First Look: Creature Cycles' Galago Enduro Bike

Photos by Miles Mallinson and James Garrard

Paul Burford of BTR (creator of this absolute beast ) welded the front triangle of the latest Galago

Flipping the shock mount plates 180 degrees allows it to take the 240mm x 75mm shock for 183mm travel James uses a threadless flat-mount for the rear brake and a FM-PM adaptor

I leave you with a sneak peak of what's to come from Creature Cycles...

James Garrard of Creature Cycles is, to put it mildly, less than impressed with the durability of modern day full suspension mountain bike frames. Having grown weary with the money and time spent on changing pivot bearings, he set out to design and build his own mountain bike frame that does away with them.No, it's not a hardtail.The Creature Galago is a simple as it is beautiful. Its timeless single-pivot suspension platform is serviced by plain bushings, rather than a bearings. James argues that bushings are cheaper, more compact and more suited to high force, low speed rotation than ball bearings. Still, it's a rare sight to see, with the vast majority of manufacturers relying on expensive cartridge bearings at each pivot location. The cost of replacing one's pivot bearings is not inconsiderable, particularly when you're the owner of a multi-link bike (my Revel has an astonishing 18 bearings), not to mention the time it takes.Cost is a little less relevant when we're talking about a single-pivot design, but James has a linkage-driven high-pivot in the works that will be home to a lot more. That said, the cost of replacing the four bushings in this single-pivot frame is around £15, versus the estimated £50 it would cost to replace bearing counterparts.James works only with steel, being a fan of its appreciable flex characteristics, and the fact that it creates a frame that can be repaired and recycled at the end of its (long) life. He is using a combination of T45, Reynolds and Dedacciai tubing.The first Creature out of James' workshop in Corris, Wales, is the Galago - aka the Bush Baby. It's a 158mm travel enduro bike serviced by a 230mm x 65mm shock. The latest version has an adjustable shock mount that allows it to accommodate a larger 240mm x 75mm shock for 183mm of rear wheel travel. James' most recent customer will run it in the latter configuration with a dual-crown fork.The actual vertical rear wheel travel is dependent on the length of the swingarm employed - the shortest giving 149mm, and the longest 158mm. James is offering five different front triangle sizes and four standard rear triangle sizes. The latter give chainstay lengths of 430mm, 442mm, 450mm and 455mm, respectively. Within reason, you can pair your choice of front triangle with your choice of swingarm length. For example, James would caution against running the extra long swingarm on the small front triangle, and similarly the short chainstay with the XL front triangle.Lugs connecting the tubes of the frame are 3D printed from 316L stainless steel, giving James the capacity to customize certain aspects of the bike's geometry to each customer's taste. Though again, he has his recommendations - a headtube of 120-130mm, and a head angle of 63-65°. Other aspects of the geometry will certainly appeal to the winch-and-plummet crowd, with a justifiably fashionable steep effective seat tube angle of 78.5°, and a long uninterrupted seat tube that can take a long travel dropper seat post.On the swingarm, James opted for a threadless brake mount where the bolts enter the chainstay from the underside and thread directly into a flat-mount adaptor - the maximum rear rotor size is 203mm. Commensurate with other frame details that allow for easy servicing is the external cable routing. Only the dropper routing is internal, with a well sealed entry port for the cable near the bottom of the seat tube.Other notables: 148mm rear spacing with a UDH dropout and a 52mm chainline, a 30.9mm seat tube, threaded 73mm BB, and clearance for a 32T chainring and a 27.5" x 2.6" rear tire.Right now, James is still in the development phase, making frames for his friends who are helping him with some testing. Thereafter, he'll be selling the Galago with a 5 year warranty as a frame (including brake mount and seat clamp) for around £2100-2300, depending on the level of customization. That will include the tool necessary to swap the bushings. He is also looking to offer a frame and custom tuned shock package for somewhere in the region of £2800.