First Look: Commencal Release The Race Proven Supreme DH V5

Dec 7, 2022
by Henry Quinney  

Commencal have enjoyed huge success in recent years on both the World Cup series, as well as the world championships. In fact, between their Commencal-Mucoff team, and the sister Dorval AM Commencal team, having their bikes on the podium has been something like par for the course.

Since helping usher in a new age of high-pivot frames with the Supreme V4, Commencal has seemingly gone from strength to strength. While they of course did have success on the world stage before, most notably with Remy Thirion in 2013 or, previous to that, when the Atherton's were riding their bikes, there wasn't much to suggest the dominance of both male and female elite categories that the brand would embark on.
Surpeme V5 Details
• 27/29" platform
• Aluminum frame
• 63.2/63.7° head angle
• Chainstay length: 440/442mm (+ / - 6mm)
• Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL
• Price: $5,700 - $7,400 USD
www.commencal.com

The frames saw lots of use under the Commencal World Cup teams.

Even though the DH29 was an enormously successful and popular bike, the development continues, and they now finally release the V5. And finally might be the appropriate word - this is a bike that has already enjoyed a large amount of success including 9 World Cup wins and 28 World Cup podiums. While the team riders were using frames that were production-ready, details were often hard to come by. However, there were some clear and defined features, which we can report on with more certainty now.

Suspension Layout

Supreme V5

by henryquinney
Views: 1,479    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


The V4/DH29 used a linkage-driven single pivot, with the stays of its swingarm almost echoing the position and orientation of the shock that bolted into the downtube. That bike had a higher pivot and a chain that ran along the top side of the upper stay. As the axle was driven into the bike's stroke, a link connected to the swingarm would pull the linkage to drive the shock.

The V5 is a very different story. It uses a six-bar linkage and a slightly lower main pivot than its predecessor. Starting with the stout lower link, you can see a rod connecting to the link that drives the upper link. Without this yoke - rear of the bike would move, but would not drive the shock.

The bikes moves away to a lower pivot compared to the previous version

On closer inspection, you can see that the upper assembly isn't as simple as it could at first appear and is far more refined than an earlier version of the prototype. Now, its made up of three distinct pieces - two outer plates that connect the upper stay to the frame, and are connected together by a large diameter two-piece axle. This axle is also what the inner link, which sits between the separated seat tube and is driven by the connecting yoke, rotates around to drive the shock.

It seems that six-bar layouts are becoming more common, or at least the labelling of bikes as six-bar. However, there is a small distinction to be made. A true six-bar, such as the Commencal, is defined by six links and seven pivots. Whereas something like the Knolly system or Specialized Enduro could perhaps be better described as a four-bar that drives a shock.


Frame Features

Lots of thought appears to have gone into this bike, and not just into the adjustment. Splash guards are also there to keep you and the bike cleaner.

We're also seeing more confirmation of the frame features and there's innovation here, too.

There are two fore-aft positions for the shock, as well as flip chips to also chose between high and low, giving four different positions. Commencal says that the flip chip orientation is there to tune geometry and adjust the head angle, BB height, whereas the fore-aft adjustment is there to adjust the shock feel, with the front position giving a more linear spring curve compared to the more progressive rearward position.

You may have also seen that there is also a bridge across the upper stays of the linkage that can adjust the stiffness of the frame. Commencal provides two bridges - thick and thin. The thin will provide an easy turn-in by letting the bike flex more, whereas the stiffer, thicker plate will give a more precise feeling for riders who put a lot of energy through the bike. It could also be used to tune the bike feel depending on the track.

Just two bolts to make changing the flex of your frame quick and easy.

Finally, the chainstay adjustment not only gives three positions to choose from (+ / - 6 mm) but also features flip-chips to let the brake mount slide along also. This means fewer spare parts to carry, and an end to having to swap out your brake mount, which should also make it quicker as you shouldn't need to realign the brake.

The linkage bolts also use expanders to ensure that things are less likely to wobble loose. This colletted system means that you set the torque of the bolt, before fitting a second smaller bolt and wedge system into the axle.

The all important connecting link.


Geometry


The geometry is largely what you'd expect for a modern downhill bike in 2022. The reaches grow by around 15 or 20 mm for the medium and large sizes, while the small and extra-large stay in the same ballpark. There is, however, the introduction of the extra small, with its reach figure as low as 400mm.

The stack height on the bike is also relatively high, even for a downhill bike. A large, when compared to the outgoing model, sees the stack increase by as much as 25mm - this is a sizeable change. A higher stack height will center the rider's weight more when riding steeper tracks. However, it can come at the cost of the ability to weight the front wheel in flatter turns. This consequence to the weight distribution can be finessed with longer stays for yet more stability. It's also worth noting that at just over 63 degrees, this bike isn't outrageously slack, which could play into that compromise further.

Models & Pricing

The Ride entry level model has a retail of $5,700 USD and features RockShox Boxxer with the Charger RC damper, and a SRAM / TRP mix.

Supreme DH V5 Essential is slightly dearer, and the Fox-equipped bike has a SRAM drivetrain and TRP brakes, all for a price of $6,600.

The Ohlins model offers a different flavour of high end - with parts from Ohlins, TRP, E13 and SRAM. It retails for $6,900 USD.

The top-spec signature model sells for $7,400 USD. Should that not interest you, there is also a frame-only option for $3,200.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks DH Bikes Commencal Commencal Supreme Dh


Must Read This Week
First Look: 2023 Commencal T.E.M.P.O. - A New Short Travel Trail Bike
75830 views
Review: Pole's 190mm-Travel Voima is Long, Slack & High
53003 views
Video: Welcome to the 2022 Fall Field Test
52867 views
First Look: The 2023 Giant Reign Gets More Travel, Adjustments, & Storage
52310 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Custom SDG Branded Complete Bike
44159 views
Industry Digest: Rapha CEO Steps Down, Trek Cargo Lost at Sea & More
41741 views
Spotted: Another Full-Suspension Prototype From Chromag
41253 views
The 5 Best (and 5 Worst) Things About Being a World Cup Mechanic
40816 views

40 Comments

  • 29 5
 3.2k for a frame. You can easily get a made in germany Nicolai frame for that money which will surely be way better quality. What happened to commencal being budget-friendly?
  • 24 3
 They gotta pay for all those warranty frames some how
  • 3 0
 I had the exact same thought when i saw the price... The design seem very overly complicated like something from the mid 2000's albeit it is very fast
  • 2 1
 Maybe there is something similar in Germany, but remember when Uber prices were so low that it made all the sense in the world to download their app and get in a habit of using that service? And then slowly they kept creeping the prices up? Think of most of the consumer direct brands to be the same, as they scale their businesses, they are going to continue to increase the MSRP of their products.
  • 1 0
 for that price you can get a tora real steel too..
  • 3 5
 Good luck for winning a race on a Nicolai frame
  • 5 1
 What kind of premium would you pay to buy a copy of a race winning F1 car? We are actually able to buy the speed machines from the top of our game, unlike motorsport, and if any company can charge a premium for being "race proven" it's Commencal.
  • 1 0
 That's to pay for the rear brake cooling induction panel, it's like a Ferrari now
  • 1 1
 but has it consistently won WC's or at all??
  • 1 0
 @DCF: and all of their world cup teams lol
  • 1 0
 @DizzyNinja: the 86 testarossa, gonna go down as the Commencal cheese grater.
  • 25 2
 I love it when they put 'E13' and 'high-end' in the same sentence
  • 2 0
 Yea, my personal experience with E13 components has not been good. Not once.
  • 20 5
 Does it crack as much as the previous version?
  • 11 0
 $3200 for a frame w/o a shock??!!
  • 7 0
 No longer cheap bikes!
  • 4 1
 These 6-bar links feel like the suspension design "of the future"; if you can tune shock progression independently of axle path/anti-squat, suspension designers have a whole new set of tuning tools at their disposal to get the characteristics they want out of the shock they pick. I'm excited to see where these go, especially when they start to trickle down to more attainable bikes.
  • 10 4
 Looks like a session
  • 2 1
 Bro really beat me to it XD
  • 4 1
 So what percentage of these are going to snap in half... www.youtube.com/watch?v=8X0s95RbZR0
  • 1 1
 Hard to watch that chap Brings up a valid point though, too many are cracking, this is not on for a modern bike manufacturer.
  • 2 0
 Last years V4 were available “November 2022.” Great timing for this release. Let me guess, available after the 2023 season is over.
  • 1 0
 Currently April 2023 for completes, March 2023 for frames. Still costs too much though...
  • 1 0
 2022 Commencal Supreme V4.5 FRAME ONLY were only $1500 during Black Friday. I gots mines! 3
I am in no hurry to build her up. The real "Park Season" is NOT till June, so I have 6 months to put her altogether.
  • 4 0
 looks snappy
  • 1 0
 It did snap AP's collarbone
  • 2 0
 That green one makes me reconsider my downhill racing retiring.
  • 3 1
 It is a good looking bike
  • 1 0
 minus the plastic shield
  • 1 3
 Hahaha. Even Commencal is getting the "it's too expensive!" comments now. Commencal basically copied the Yeti 6-bar e-bike design and the frame is more complicated and expensive to manufacture. Plus they have to amortize R&D, buying a Yeti e-bike to dissect, etc. - all those things go into frame costs.
  • 2 0
 3200, they trolling, come back on black Friday again for 40% sale
  • 1 0
 would be great if we could store some snacks inside this chain high pivot
  • 2 0
 the ohlins build is sexy
  • 1 0
 Want! Sign me up! Now just have to figure out what kidney I need less.
  • 1 0
 casual $1000 increase in frame cost.
  • 1 0
 Air intakes like dad's motorbike! so cool!
  • 1 0
 Gorgeous bike.... without the giant plastic shield!
  • 1 2
 Jeeze, I paid $6200 for the Meta Power Mid-Tier and it's basically this w/a lift built in.
  • 1 0
 dayum
  • 1 0
 this is so hot





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.012312
Mobile Version of Website