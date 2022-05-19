First Look: Cotic RocketMAX Gen4 - Made in the UK

At first glance, the fourth-generation Cotic RocketMAX may not look entirely new, but there are subtle tweaks that warrant releasing an update and make it stand out from the barrage of other UK brands making steel bikes.



The 160mm-travel, 29er enduro bike is built around aggressive geometry, like a 63.5-degree head tube angle, and has been modified to now put a fifth frame size on the table with less of a gap between reach measurements. Continuing to fabricate the front triangles in the UK, Cotic employs the use of Reynolds 853 steel tubing and pairs this with aluminum chainstays.





Cotic RocketMAX Gen4 Details



• Wheel size: 29" or Mixed

• Travel: 150-160mm rear / 160-170 front

• Reynold 853 Steel tubing, alloy chainstay

• 63.5° head angle (170 29er)

• Chainstay length: 448mm

• Reach: 444, 462, 482, 501, 520

• Builds from £3999 / $4220 USD / €3870

• FrameS from £2099 / $2270 USD / €2070

