First Look: 2024 Commencal Meta V5

FRAME DETAILS
After more than a season of testing on the Enduro World Cup circuit, the newest version of the Commencal Meta has been released. Version 5.0 rolls on 29” wheels and has 150mm of rear travel paired with a 160mm fork. The frame is aluminum, of course, and the rear suspension layout is the Virtual Contact System first seen on the Tempo
trail bike, where two short links connect the swingarm to the front triangle.
The bike is billed as an enduro race bike that's versatile and easy to handle - Commencal say it's their "ultimate vision of a mountain bike."
Meta V5 Details
• Wheel size: 29"
• Aluminum frame
• 150mm rear travel, 160mm fork
• 64.1° or 64.5° head angle
• 435 or 440mm chainstay length (size dependent)
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• MSRP: $4,000 - $5,800 USD
• Available Fall 2023
• commencal.com
One of the biggest points of consternation about the Tempo was the thru-headset cable routing. Luckily, that's not an issue on the new Meta. Yes, you can
go down that route if you'd like to add an extra layer of inconvenience, but there are also ports on the side of the downtube to route the housing in a more user-friendly manner. The headtube design also keeps the door open for angle- and reach-adjusting headset options if riders want to tweak the geometry even further.
Other frame details include a room for a water bottle (Commencal says it was designed for Fidlock direct mount bottles, so the clearance might be tight with some regular bottle cages), accessory mounts under the top tube, and a universal derailleur hanger. There's also generous chainslap protection as well as a downtube protector.GEOMETRY
It's been interesting to watch the geometry changes of Commencal's bikes over the years – there was a time when the reach numbers grew quite long while the chainstay length remained short. With the new geometry, things look more balanced – a size large has a reach of 480mm with 440mm chainstays.
The head angle and bottom bracket height can be adjusted with a flip chip; in the low setting the bike has a 64.1-degree head angle, and in the high setting that bumps up to 64.5-degrees. Note that the chainstay length on the geometry chart in the low position isn't correct - that should be closer to 440mm.
There are four complete models of the Meta V5 available, with prices ranging from $4,000 for the Meta Essential and going up to $5,800 USD for the Meta Signature.
We have a Meta V5 on the way - look for a full review and a more in-depth analysis of the VCS suspension system once we get enough time in on the new bike.
50 Comments
I can only hope that our group indignation/outcry from the Tempo changed things here.
Probably not. But its how I'm choosing to remember it.
Interesting they went way long and slack, and since that time (2021 model), they've gone shorter in reach, steeper in HTA, longer in chainstay, AND shorter in travel.
All size Large:
2020 Meta AM 29 170mm front, 160mm rear. 65.5 degree HTA, 460mm reach, 633mm stack, 432mm chainstays.
2021 Meta AM 170mm front, 160mm rear. 63.6 degree HTA, 495mm reach, 642mm stack, 633mm chainstays.
2022 Meta SX 170mm front, 160mm rear. 63.6 degree HTA, 485mm reach, 639mm stack, 447mm chainstays.
2024 Meta 160mm front, 150mm rear. 64.1 degree HTA, 475mm reach 635mm stack, 440mm chainstays.
Curious if other brands will be coming back around as well. I've been really enjoying the more balanced feel of my Banshee Titan compared to my old Kona Process 153 29'er.
Also, the seat tube length is egregiously long... 420mm for a medium? Way too long.
Which one started development first?
And here we are...
It’s like a press release, but written by pinkbike?