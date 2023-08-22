Crankbrothers Releases F11 & F16 Tools

Aug 22, 2023
by Seb Stott  
photo


Crankbrothers have two new tool offerings: the F11 and F16. These are very much based on the existing F10+ and F15, but with the addition of a removable kit on the outside which houses a tire plug tool, three plugs and space for a chain link. Like the F10+ and F15, the main multi-tool part is housed in a sliding aluminium sleeve with a magnet to hold it in place. The sleeve can be used to add leverage to the chosen tool, or in the case of the F15 & F16, it can act as a handle for the chain breaker.

photo
F11

F11 MULTI-TOOL

• $49.99 / €49.99
• 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8mm hex
• t25 torx tool
• phillips screwdriver
• standard screwdriver
• tire plug tool + 3x plugs
• weight 136g
• 5 year warranty
• chain link holder (chain link not included)
• magnetic case/handle
• bottle opener

photo
F16

F16 MULTI-TOOL

• $59.99 / €59.99
• 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8mm hex
• t25 torx tool
• phillips screwdriver
• standard screwdriver
• tire plug tool + 3x plugs
• weight 182g
• 5 year warranty
• chain link holder (chain link not included)
• magnetic case/handle
• bottle opener
chain tool
#0,1,2,3 spoke wrenches
valve core remover

photo
photo

photo

For more information, head to crankbrothers.com.

30 Comments
  • 45 0
 The least informative pictures I can imagine.
  • 1 0
 A dimensions chart with everything folded up woulda been more useful...
  • 3 0
 I can see that it comes in a case.
  • 1 0
 its hard to open with the 5 year warranty taking up all the room inside Razz
  • 1 0
 @PeakHopper: Ya that guy probably has really small hands.
  • 1 0
 That’s the F-U model
  • 10 0
 Firs look on their website? Not even a photo of them opened?
  • 3 2
 Like it’s right there, all the pics you could want

www.crankbrothers.com/collections/tools/products/f16
  • 5 1
 These look awesome, but I don't see myself going back from my 100cc OneUp pump w/ the plug and pliers kit. It's nearly perfect
  • 3 0
 Yep. Only complaint I have with the tool is that over years of use and ownership, the tools themselves tend to corrode a bit, and the tool gets hard to pull out and open - I give mine a coating of light oil once a year or so to keep them fresh, and I hit the oring at the top of the carrier, too.

The tool in the pump combo is unchallenged; I can fix any problem on my bike that is reasonably likely to occur with a single unit that goes bike to bike.
  • 2 0
 @Glenngineer: Had mine for years too, not got this problem and I ride in the rain and mud a lot
  • 2 0
 @Glenngineer: 100% agree on the 100cc pump and kit....going on 2 1/2 years with mine (bought it after seeing people talk about it on PB), still amazing. But yeah, needs a coat of oil every once and a while to keep things moving.
  • 1 0
 I really want to love my one up pump and tool kit but mine keeps popping open on rough tracks. I had a 100cc that did it, 70cc does it. Got a new seal from oneup after they said it must be out of spec, still popping open two months after replacing. I have it mounted under my top tube but it also did this when mounted next to the water bottle. Really freaking annoying and making me consider a different approach to my tools.
  • 2 0
 @pisgahgnar: have you considered simply mounting it with the bottom of the pump pointed UP towards the head tube rather than down towards the BB? I had same issue (gravity wants to pull the pump open if pointed down) and just flipped the pump orientation, problem solved.

Also...when closing the pump up after use, make sure to slide the rubber grommet up so it properly seals with lower half of the pump when in the closed position.
  • 1 0
 is that the move?--vs the 70cc pump?
  • 5 0
 What is a “standard screwdriver”?
  • 4 0
 Slotted
  • 5 0
 @bsavery: unfortunately. Can't wait for the moment Philips gets called 'legacy' and slotted gets called 'antique'. Torx and square/Robertson for the win, but hex will do for the meantime.
  • 5 0
 Obviously, one that is not metric... or in your case Robertson.

My flat blade screwdrivers are all measured in fractions of a standard household refrigerator, since that's the unit used to determine how large a pothole is on a US highway. The smallest one I have is a 1/875, the largest I have is a 1/873, I realize this is a complicated measurement, but Americans will use literally anything but the metric system.

My Phillips screwdrivers are pretty typical, 0,1,2,3 etc.
  • 2 0
 A butterknife
  • 1 0
 @BikesBoatsNJeeps: hey, we're not the only ones to do it. Japan saw the Philips head and thought "I can fix him" and now we have JIS and stripped screws everywhere
  • 1 0
 @sjma: I have a set of JIS drivers as well... those are necessary for dirt bikes and old Shimano derailleurs.

Please also don't disparage Pozidriv, it deserves a mention in the world of obscure and slightly incompatible fastener drive standards.
  • 1 0
 Generally love my F15, not impressed with durability though.
Broke the chain tool on 3rd use! Nothing special, just breaking a 12sp Eagle chain, everything was lined up and then snap and the tip is gone
The design encourages users to pull the hex tool out, chain breaker/spoke tool out and put the hex tool in the opposite end for way way more leverage. Aluminum bent all out of shape only the second time I did this.
  • 4 3
 I have the M19, very bad quality: the stuff is completely rusty and become loose all the time. I’ve some older non brand multi tools which aged much better
  • 3 0
 Multi tools, the one think Crank Bros. does well
  • 1 0
 Shoes, pedals?
  • 1 0
 There's a wallet based tool that can be combined with a local bike shop for that.
  • 3 0
 F16 without ejection seat? That's a no from me.
  • 1 0
 Is there a tool in there that can help fix my friends' Crank Brothers pedals?
  • 1 0
 Why are MTB companies deadset on putting the bottle opener manufacturing industry out of business?





