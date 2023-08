Crankbrothers Releases F11 & F16 Tools

F11

F11 MULTI-TOOL



• $49.99 / €49.99

• 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8mm hex

• t25 torx tool

• phillips screwdriver

• standard screwdriver

• tire plug tool + 3x plugs

• weight 136g

• 5 year warranty

• chain link holder (chain link not included)

• magnetic case/handle

• bottle opener



F16 MULTI-TOOL



• $59.99 / €59.99

• 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8mm hex

• t25 torx tool

• phillips screwdriver

• standard screwdriver

• tire plug tool + 3x plugs

• weight 182g

• 5 year warranty

• chain link holder (chain link not included)

• magnetic case/handle

• bottle opener

• chain tool

• #0,1,2,3 spoke wrenches

• valve core remover

Crankbrothers have two new tool offerings: the F11 and F16. These are very much based on the existing F10+ and F15, but with the addition of a removable kit on the outside which houses a tire plug tool, three plugs and space for a chain link. Like the F10+ and F15, the main multi-tool part is housed in a sliding aluminium sleeve with a magnet to hold it in place. The sleeve can be used to add leverage to the chosen tool, or in the case of the F15 & F16, it can act as a handle for the chain breaker.For more information, head to crankbrothers.com