's versatile and easy to handle - Commencal say it's their "ultimate vision of a mountain bike."
Meta V5 Details

• Wheel size: 29"
• Aluminum frame
• 150mm rear travel, 160mm fork
• 64.1° or 64.5° head angle
• 435 or 440mm chainstay length (size dependent)
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• MSRP: $4,000 - $5,800 USD
• Available Fall 2023
commencal.com

A flip chip can be used to alter the head angle and bottom bracket height.
Plenty of chainslap protection and an integrated chainguide.

FRAME DETAILS

One of the biggest points of consternation about the Tempo was the thru-headset cable routing. Luckily, that's not an issue on the new Meta. Yes, you can go down that route if you'd like to add an extra layer of inconvenience, but there are also ports on the side of the downtube to route the housing in a more user-friendly manner. The headtube design also keeps the door open for angle- and reach-adjusting headset options if riders want to tweak the geometry even further.

Other frame details include a room for a water bottle (Commencal says it was designed for Fidlock direct mount bottles, so the clearance might be tight with some regular bottle cages), accessory mounts under the top tube, and a universal derailleur hanger. There's also generous chainslap protection as well as a downtube protector.



GEOMETRY

It's been interesting to watch the geometry changes of Commencal's bikes over the years – there was a time when the reach numbers grew quite long while the chainstay length remained short. With the new geometry, things look more balanced – a size large has a reach of 480mm with 440mm chainstays.

The head angle and bottom bracket height can be adjusted with a flip chip; in the low setting the bike has a 64.1-degree head angle, and in the high setting that bumps up to 64.5-degrees. Note that the chainstay length on the geometry chart in the low position isn't correct - that should be closer to 440mm.

It's great to see that Commencal kept the option for housing to be routed through the downtube rather than the headset.

There are four complete models of the Meta V5 available, with prices ranging from $4,000 for the Meta Essential and going up to $5,800 USD for the Meta Signature.

Meta V5 Signature: $5,800 USD.

Meta V5 Ohlins: $5,400 USD.

Meta V5 Race: $5,000.

Meta V5 Essential: $4,000.

during round 1 of the EDR World Cup Enduro series Maydena Tasmania Australia.



We have a Meta V5 on the way - look for a full review and a more in-depth analysis of the VCS suspension system once we get enough time in on the new bike.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Enduro Bikes Commencal Commencal Meta


Report
50 Comments

  • 48 1
 Praise the bike gods! No cable tourism here.
  • 3 0
 Literally the first thing I checked.

I can only hope that our group indignation/outcry from the Tempo changed things here.

Probably not. But its how I'm choosing to remember it.
  • 23 0
 New white 36 on one of the models too. Cool.
  • 2 0
 that all white bikes is looking quite nice
  • 3 0
 always love it when they make the cheaper builds still look dope. I get why, but it seems like a lot of companies just use standard and drab colors until the pricier build start to show.
  • 12 0
 Not in the market for anything anytime soon, as I have a SX and TR now (both of which rips), but curious to hear about the new suspension platform. As expected, another looker from Commencal.
  • 2 0
 Agreed, that thing looks rad. Especially in the "British racing green-like" color.
  • 13 0
 The white one with the white 36 on the website looks like a stormtrooper bike and it’s sick.
  • 7 0
 I find it interesting that the Meta has been changed frequently lately. This is the third new model release (not just part/paint changes) since 2020.

Interesting they went way long and slack, and since that time (2021 model), they've gone shorter in reach, steeper in HTA, longer in chainstay, AND shorter in travel.

All size Large:

2020 Meta AM 29 170mm front, 160mm rear. 65.5 degree HTA, 460mm reach, 633mm stack, 432mm chainstays.
2021 Meta AM 170mm front, 160mm rear. 63.6 degree HTA, 495mm reach, 642mm stack, 633mm chainstays.
2022 Meta SX 170mm front, 160mm rear. 63.6 degree HTA, 485mm reach, 639mm stack, 447mm chainstays.
2024 Meta 160mm front, 150mm rear. 64.1 degree HTA, 475mm reach 635mm stack, 440mm chainstays.

Curious if other brands will be coming back around as well. I've been really enjoying the more balanced feel of my Banshee Titan compared to my old Kona Process 153 29'er.
  • 2 0
 i gauge this with all the new riders entering the sport learning to ride vs more experienced people. reach is finaly on its way back down.
  • 7 0
 Looks amazing. Regular internal routing is good to see too. An affordable 150mm trail bike is exactly what I've been looking for, and this could be the one.
  • 7 0
 That pricing is very attractive
  • 5 0
 This almost seems like a replacement for the TR, unless Commencal is backing off the geo and travel a bit because it makes it a better race bike?
  • 5 0
 That is a damn fine looking piece of machinery. Absolutely love the colorways as well.
  • 4 0
 Interesting to see 150/160mm travel for their enduro bike as opposed to 160/170. Would be cool to hear some insight from the team on why the opted for a little less travel.
  • 2 0
 Same with the fork. Most racers are running 170 or 180 forks with 38mm stanchions. Although, Charlie Murray did just ride a Stumpy Evo with a Lyrik in the Leogang Enduro.
  • 1 0
 @succulentsausage: And Rhys Verner winning w/a 130mm-160mm Forbidden Druid v2
  • 5 0
 The bump down in travel is interesting, may be about to release a bigger bike.....?
  • 2 0
 Interesting they reduced travel from the old model! I wonder if they are making it make sense to keep the SX in the line-up as a longer travel mullet version (Think PNW Edition) or if the new platform takes big hits better and can get away with shorter travel! That being said, I am surprised they didn't kill 2 birds with one stone and make this bike 27.5" compatible. Looks amazing! Can't wait to hear how it feels compared to the previous LDSP. Good updates with the headset sizing, UDH, and gear mount.
  • 3 0
 So will the Furious be updated as a MX option with 170mm rear and this suspension platform next? Seems like 150mm is bucking industry trends for Enduro Racer.
  • 3 0
 What is this suspension platform then Is this a 4-bar, or a VPP? Something else, both?
  • 2 0
 Sounds like VPP. Commencal calls it " Virtual Contact System," and there are two short links between the front and rear triangles.
  • 4 0
 It's the wrong bike for me, but, jeebus I want that green one!!!!
  • 3 0
 The stamped/indented Commencal insignia on the steertube is a nice touch. =
  • 2 1
 How much does it weigh? It has very similar geo to my Transition Sentinel, which I love, but if it weighs 4 pounds more, it's a tough sell.

Also, the seat tube length is egregiously long... 420mm for a medium? Way too long.
  • 1 0
 Bingo. Commencal makes some cool stuff, but they are known to be hefty
  • 2 1
 I would love someone to explain why the Tempo has headset routing and this doesn't. Totally baffling.

Which one started development first?
  • 4 0
 This one has optional headset routing, I would assume the Tempo was developed first.
  • 6 0
 My best guess is this: Commencal has a history of changing their bikes very often (sometimes annually), which is easier to do because they only work in aluminum. They put out the Tempo, saw the negative feedback on the cable tourism, and decided to make the change back on the Meta - something many companies can't do because of the lead times required for carbon frame production.
  • 1 0
 Curious how this will compare to the Stumpjumper evo as the geometry is almost identical short of the higher BB. Obviously a much different suspension layout.
  • 3 0
 sheeesh that looks good!
  • 3 2
 awhile ago i said "bikes have grown to much in reach, we will see brands go the other way soon"

And here we are...
  • 1 2
 What is a “first look”? This isn’t a review, or a first ride impression. But it’s also not just a press release written by commencal.

It’s like a press release, but written by pinkbike?
  • 8 0
 You got it. If we'd ridden it it'd be a First Ride.
  • 2 1
 @mikekazimer: We need weight numbers. Frame weight & build weights. Please and thank you!
  • 2 0
 Probably should be 441.8 on that chainstay length.
  • 3 0
 That blue is bangin'
  • 1 0
 Hang on…. Isn’t that just a really nice looking low single pivot? What’s new?
  • 3 1
 Looks crackin
  • 2 0
 Very attractive
  • 2 1
 Looks like a simpler Yeti
  • 1 0
 Looks like no frame only option at this time?
  • 2 0
 Goddam I want one
  • 1 1
 No broken backbone like the T.E.M.P.O., LIKE!
