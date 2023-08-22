Crankbrothers Releases F11 & F16 Tools

Crankbrothers have two new tool offerings: the F11 and F16. These are very much based on the existing F10+ and F15, but with the addition of a removable kit on the outside which houses a tire plug tool, three plugs and space for a chain link. Like the F10+ and F15, the main multi-tool part is housed in a sliding aluminium sleeve with a magnet to hold it in place. The sleeve can be used to add leverage to the chosen tool, or in the case of the F15 & F16, it can act as a handle for the chain breaker.
F11 MULTI-TOOL
• $49.99 / €49.99
• 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8mm hex
• t25 torx tool
• phillips screwdriver
• standard screwdriver
• tire plug tool + 3x plugs
• weight 136g
• 5 year warranty
• chain link holder (chain link not included)
• magnetic case/handle
• bottle opener
F16 MULTI-TOOL
• $59.99 / €59.99
• 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8mm hex
• t25 torx tool
• phillips screwdriver
• standard screwdriver
• tire plug tool + 3x plugs
• weight 182g
• 5 year warranty
• chain link holder (chain link not included)
• magnetic case/handle
• bottle opener
• chain tool
• #0,1,2,3 spoke wrenches
• valve core remover
For more information, head to crankbrothers.com
.
www.crankbrothers.com/collections/tools/products/f16
The tool in the pump combo is unchallenged; I can fix any problem on my bike that is reasonably likely to occur with a single unit that goes bike to bike.
Also...when closing the pump up after use, make sure to slide the rubber grommet up so it properly seals with lower half of the pump when in the closed position.
My flat blade screwdrivers are all measured in fractions of a standard household refrigerator, since that's the unit used to determine how large a pothole is on a US highway. The smallest one I have is a 1/875, the largest I have is a 1/873, I realize this is a complicated measurement, but Americans will use literally anything but the metric system.
My Phillips screwdrivers are pretty typical, 0,1,2,3 etc.
Please also don't disparage Pozidriv, it deserves a mention in the world of obscure and slightly incompatible fastener drive standards.
Broke the chain tool on 3rd use! Nothing special, just breaking a 12sp Eagle chain, everything was lined up and then snap and the tip is gone
The design encourages users to pull the hex tool out, chain breaker/spoke tool out and put the hex tool in the opposite end for way way more leverage. Aluminum bent all out of shape only the second time I did this.