First Look: Contra Bikes' Prototype 2.0 is a Steel, High Virtual Pivot Enduro Bike

The new bike has come a long way from the first prototype (left).

Details

Wheel Size: 29"

Travel: 164mm (vertical), 170mm fork

Suspension System: High virtual pivot with idler pulley and counter-rotating links

Claimed weight: 37.2 lbs with pedals

Materials: Chromoly steel tubes with machined aluminium links

Website: contrabikes.com

Suspension design

While most short-link bikes use some sort of strut(s) to connect the chainstay and seatstay, forming a solid rear triangle, here a machined aluminum rod connects the pivot points of the two links together. "It's a kind of a hybrid swingarm in a sense," Evan explains. "Instead of an asymmetric strut connecting the chainstay and seatstay just on one side, which can create a torque on the links, I have a symmetrical aluminum part I call the tie-bar... The tolerance on that can be really good because it's a machined part."



A lot of high pivot bikes mount the idler on the swingarm such that it moves as the suspension compresses, affecting the kinematics. I asked Turpen why his idler is attached to the frame. "I looked at having it mounted on the link because that was actually easier to package, but with my design, I couldn't get as good characteristics as mounting it to the frame. Also, the anti-squat isn't affected by chainring size with this design."



Instead, it is possible to adjust the anti-squat by changing the size of the idler pulley - a smaller pulley creates a lower chain line which increases anti-squat. Whereas if you want to change the chainring size, that will change the gearing only and not the kinematics. Evan says the position of the pulley will change with the frame size, so taller riders on bigger frames should get similar pedalling characteristics to smaller riders on the smallest size (assuming riders are roughly the intended height for the frame size.)



The axle path is rearward throughout most of the travel, with a very slight forwards movement at the end. Note the scale is very squashed - it moves backwards 22mm over the 164mm of travel. The Leverage curve is progressive throughout, with a coil-friendly 24% progression.

Antisquat is calculated at a touch over 100% at sag in all gears. Anti-rise is on the high side, but lower than most high single pivots and drops off steeply through the travel.

Construction

The new virtual pivot design saves a lot of weight over the old single pivot with its shock link by the BB.

Geometry

The geometry numbers aren't set in stone as far as the production bikes go, but the chart opposite shows the proportions of the bike pictured that Evan is riding, which corresponds to a size Large. For production, Evan will produce a Medium and an XL too, although the sizes may not be called that. For reference, Evan is 5’ 9.5" / 177cm tall.



The geometry numbers aren't intended to rewrite the rules and are broadly in line with other modern bikes. Evan thinks the geometry trends we've seen over recent years won't go much further (*Levy spits out his coffee*) so the numbers won't look dated in many years time. The head angle of 64-degrees is a touch steeper than some brands are going these days, but Evan points out that the bike's high anti-rise figures mean the rear suspension won't rise up as much when on the brakes. This means that relative to other bikes, the dynamic head angle when braking will be a touch slacker than the static figure would suggest.



If you did want it slacker, Evan says there's nothing to stop you from putting a 180mm fork on it. On the other hand, you could go down in fork and shock travel if you wanted more of a trail bike.





What's next?