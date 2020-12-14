First Look: Crankbrothers Debuts Mountain Bike Shoe Line

Dec 14, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  
2020 Zermatt EWS

Crankbrothers have launched a new line of mountain bike shoes today. The line consists of two clip in models and one flat model. The Mallet and Mallet E shoes are the clip-in range while the Stamp is made for flat pedals. All of the shoes are designed for the trail, enduro, and DH crowd. The Stamp and Mallet are a skate style shoe while the Mallet E is more of an adventure shoe. While the outsoles are optimized for Crankbrothers pedals, they're designed and tested to work with any standard mountain bike pedals.

Why a shoe? Crankbrothers decided to jump into the footwear category because their team wanted to make an attempt at solving some of the more common inconsistencies in the cleat box of clipless shoes which often can cause frustrations for riders.

bigquotesWe have spent many years finding innovative ways to optimize the shoe-pedal interface focusing on the pedal system, but we were missing control over the shoe, which created interference issues with the pedals. We saw riders cutting the cleat box in order to properly engage with the pedal and lengthening the cleat track to allow for more cleat placement options. We’ve been working obsessively in the space of less than 1 mm to develop the right cleat depth to improve clipping in and out. We constantly look for opportunities to challenge the status quo and improve the riding experience.Gaspare Licata, CEO of Crankbrothers


Design & Construction

The design process for Crankbrothers' new shoe line took about three years and riders such as Fabio Wibmer and Luca Shaw have been using the shoes for some time now and giving the engineering team feedback in the process. Testing involved going through several iterations of the shoe, and experimenting with various proprietary rubber compounds, especially on the flat shoe to get what they feel is the best compound.

Crankbrothers worked to pay extra special attention to not only the rubber compound but also the fit, along with the toe ramp and outsole flexibility. The Stamp flat shoe has a high friction rubber compound or MC2, to stick to the pedal body with low rebound properties which are intended to damp vibrations. The lug depth is designed around pin dimensions to absorb the pin body. All shoes have tread on the toe and heel to aid in traction when off the bike.

The Mallet and Mallet E shoes have what Crankbrothers calls a "mid-friction" compound or MC1, that allows for an easier pedal entry and exit. The MC1 compound is also stiffer and gives more power transfer to the pedals.

The clipless shoes are designed to work with any MTB clip-in system, Crankbrothers or SPD. The Mallet and Mallet E shoes come with a "Match" shim and Crankbrothers cleat pre-installed, out of the box, in a neutral position so it's ready to ride. Riders who use SPD cleats can remove the shim and replace the cleat to get the proper cleat height. As the outsole's rubber around the cleat box (Crankbrothers calls this the Match Box) occurs, riders can remove the shim and ride with the cleat only to maintain the correct cleat height. The Mallet shoe also has a "Race Zone" on the cleat box which allows the cleat to be positioned further toward the heel for more stability when descending.

Mallet
Mallet E

Stamp
BOA

Speedlace
Lace

The shoe's upper is synthetic and designed to be breathable and comfortable while offering some protection. The shoes are made to dry quickly in wet conditions and a reinforced TPU in the toe box provides protection against rock strikes and impacts. There are also silicone heel dots in the shoe to give more heel grip and a padded tongue.

Each shoe model is available in three different closure systems. There is a BOA and strap, speed lace and strap, and lace option. The top of the line shoes, including the Stamp flat shoe, utilize a BOA system with a micro-adjustment dial. The speed lace version offers a fast adjustment with the laces being able to tuck into the tongue, and the classic lace system utilizes round laces and also can tuck the laces into a pocket.

The shoes are priced from $129.99/€129.99 to $199.99/€199.99 and the clip-in versions include Crankbrothers cleats pre-installed. The shoes are available in US sizes 5-14 with half sizes and are now available.


First Impressions

Mike Kazimer and I have both had the Crankbrothers shoes for a few days at this point. He's been riding the Mallet BOA clip-In version and I've been on the Stamp BOA flat pedal version. A few days is not long enough to give a review but, it's enough time to get a good impression of how the shoes perform.

One thing that stands out with the shoes we've been riding is the comfort. The shoes are incredibly comfortable and feel supportive as they should. The BOA system provides a really even tension as it tightens and it's easy to use. I've experienced no issues in my foot or heel slipping.

The shoes feel reasonably stiff, more than a lot of skate style shoes, and it's apparent that the flat shoes are designed with mountain biking in mind and remind me much more of a shoe intended to be ridden in than many other skate-style flat pedal shoes.

As far as traction goes, the Stamp's outsole is extremely grippy. With the standard being Five Ten's Stealth rubber, the Crankbrothers shoes are on par. The shoes lock into the pedal pins well and I found that picking up my foot to change its position was easier than it is with some skate shoes. After a couple of rides, there are some light wear spots from pedal pins in the rubber, but it's nothing too far out of the normal at this point.



For more information, visit www.crankbrothers.com

75 Comments

  • 28 0
 Finally a Boa-lace, flat-pedal shoe!
  • 8 0
 www.pearlizumi.com/US/en/shop/men/cycling-shoes/mountain/x-alp_launch/p/15192101
  • 2 0
 Nope, I use these for summer, : www.vaude.com/en-GB/Women/Shoes/Bike-Shoes/AM-Moab-Tech?number=204803340370
  • 2 0
 YES!
  • 3 0
 If they have close to the grip of Five Ten and are under $150, I may be in for a pair.
  • 1 0
 @gregemrick: Do you know what happened to the mid top x-alps that were supposed to come out at the same time? I have been waiting for those all summer.
  • 24 2
 Has someone finally cracked the FiveTen glory code?
  • 16 6
 the new specialized have
  • 6 0
 If they are in stock that 1 thing better than 5.10
  • 2 1
 I don't think these make me want to part with my Kestrel Pro's. There is no information about how they deal with weather either.
  • 3 0
 hint - it's not just the softest stickiest rubber! PS the speedlace pictured looks SMART!
  • 1 2
 You mean like the hundreds of available skate shoes that work just as well if not better than the +$ mtb-brand products?
  • 11 1
 Those are soooo sick. Send me some Stamp shoes! I already use the stamp pedals!
  • 9 0
 How is the sizing for wide feets? five-ten sucks about that part since they went full adidas
  • 6 0
 This. Cycling shoes model themselves off somebody with torturously narrow feet.
  • 1 0
 I have the same issue, Ride Concepts are narrow like Vans. Shimano GR5 fit me OK. I want to try the Specialized 2FO
  • 1 0
 It's been my impression that the base model freeriders are still wider than the freerider pro. Is that not the case anymore?
  • 2 0
 I need wides too, and I'm in the market for new clip-in shoes. Giro Terraduro HV is my long-time choice, but they seem to be end-of-lifed. The Mallet E could be a good replacement (and I'm a Mallet E pedal user), but needs to come in wide. Help a guy out, Crank Bros!
  • 2 0
 @chachmonkey: I only have impact to compare to in size 12.5. eu 46.5.
  • 1 1
 @fruitsd79: 2FO are not the way to go for wide feet especially because they are so stiff.
  • 4 0
 Hey @Noeserd and @MtbSince84, we designed the shoes to have a medium last for universal fit. We'd recommend starting with your true size when purchasing. Through the use of mesh and elastic materials, you'll find that these shoes will form comfortably to you foot.

Feel free to reach to info@crankbrothers.com if you have any more questions!
  • 8 0
 Stamp shoes and stamp pedals? Crank Brothers had better not release another Stamp product because YOU CAN'T TRIPLE STAMP A DOUBLE STAMP.
  • 7 2
 Wow, just yesterday I was wishing Crank Bros would make a shoe. You're welcome! tup My old Shimano ME-7 shoes interfaced fine with Mallets, but the ME-5's I just got needed to be have the pocket trimmed...and they are narrower. Really Mad
  • 8 0
 Pretty cool they are offering different lace options for each shoe.
  • 2 0
 Almost there, just need to make it mid cut and protect that Boa from snapping off, as well as your inner ankle bone. Better yet, why not just bring the Vaude AM-Moab to North America and be done with it?
www.vaude.com/en-INT/Women/Shoes/Bike-Shoes/32902/AM-Moab-Tech
What's the hold up Vaude? Freeride is alive and well in BC, let's goooo!
  • 8 5
 ...Waiting to see who's going to make the first comment comparing the quality and reputation of their other products to their new shoe line...
  • 17 6
 I had a pair of Crankbrothers bars bend back in 2009 so these shoes are obviously garbage!
  • 2 3
 After all the quality issues with 5:10, I must admit to thinking it was disappointing that the first shoe that challenges 5:10 grip is from a company that has a quality control "history"
  • 2 0
 Hmmmm just as my GR9s are wearing out! I've been enjoying their Synthesis alloy wheels apart from the porkiness, these look like a good option for footwear. Nice touch to include cleats for the clip crowd too.
  • 3 0
 The fact Specialized and now these cb have good grip, is great news for us! Pissed me off that 510 had the flat shoes market for themselves, with soles that lasted 6 months!
  • 2 0
 These look like great replacements for my Giro Chamber II's... nice because I need new cleats too! EDIT - Crap, not available in Canada yet. Well, can probably wait it out till spring.
  • 4 0
 That blue looks pretty good.
  • 1 0
 Interesting. While I'm not a fan of the look of the BOA shoes its exciting to see new players in the shoe game. 5.10 are great and only other I've tried that has come close in grip are the NW Clan.
  • 2 0
 I asked my wife to get me new mountain bike shoes for Christmas. These probably would have been in the mix if they would have come out a little earlier.
  • 1 1
 Dear @crankbrothers - I hope this shoe / pedal combo with the Mallet pedals is truly a match that fixes problems of the past. After months of trying to engineer possible solutions and contacting customer service too many times to count I ended up having to sell my Mallets to some other poor soul to deal with. I really wanted to love my mallets but not being able to unclip caused to many scars to apply neosporin to.
  • 2 0
 Hey @kcj801, we hear you! We understand that our Mallets have had issues integrating with other shoe brands, causing a less than ideal clip/unclip. We designed these shoes because we wanted to provide riders like you with the solution. The cleat box was specifically designed to provide that seamless integration between pedal and shoe that you're looking for.

Between the adjustable traction pads of our Mallet pedals and the release of our new match shim, you'll be able to fine tune the engagement between pedal and shoe to fit your needs.

Feel free to reach out to info@crankbrothers.com, on Facebook, or call us at 949.464.9916 if you have any more questions!

-The Crankbrothers Team
  • 3 1
 Seems like this would've been a more logical next step for the company than wheels all those years ago.
  • 6 4
 The first photo makes them look like a cross between forest gumps brace shoes and a pair of crocs.
  • 4 0
 My dreams have come true
  • 4 1
 Makes me regret buying another pair of FiveTen last season....
  • 4 1
 I'm a simple man, I see a shoe with BOA and I want it.
  • 3 3
 I absolutely HATE crankbrothers after their years of garbage pedals and worse CS. . . but they actually have a product that should fit me and is in stock??? Goddammit I hate "having" to give these guys money. . .
  • 5 3
 So the pedal and shoe can break together. I knew 2020 would finally bring unity!
  • 1 0
 This look really promising Smile love the flat pedal BOA. Price is a high, perhaps a lower option will be good to have people switch from 510s.
  • 3 0
 Shoes feel super good in hand, quality is there. I am excited!
  • 1 0
 Now, can someone please make some decent flat-pedal shoes for Winter riding!?!?! (Riding Five10 EPS now which are ok but not perfect)
  • 2 0
 The top lineup pic makes them look like crocs.
  • 4 2
 can I use them with spd pedals?
  • 5 0
 Yes
  • 3 0
 Whoa, these look...good?
  • 2 0
 These all look pretty great. Sign me up for some Stamp BOAs.
  • 2 1
 So they went to the factory that makes the Specialized Cliplite shoes and said 'make us some just like that'.
  • 1 0
 Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.
  • 2 0
 I was looking for a BOA flat shoe in the summer...
  • 1 0
 To me as a Dentist thes Shoes look way to reguat and cheap compared to other CB products
  • 1 0
 According to Vital they are nowhere as grippy as 5.10 or the new Specialized.
  • 1 0
 Uppermost lace hole being the CB logo is defo the best part of these...
  • 1 0
 Boas are moving parts. I'm out.
  • 1 0
 Looks like they teamed up with Crocs
  • 1 1
 Don't really get high medium friction? I guess that's grippiness.
  • 1 2
 If their shoes are anything like the pedals that I have owned they are useless.
  • 1 3
 except that shimano just released a BOA flat pedal shoe with superior ankle and wet weather protection
  • 3 0
 Which shoe is this?
  • 3 0
 Whoa,I missed that, got a model name? Can't seem to find it..
  • 7 0
 @hmstuna: Get with the program brah!
bike.shimano.com/en-EU/product/apparel-accessories/shimano-series-lsg-2020/SH-SD501A.html
  • 2 0
 ME-7 has the ankle cuff, but it's not for protection it's just a thin skirt to keep dirt out. Also doesn't have Boa. ME-5 has Boa, but no ankle skirt. Is there another shoe that's been released?
  • 1 0
 @withdignityifnotalacrity: while the spd sandals are awesome, they are sadly clipless..
  • 6 0
 @withdignityifnotalacrity: I clicked the link and that is the closest I’ve felt to being Rick Rolled for some time.
  • 1 0
 @ReformedRoadie: this sparks joy.
Below threshold threads are hidden

