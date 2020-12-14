First Look: Crankbrothers Debuts Mountain Bike Shoe Line

We have spent many years finding innovative ways to optimize the shoe-pedal interface focusing on the pedal system, but we were missing control over the shoe, which created interference issues with the pedals. We saw riders cutting the cleat box in order to properly engage with the pedal and lengthening the cleat track to allow for more cleat placement options. We’ve been working obsessively in the space of less than 1 mm to develop the right cleat depth to improve clipping in and out. We constantly look for opportunities to challenge the status quo and improve the riding experience. — Gaspare Licata, CEO of Crankbrothers