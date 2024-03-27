First Look: Crankbrothers Release SOS Line of Trailside Repair Tools

Crankbrothers SOS tools

That's "Save Our Shred", not "Save our Souls". The latest line of tools from Crankbrothers are of the frame-mounted variety, designed to be both impossible to forget and easily-accessed in the event of a mechanical.

The SOS Tools are somewhat modular in nature, starting with the SOS BC2 Bottle Cage+. Featured across the lineup is a tube strap, 17- and 18-function multi-tools that cleverly combine a CO2 inflator head with a chain tool, tubeless repair tools and plugs, space for storage of a pump or CO2 cannister, as well as a quick link. Basically, all basic trailside repair necessities are covered. I got my hands on the SOS BC18 Bottle Cage Tool Kit, first impressions of which are herein. Below, you'll find a brief overview of the entire range.

SOS BC18 Bottle Cage Tool Kit

• Reversible, side-loading bottle cage
• Pump or CO2 (16g or 20g) storage
• T10, T25
• 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8mm Hex
• Flat head screwdriver
• 0, 1, 2 Spoke wrench
• Valve core removal tool
• Tire lever
• Tire plug tool (+4 Plugs)
• CO2 Inflator Head
• Quick Link storage
• Weight: 257 grams
• Colors: White, Racing Red, Black
• Price: $99 USD / £99.99
crankbrothers.com


Crankbrothers SOS tools
I still have use of the downtube storage
Crankbrothers SOS tools
The BC18 bundle leaves sufficient pedaling clearance for myself

Crankbrothers SOS tools
The square downtube necessitated use of both spacers provided with the SOS BC18

The BC2+ is a reversible side-entry bottle cage, with reinforced tire lever that snaps into the central recess. A recess on the underside of the tire lever securely accommodates a small tire plug tool along with two relatively thick tire plugs. The BC2+ can be purchased alone for £39.99. The handle of the plugger tool is very, very small, which could make things tricky for those with bigger hands. My only other observation would be that the tip is really quite broad. In my experience, the pointier variations work best, but of course it's all relative to the size of the tire cut, and the size of the plug.

Crankbrothers SOS tools
Crankbrothers SOS tools

Building on the BC2+ platform is the SOS BC18 Bottle Cage Tool Kit. As the name suggests, the bundle has no fewer than 18 functions. Inside a lightweight aluminum carrier is a compact multi-tool assembly with a chain breaker, and CO2 inflator head. The carrier has a screw cap and a spring in the base so that, at least length ways, the tool is clamped into position inside the carrier when the lid is screwed on tight. It is not braced well laterally, however, and the tool does rattle inside the tube when you shake it. Inside the lid, there are another two spare tire plugs, giving you four in total.

Crankbrothers SOS tools

The tool bits include a 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5 and 6mm hex bits, T10 and T25 Torx Tools, and a flat head screwdriver. Held in position by a magnet is a very small 8mm hex bit. This one slips onto the 5mm bit. I foresee it getting easily lost by all but the most attentive multi-tool owners. The body of the multi-tool can also hold onto a spare quick link.

The multi-tool section is held onto the CO2 inflator head/chain breaker portion by a plastic spacer. The latter is home to 0, 1, 2 spoke wrenches and a valve core removal tool. The 3mm Hex bit drives the pin of the chain breaker. The chain breaker does not have a slot for bracing the chain links, but is perfectly functional. In this instance, the tire lever steps in to provide leverage. It slots onto the pin end of the chain tool, giving ample purchase to hold the tool in position as you drive the pin with the 3mm Hex. I tested it on an 11 speed KMC chain, but it's compatible with 8, 9, 10 and 12 speed chains, too.

Crankbrothers SOS tools
Crankbrothers SOS tools

Being so compact, the multi-tool itself doesn't offer much in the way of leverage. However, if you leave it assembled with the chain tool portion, you can use each bit much like a T-Handle tool with more leverage. That said, the extra leverage comes at the expense of clearance.

The tool tube itself isn't sealed. There's a hole in the base, so the tube is liable to filling with water, especially if you turn your bike upside down before hosing it off. It is of course, also a drainage hole, but I do wonder whether a completely sealed system would be better for the longevity of tools. I for one am not in the habit of meticulously drying off my multi-tool after wet rides.

Crankbrothers SOS tools
Crankbrothers SOS tools

The tube clips into the side of the bottle cage in a satisfying fashion, and is further secured by a rubber strap. The opposite side can accommodate a CO2 cannister - 20g or 16g if you use the spacer - or a pump, and is secured in the same way. The Crankbrothers Klic HV pump (not included) fits here, as does my Syncros hand pump (pictured).

Overall, the SOS BC18 tools seem very well thought-through, and there is an impressively large number of functions packaged into a small space. I do question the durability of such a setup in wetter climes, but an attentive, conscientious owner need not be overly concerned here. I'm quite keen on the package, altogether, and will be sure to provide an update on longer term usability and durability in due course.

Crankbrothers SOS tools
Crankbrothers SOS tools


The BC2 Bottle Cage+ with the tire lever, tire plugging tool and two plugs will set you back $39.99 / £39.99. You can upgrade to the BC18 Bottle Cage+ Tool Kit for $69.99 USD / £69.99. The tire lever and tubeless repair plug is also available separately for $14.99 / £14.99

There's a tube strap variation, too; the TS2 Tube Stash+. This one gets the lever and tubeless repair items paired with a hook and loop strap for your spare innertube. It retails at $29.99 / £29.99. Again, there's the option to upgrade to the TS18 Tube Stash+ Tool Kit for $69.99 USD / £69.99.

Crankbrothers SOS tools
Crankbrothers SOS tools


Last but not least, there's the TT17 Twin Tube Tool Kit which retails at $119.99 USD / £119.99. This one mounts to bottle bosses anywhere you have them on your frame. It boasts a 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8mm hex bits, a T25 Torx, flat screwdriver, tire plug tool + 2x plugs, tire lever, chain tool, spoke wrenches 0, 1, 2, a valve core tool, a CO2 inflator head and a storage tube that can take a CO2 cannister (16g or 20g), or whatever else you might want to stuff in there. Oh, there's quick link storage, too. It weighs a claimed 247 grams.

Crankbrothers SOS tools



