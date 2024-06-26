First Look: Crank Brothers Cleat Tool Simplifies Setup

Even if you've done it dozens of times, setting up cleats just right can be fiddly. There are a lot of variables to adjust so once you've found a setup you like, you'll want to be able to replicate it precisely and consistently on other shoes. Getting the fore-aft position, side-to-side position and angle consistent between the left and right shoe by eye isn't easy, and it's even trickier if you're moving to a different model of shoes or pedals. Worse still, cleats tend to twist while tightening the bolts, making the process more frustrating.



Crank Brothers' new cleat tool aims to address this.

Crank Brothers Cleat Tool Details



• For consistent alignment and positioning of cleats

• Prevents cleats from twisting during installation

• Depth gauge for shim setup with Crank Brothers pedals

• Compatible with SPD, Time & CB cleats

• $5.99 USD

• crankbrothers.com

The depth gauge has four readings denoted by the dots.

The number of dots tells you how many cleat spacers to run, or how to set up the pedal.

It fits Shimano SPD and Time Atac cleats in addition to Crank Brothers' own, clipping them in place in the plastic cage. It's shaped to make it easier to gauge the position and angle of your cleat, with reference to the markings on the shoe, and then hold it securely in position while the bolts are tightened. The tool allows access to the bolts while installed.If using Crank Brothers pedals, there is a depth gauge which can be used to measure the depth of the cleat socket of your chosen shoe. Along with the chart below, this can be used to recommend a cleat spacer and pedal shim setup to balance ease of entry with pedal connection. Speaking from experience, it often takes a few attempts to get the balance right with Crank Brothers pedals (even when using their own shoes) - if the cleat doesn't have enough spacers underneath, it can be almost impossible to clip in or out; too many, and it can feel loose and disconnected.The tool is designed to be used with all brands of shoes and the most common pedal/cleat types (including companies that use the SPD standard other than Shimano). Apparently, it's made with 67% recycled nylon, and it comes with a lifetime warranty. Not bad for $6.