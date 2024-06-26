Powered by Outside

First Look: Crank Brothers Cleat Tool Simplifies Setup

Jun 26, 2024
by Seb Stott  
Even if you've done it dozens of times, setting up cleats just right can be fiddly. There are a lot of variables to adjust so once you've found a setup you like, you'll want to be able to replicate it precisely and consistently on other shoes. Getting the fore-aft position, side-to-side position and angle consistent between the left and right shoe by eye isn't easy, and it's even trickier if you're moving to a different model of shoes or pedals. Worse still, cleats tend to twist while tightening the bolts, making the process more frustrating.

Crank Brothers' new cleat tool aims to address this.
Crank Brothers Cleat Tool Details

• For consistent alignment and positioning of cleats
• Prevents cleats from twisting during installation
• Depth gauge for shim setup with Crank Brothers pedals
• Compatible with SPD, Time & CB cleats
• $5.99 USD
crankbrothers.com

It fits Shimano SPD and Time Atac cleats in addition to Crank Brothers' own, clipping them in place in the plastic cage. It's shaped to make it easier to gauge the position and angle of your cleat, with reference to the markings on the shoe, and then hold it securely in position while the bolts are tightened. The tool allows access to the bolts while installed.


If using Crank Brothers pedals, there is a depth gauge which can be used to measure the depth of the cleat socket of your chosen shoe. Along with the chart below, this can be used to recommend a cleat spacer and pedal shim setup to balance ease of entry with pedal connection. Speaking from experience, it often takes a few attempts to get the balance right with Crank Brothers pedals (even when using their own shoes) - if the cleat doesn't have enough spacers underneath, it can be almost impossible to clip in or out; too many, and it can feel loose and disconnected.

The depth gauge has four readings denoted by the dots.
The number of dots tells you how many cleat spacers to run, or how to set up the pedal.

The tool is designed to be used with all brands of shoes and the most common pedal/cleat types (including companies that use the SPD standard other than Shimano). Apparently, it's made with 67% recycled nylon, and it comes with a lifetime warranty. Not bad for $6.



Reviews and Tech First Looks


24 Comments
  • 22 7
 Someone make a copy and provide a 3d print file, so I can make one at the library or work for free.
  • 19 5
 you're that broke?
  • 1 0
 @CaSentLeTabarnakMonHomme: Well they are sold out currently so a 3d file would be awesome. i'd even pay a bit for it.
  • 14 14
 @CaSentLeTabarnakMonHomme: Thats none of your business!!

This is a $6 tool, that'll cost $20 to ship from most places. And no, I don't want to go to a local bike shop for it, because, 1) they won't have it 2) if they order it in, it'll take weeks 3) when it eventually shows up, they'll forget to let me know, thus looping back to ordering it myself.

I'd rather buy two beers with that $6 and use the services at the library that my taxes have already paid for.
  • 4 12
flag CaSentLeTabarnakMonHomme (48 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Wow, being you looks hard. "none of my business" but you still do public comments that shows you are broke and you have drinking problems. lol

You think someone will take his freetime to draw it for you after buying it?!? lol Egautistic pos.
  • 5 3
 @CaSentLeTabarnakMonHomme: You're taking this all too seriously......

Egotistical, rofl
  • 1 6
flag CaSentLeTabarnakMonHomme (35 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @Canadmos:

1) "Egautistic"

2) Well since I don't need a tool to align my cleats, you are strongly more serious than me.

3) ....
  • 3 1
 @CaSentLeTabarnakMonHomme: Smile
  • 1 0
 @Canadmos: That's it. Everyone to the time-out step.
  • 5 0
 If this helps get the exact 1.5 degree angle on my right cleat to account for old broken bones, yes please.
  • 2 0
 Hate to say old at 31 but the tibia I spiral fractured 19 years ago agrees!
  • 6 4
 The best thing to do with Crank Brothers cleats.... remove them from your shoes and replace your pedals and shoes with Shimano or even better Hope ones.

Watching world cup riders struggle to get back in after twisting their feet in CB pedals the last 2 world cups has been entertaining and reminded me why I went from Shimano to CB, then to flats and now back to clips (Hopes). I dont miss the 50p feeling and horrible float of the CB system.

I still have CB worn cleat unclipping anxiety in my sleep... add that to when shimano chains would all of a sudden start to fail and you had the perfect disaster time bomb waiting to happen.
  • 1 0
 I think the float is exactly why I love CB. The rate the bearings/bushings/cleats wear out pisses me off but no other pedal feels as good.
  • 2 2
 I Love how the chose the shoe with a ruler already molded into the bottom, which would essentially negate the need for this tool. The problem of having a reliable reference to align the tilt wings still exists for non-metrology enabled shoes.
  • 1 0
 Maybe CB could sell a downloadable stl file, say for $4.99 so that people could 3D print this themselves. We all know that in time, these will be downloaded for free on Thingiverse or similar.
  • 9 8
 Is this solving a problem that doesn't exist?

Here to be down voted to death but I've never had a problem setting up my cleats.
  • 2 0
 Not exactly a problem but it certainly could be easier - especially with CB cleats.
  • 2 0
 I don't know about solving anything but I can see it making the job more straightforward. Also being reasonably priced helps.
  • 2 0
 Well since you have to change CB cleats that often, I see the market for that.
  • 1 0
 I could see the point if your replacing cleats and want to get the new ones exactly where the old ones were, put it on old ones mark it then Bobs you creepy uncle your done??
Below threshold threads are hidden







